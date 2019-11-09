SOUTH BEND — For the second straight night, No. 5 Notre Dame’s young hockey team rallied from behind against No. 8 Ohio State in their Big Ten Hockey Conference showdown for first place at the Lefty Smith Rink in the Compton Family Ice Arena.
Trailing 1-0 entering the third period, Notre Dame got goals from sophomore centers Jake Pivonka and Cam Burke to beat the Buckeyes 2-1, a victory that helped the Irish (7-0-1, 3-0-1-0 Big Ten) maintain their lead in the Big Ten over the Buckeyes (6-3-1, 2-2-0-0 Big Ten) and Penn State.
Gustaf Westlund of Ohio State scored a second-period goal at 10:02 off a deflection, but Notre Dame’s Pivonka tied it at 8:32 off feeds from sophomore defenseman Charlie Raith and freshman forward Jesse Lansdell.
Then at 12:05, Burke, whose brother Cal is the senior Irish captain, let fly a 30-footer from the slot after feeds from junior forward Matt Steeves and sophomore defender Spencer Stastney for the game-winning goal.
For the second straight night, senior goalie Cale Morris outdueled his Ohio State counterpart, Tommy Nappier, as coach Jeff Jackson’s Irish, skating 11 sophomores and freshmen, outshot the Buckeyes for the second straight night, 29-25. Morris had 24 saves to Nappier’s 27.
Notre Dame visits Big Ten rival Wisconsin next Friday and Saturday nights. Ohio State has the week off before visiting Penn State Nov. 22-23.
Both the Irish and Buckeyes had two power-play opportunities in the first period that ended scoreless as Morris stopped 10 shots and Nappier 12.
Late in the period with the Irish on the penalty kill, Ohio State’s Quinn Preston skated behind the net with his left elbow high toward the head of defenseman Matt Hellickson, who went to the ice.
After a video review, it was determined to be a hit to the head and Preston received a five-minute major and a game misconduct. Friday night, Notre Dame’s Jesse Landsdell received similar penalties and the Irish managed to kill the major off. The Irish had 46 seconds remaining on their power play when the second period began and the Buckeyes killed it off.
Midway through the period, the Buckeyes had momentum in the Irish zone. Defenseman CJ Regula’s point shot at the 8:50 mark beat Morris but not the goal pipe, keeping the game scoreless but not for long. Westlund deflected a shot by Austin Pooley, the nephew of Irish associate head coach Paul Pooley, past Morris at 10:02 for a 1-0 Ohio State lead.
The score remained 1-0 after an apparent goal by the Buckeyes’ Layton Ahac was ruled to come on an offside with 18.2 left. Then when play resumed, an Irish turnover in their end gave the Buckeyes two more tries but Morris, falling backwards, kept the Irish deficit at one as the horn blew. He finished with eight saves for a total of 18 and Nappier stopped 11 more for 23.
The Irish tied it at 8:32 of the third period when Colin Theisen fed defenseman Charlie Raith down low. Raith slid the puck to Pivonka who beat Nappier high to his gloveside.
NOTRE DAME 2, OHIO STATE 1
At Lefty Smith Rink, South Bend
Ohio State 0 1 0—1
Notre Dame 0 0 2—2
First Period—Scoring: None. Penalties: Ohio State 3-17; Notre Dame 2-4.
Second Period—Scoring: 1. Ohio State, Gustaf Westlund 5 (Austin Pooley, Ryan O’Connell) EV 10:02. Penalties (total): Ohio State 1-2 (4-19); Notre Dame 0-0 (2-4).
Third Period—Scoring: 2. Notre Dame, Jake Pivonka 3 (Charlie Raith, Jesse Lansdell) EV 8:32; 3. Notre Dame, Cam Burke 1 (Matt Steeves, Spencer Stastney) EV 12:05 Penalties (total): Ohio State 0-0 (4-19); Notre Dame 1-2 (3-6).
Power-play opportunities—Ohio State 0 of 3; Notre Dame 0 of 3.
Faceoffs won—Ohio State 19 (8-5-6); Notre Dame 25 (10-9-6).
Blocked shots—Ohio State 18 (7-5-6); Notre Dame 16 (4-7-5).
Shots on goal—Ohio State 25 (10-9-6); Notre Dame 29 (12-11-6).
Goalie saves—Ohio State, Tommy Nappier 27 (12-11-4); Notre Dame, Cale Morris 24 (10-8-6)
Records—Ohio State 6-3-1 (2-2-0-0 Big Ten); Notre Dame 7-0-1 (3-0-1-0)
A—4,858.
LATE FRIDAY
• Notre Dame 3, Ohio State 2 (OT): Pierce Crawford took a long cross-ice pass from defenseman Nate Clurman and beat Ohio State goalie Tommy Nappier from 10 feet out with 3:59 gone in overtime to complete the Fighting Irish comeback.
Notre Dame trailed 2-1 after two periods as Ohio State got goals from Tanner Laczynski and Carson Meyer to offset the first career goal by Solag Bakich of Notre Dame. But freshman Trevor Janicke scored his fourth goal of the season at 18:03 of the third period to send the game into overtime tied at 2.
The Irish outshot the Buckeyes 35-27, including 18-9 in the second period and 4-0 in the overtime. Nappier made 32 saves while Cale Morris (2-0-1) made 25.
NOTRE DAME 3, OHIO STATE 2 (OT)
At Lefty Smith Rink, South Bend
Ohio State 1 0 1 0—2
Notre Dame 0 1 1 1—3
First Period—Scoring: 1. Ohio State, Tanner Laczynski 2 (Grant Gabriele, Collin Peters) EV 19:33. Penalties: Ohio State 2-4; Notre Dame 4-19.
Second Period—Scoring: 2. Notre Dame, Solag Bakich 1 (Matt Steeves, Tory Dello) EV 8:12; 3. Ohio State, Carson Meyer 3 (Austin Pooley, Gordi Myer) EV 16:43. Penalties (total): Ohio State 2-4 (4-8); Notre Dame 0-0 (4-19).
Third Period—Scoring: 4. Notre Dame, Trevor Janicke 4 (Cam Morrison, Jake Pivonka) EV 18:03. Penalties (total): Ohio State 0-0 (4-8); Notre Dame 1-2 (5-21).
Overtime—Scoring: 5. Notre Dame, Pierce Crawford 1 (Nate Clurman, Trevor Janicke) EV 3:59. Penalties (total): Ohio State 0-0 (4-8); Notre Dame 0-0 (5-21).
Power-play opportunities—Ohio State 0 of 4; Notre Dame 0 of 4.
Faceoffs won—Ohio State 22 (8-7-7-0); Notre Dame 24 (11-7-5-1).
Blocked shots—Ohio State 13 (8-4-1-0); Notre Dame 15 (6-3-5-1).
Shots on goal—Ohio State 27 (8-9-10-0); Notre Dame 35 (5-18-8-4).
Goalie saves—Ohio State, Tommy Nappier 32 (5-17-7-3); Notre Dame, Cale Morris 25 (7-9-9-0)
Records—Ohio State 6-2-1 (2-1-0-0 Big Ten); Notre Dame 6-0-1 (2-0-1-0)
A—4,740.
