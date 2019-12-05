WHO: Notre Dame (8-4-2) vs. Boston College (9-4-0)
WHEN/WHERE: Friday 7 p.m. at Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.; Sunday 5 p.m. on Lefty Smith Rink at Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend.
TV: Friday, none; Saturday, NBC Sports Philadelphia+.
STREAMING: Friday, CBS All-Access; Sunday, NBCSports.Com and NBC Sports APP.
RADIO: WZOC-FM (94.3) and UND.com.
RANKINGS: Notre Dame No. 9, Boston College No. 10 in USCHO.com (media) poll; Boston College No. 7, Notre Dame No. 10 in USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine (coaches) poll.
RECAPS: Coach Jeff Jackson’s Fighting Irish lost 5-2 Friday in South Bend and 5-2 Saturday at Bowling Green; Coach Jerry York’s Eagles beat Yale 6-2 Tuesday and Harvard 4-2 Friday.
RIVALRY: Boston College leads series 21-20-3. … The former Hockey East Conference rivals last met on Dec. 31, 2018 in South Bend with Notre Dame winning 4-0 behind 20 saves by Cale Morris.
SHAVINGS: York is in 48th season as a head coach, 26th at alma mater and has 1,076 victories (most ever) with five NCAA titles (one at Bowling Green, four at B.C.). ... Jackson in 21st season as head coach, 15th at Notre Dame, and he has 509 victories with two NCAA titles at Lake Superior State. ... Senior left wing David Cotton (6-11-17), senior center Julius Mattila (4-12-16) and junior right wing Aapeli Räsänen (7-8-15) lead Eagles, who have won seven straight ... Defense led by senior Ben Finkelstein (2-4-6) and freshman Marshall Warren (2-2-4). ... Freshman goalie Spencer Knight has started every game, with 1.92 average, .934 saves percentage and three shutouts. ... Knight, a first-round NHL Draft pick of the Florida Panthers, made 36 saves for USNTP Under-18 team in 4-1 victory over Irish before 2018-19 season. ... This is fourth straight week Irish are on road. ... Senior line of center Mike O’Leary (7-9-16), right wing Cal Burke (4-10-14) and left wing Cam Morrison (3-10-13) pace Irish, who are 0-3-1 and have scored just seven goals in last four games. ... Sophomore Nick Leivermann (3-6-9) and Spencer Stastney (2-6-8) lead defense. ... Morris has 2.63 average and .905 saves percentage.
QUOTING JACKSON: (Boston College) “They look like team of old. They have a lot of skill and great goaltending.” (Bowling Green aftermath) “We made some bad plays with the puck, our penalty killing wasn’t as good as it should have been, and our goaltending gave up a bad goal each night. But I look at that as an anomaly.” (Scoring drought) “My biggest concern is our inability to score right now. … We’re not getting the scoring from second, third and fourth lines.”
