COLLEGE HOCKEY
WHO: Ohio State (6-1-1, 2-0-0-0 Big Ten) vs. Notre Dame (5-0-1, 1-0-1-0 Big Ten)
WHERE: Charles W. “Lefty” Smith Rink (5,022) at Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend.
WHEN: Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 7 p.m.
TV: Friday, NBC Sports Network; Saturday, SNY.
STREAMING: NBCSports.com and NBC Sports App.
RADIO: WZOC-FM (94.3) and UND.com.
RANKINGS: Fighting Irish No. 5 in both USCHO.com (media) and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine (coaches) polls. … Buckeyes No. 9 in media poll, No. 8 in coaches poll.
RECAPS: Ohio State swept Michigan 3-2 and 2-1 last weekend in Columbus, Ohio; Notre Dame tied 2-2 at Minnesota Friday (losing 3-on-3 overtime period) and won Saturday 5-3.
RIVALRY: Buckeyes lead series 37-35-10. … Buckeyes won three of four games last season, splitting in South Bend (winning 1-0 Nov. 2, losing 2-1 Nov. 3) and sweeping in Columbus (4-2, 2-0 Feb. 1-2).
SHAVINGS: Coach Jeff Jackson indicated injured center Michael Graham has practiced and is close to a return. … Irish off to best start since starting 1998-99 season 6-0-0. … RW Cal Burke leads team in scoring with 13 points (4-9-13), one more than C Mike O’Leary (5-7-12). … LW Cam Morrison had four assists at Minnesota, three in Saturday victory, and was named Big Ten’s Third Star of the Week. … Four of five goals in Saturday victory were scored by sophomore defensemen — 2 by Nick Leivermann and one each by Spencer Stastney and Charlie Raith. … Goaltenders will be in spotlight — Notre Dame’s Cale Morris is 2-0-1, 2.92 average, .894 saves percentage since return from injury; Ohio State’s Tommy Nappier, the Big Ten Second Star of Week, has played all eight games with 1.62 average and .940 saves percentage. … Forward Tanner Laczynski leads Buckeyes in scoring with 9 points (1-8-9), one ahead of forward Gustaf Westlund (4-4-8).
QUOTING JACKSON: “We’re starting to grow as a team. … Some of the younger guys are starting to step up right now which helps us a lot. … Ohio State is a hard team to play against. … Last year we scored only four goals against them.”
QUOTING TORY DELLO: (Senior alternate captain, defenseman) “We in the locker room have noticed how much better the young ‘D’ have gotten. It got highlighted by the goals.”
