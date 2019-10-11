SOUTH BEND — Cal Burke’s goal into an empty net at 17:51 of the third period ended up being the game-winner as No. 8 Notre Dame opened its season with a tough 4-3 hockey victory over Air Force before 4,977 in the Lefty Smith Rink at the Compton Family Ice Arena.
Coach Jeff Jackson’s Irish fell behind 2-0 as Irish freshman goalie Ryan Bischel allowed two goals in the first period.
But the Irish tied the game at 2-2 in the second period on goals by Colin Theisen and Alex Steeves. Steeves finished with a goal and assist, and Michael Graham had two assists.
Cam Morrison put the Irish up 3-2 at 5:03 of the third period and it remained that way until Air Force pulled goalie Zach LaRocque late in the third period. Mike O’Leary won a draw and Burke gathered the puck, skated out of the zone and shot the puck three-quarters of the rink into the vacated net for a 4-2 lead.
Matt Pulver scored his second goal of the night at 19:59 to pull the Falcons within one at the final buzzer.
The two teams play Sunday afternoon at 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.