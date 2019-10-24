COLLEGE HOCKEY
WHO: Notre Dame (2-0-0) vs. Lake Superior State (2-4-0)
WHERE: Charles W. “Lefty” Smith Rink (5,022) at Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend.
WHEN: Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 6 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Network Friday; NHL Network and NBC Sports Chicago+ Saturday.
STREAMING: NBCSports.com and NBC Sports app.
RADIO: WZOC-FM (94.3) and UND.com.
RANKINGS: Notre Dame is ranked No. 5 in the USCHO.com (media) and No. 4 USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine (coaches) polls.
RECAPS: Lake Superior swept Merrimack, 6-2 and 4-3, to open season but has lost four straight: 3-1 and 4-3 to No. 1 Denver Oct. 11-12 and 4-0 and 4-3 at Michigan last Friday and Saturday. … Notre Dame was idle coming off 4-3, 6-1 home sweep of Air Force Oct. 11 and 13.
RIVALRY: Notre Dame leads series 36-26-7.
REUNION: Notre Dame coach Jeff Jackson, whose Irish are 20-4-4 all-time against Lake Superior State, spent six seasons (1990-96) as the Lakers’ head coach, winning NCAA titles in 1992 and 1994, and his Lakers were 11-2 against the Fighting Irish. “It always has a little bit of a sentiment for me even though it has been a long time since I’ve been there,” Jackson said. “To me, it’s about the guys who played for me that I still communicate with quite regularly.”
SHAVINGS: Notre Dame senior All-American goalie Cale Morris has returned to practice after an upper-body injury and could see action. … Freshman Ryan Bischel earned both victories over Falcons, finishing with 2.00 average and .932 save percentage. … Senior center Mike O’Leary leads Irish in scoring with five points (all assists) followed by forwards Colin Theisen (3-1-4) and Cal Burke (2-2-4). … Notre Dame is 19-0-1 when scoring at least three goals in last two seasons. … Lakers are coached by former Michigan State forward Damon Whitten. … Forwards Max Humitz (3-3-6) and Hampus Eriksson (2-4-6) lead Lakers in scoring and goalie Mareks Mitens has 3.36 average and .882 saves percentage.
– John Fineran, Tribune Correspondent
