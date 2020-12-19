SOUTH BEND — Michigan State goalie Drew DeRidder stopped 47 of the first 48 shots Notre Dame’s 16th-ranked hockey team took at him in Saturday night’s Big Ten Conference game at the Compton Family Ice Arena.
But the Michigan State junior didn’t stop the final two shots taken by sophomore right wing Max Ellis and junior defenseman Nick Leivermann in the overtime shootout on the Lefty Smith Rink that earned Notre Dame two points from the game that ended in a 1-1 tie.
The goals by Ellis and Leivermann won’t count officially, but they helped the Irish win the shootout 2-0 for the extra point of the evening as Michigan State’s Mitchell Lewandowski and Kyle Haskins failed to beat Irish goaltender Ryan Bischel. The two-point night by Jeff Jackson’s Irish (4-4-1 overall, 3-3-1-0-0-1 Big Ten) moved them into third place with 11 points behind idle top-ranked Minnesota (24 points) and Wisconsin (16).
Danton Cole’s Spartans, playing for the first time in 15 days, fell to 2-3-2 overall (1-3-1-1-0-0 Big Ten) heading into Sunday afternoon’s series finale at 5.
DeRidder, the first star of the game with his 47 official saves, was spectacular, making 38 saves over the final 45 minutes of the game. Bischel, a sophomore making his first start since being pulled in Notre Dame’s 6-3 loss to Arizona State earlier this month, made just nine in the final 45 minutes and 19 for the game.
Junior left wing Alex Steeves scored his fifth goal of the season at 14:18 of the second period off a nice cross-ice feed from South Bend’s Graham Slaggert, the junior son of Irish associate head coach Andy Slaggert to tie the game. It came after the backchecking Slaggert unfortunately poked the puck into his own net at 14:15 of the first period. That MSU goal was credited to Tommy Apap who last touched the puck before it ended up on the back of Bischel’s pads before trickling into the crease.
The Irish finished the game with a 48-20 edge in shots, including 39-9 over the final 45 minutes with a 19-5 edge in the final period and 7-0 advantage in overtime. But junior DeRidder’s goaltending helped the Spartans kill off three third-period Irish power-play opportunities, including a five-minute major, and one more in the extra 3-on-3 five-minute session before the shootout.
In the shootout, Ellis, a speedy 5-foot-9 sophomore right wing, deked DeRidder to his right before depositing the puck in the net. After Lewandowski missed against Bischel, Leivermann went top shelf over the Spartan goalie’s left gloved hand before Bischel got his left skate on Haskins’ shot to end the evening.
NOTRE DAME 1, MICHIGAN STATE 1 (OT)
(Irish win shootout, 2-0)
At Lefty Smith Rink/Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend
Michigan State 1 0 0 0—1
Notre Dame 0 1 0 0—1
First Period—Scoring: 1. Michigan State, Tommy Apap 1 (Dennis Cesana, Mitchell Lewandowski) EV 14:16. Penalties: Michigan State 1-2, Notre Dame 2-4.
Second Period—Scoring: 2. Notre Dame, Alex Steeves 5 (Graham Slaggert, Nick Leivermann) EV 14:18. Penalties (total): Michigan State 0-0 (1-2), Notre Dame 1-2 (3-6).
Third Period—Scoring: None. Penalties (total): Michigan State 4-19 (5-21), Notre Dame 1-2 (4-8).
Overtime—Scoring: None. Penalties (total): Michigan State 1-2 (6-23), Notre Dame 0-0 (4-8).
Shootout—1. ND, Max Ellis make. 2. MSU, Mitchell Lewandowski miss. 3. ND, Nick Leivermann make. 4. MSU, Kyle Haskins miss.
Power-play opportunities—Michigan State 0 of 2, Notre Dame 0 of 4. Faceoffs won—Michigan State 29 (6-12-8-3), Notre Dame 31 (11-9-8-3). Blocked shots—Michigan State 14 (1-4-7-2), Notre Dame 9 (2-4-2-1). Shots on goal—Michigan State 20 (11-4-5-0), Notre Dame 48 (9-13-19-7). Goalie saves—Michigan State, Drew DeRidder 47 (9-12-19-7), Notre Dame, Ryan Bischel 19 (10-4-5-0) Records—Michigan State 2-3-2 (1-3-1-1-0-0 Big Ten), Notre Dame 4-4-1 (3-3-1-0-0-1 Big Ten). Referee—Brett Sheva and Colin Kronforst. Linesmen—Jonathan Sladek and Bill Hancock.