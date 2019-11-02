The No. 4/5 Irish erased a 2-0 deficit at the first intermission to post a 5-3 road victory over Minnesota on Saturday evening at 3M Arena (8,008) in Minneapolis Saturday.
The Irish improved to 5-0-1.
With a pair of goals, Nick Leivermann notched his first career multi-point game, and the Irish also received tallies from Spencer Stastney, Charlie Raith and Trevor Janicke. Raith’s goal was the first of his career and proved to be the game winner.
Cam Morrison led all skaters with three points on three assists, while Janicke and Stastney also added assists.
Cale Morris totaled 24 saves in the Notre Dame net, while the Irish forced Jared Moe into making 34 stops.
Notre Dame finished 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Gophers were 0-for-3.
Friday
Mike O’Leary and Trevor Janicke scored goals and Cale Morris made 23 saves as No. 5 Notre Dame opened Big Ten Conference play with a 2-2 overtime tie at Minnesota before 7,459 in the 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Sammy Walker scored at 1:37 of the second overtime with the two teams skating 3-on-3 to give the Gophers (3-3-1, 0-0-1-1 Big Ten) an extra point against the Fighting Irish (4-0-1, 0-0-1-0 Big Ten).
Notre Dame 0 1 1 0—2
Minnesota 0 0 2 0—2
First Period—Scoring: None.
Second Period—Scoring: 1. Notre Dame, Mike O’Leary 5 (Matt Hellickson, Cal Burke) EV 2:58.
Third Period—Scoring: 2. Minnesota, Nathan Burke 2 (Jack Perbix) EV 5:41 3. Notre Dame, Trevor Janicke 2 (Cam Morrison) EV 6:06 4. Minnesota, Scott Reedy 3 (unassisted) EV 6:24.
Overtime—Scoring: None. .
3-on-3 overtime—Minnesota scores.
Power-play opportunities—Notre Dame 0 of 2 Minnesota 0 of 3.
Shots on goal—Notre Dame 31 (6-15-9-1) Minnesota 25 (6-8-8-3).
Goalie saves—Notre Dame, Cale Morris 23 (6-8-6-3) Minnesota, Jared Moe 29 (6-14-8-1).
Records—Notre Dame 4-0-1 (0-0-1-0 Big Ten) Minnesota 3-3-1 (0-0-1-1 Big Ten).
A—7,459.
