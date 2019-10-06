PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Senior Mike O’Leary scored two goals and added an assist as No. 9 Notre Dame completed a comeback from an early deficit to beat the U.S. National Under-18 team 4-2 in a Sunday exhibition at the USA Hockey Arena.
O’Leary assisted on senior captain Cal Burke’s game-winning goal at 1:31 of the third period. He then finished the scoring with an empty-net goal at 19:27 with assists from Burke and Cam Morrison. O’Leary’s second-period goal at 6:33, after a blast by freshman defenseman Ryan Carmchael, tied the game at 2-2.
Sophomore center Michael Graham also scored for coach Jeff Jackson’s team, which opens its regular season Friday night at 7 and Sunday afternoon at 3 when Atlantic Hockey member Air Force visits the Charles W. “Lefty” Smith Ice Rink in the Compton Family Ice Arena.
Freshman Ryan Bischel got the start in net for the Irish with senior All-American Cale Morris day-to-day with an injury and finished with 17 saves.
Bischel surrendered a pair of even-strength goals to Tanner Latsch (7:52) and Dylan Peterson (10:27) as the USNT team took their 2-0 lead in the first period. But Irish sophomore right wing Alex Steeves and Graham produced a 2-on-1 break, and Graham converted at 14:14 to start the Irish comeback.
USNT goalie Drew Commesso finished with 23 saves.
Notre Dame 1 1 2—4
USNT Under-18 2 0 0—2
First Period—Scoring: 1. USNT, Tanner Latsch (Hunter McKown) EV 7:52; 2. USNT, Dylan Peterson (Jake Sanderson, Ty Smilanic) EV 10:27; 3. Notre Dame, Michael Graham (Alex Steeves) EV 14:14. Penalties: Notre Dame 2-4, USNT 2-4.
Second Period—Scoring: 4. Notre Dame, Mike O’Leary EV 6:33. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 3-6 (5-10); USNT 0-0 (2-4).
Third Period—Scoring: 5. Notre Dame, Cal Burke (Mike O’Leary) EV 1:31; 6. Notre Dame, O’Leary (Cam Morrison, Cal Burke) ENG 19:27. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 1-2 (6-12); USNT 1-2 (3-6).
Power-play opportunities—Notre Dame 0 of 3; USNT 0 of 6.
Shots on goal—Notre Dame 9-11-8—28; USNT 6-8-5—19.
Goalie saves—Notre Dame, Ryan Bischel 17 (4-8-5); USNT, Drew Commesso 23 (8-10-5).
A—1,055.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.