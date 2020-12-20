SOUTH BEND — Michigan State’s hockey team had three too many Grinches for No. 16 Notre Dame to handle in the final Big Ten Conference hockey game for both teams before the Christmas break.
Despite a pair of early third-period goals by Grant Silianoff and Michael Graham, Jeff Jackson’s Irish couldn’t keep the Spartans from stealing a 4-3 overtime victory at the Lefty Smith Rink in the Compton Family Ice Arena.
Defenseman Tommy Miller’s goal at 1:26 of the extra session against Irish goalie Ryan Bischel came just a few minutes after Miller assisted on Tommy Apap’s tying goal with 22.9 seconds remaining in the third period that wiped out a 3-2 Irish lead. The late rally by Danton Cole’s Spartans was aided by goalie Drew DeRidder’s 42 saves.
Graham Slaggert also scored for the Irish (4-5-1, 3-4-1 Big Ten) as they outshot the Spartans 45-28, including 31-8 over the first two periods. Bischel finished with 24 saves, 17 of them in the third period. Michigan State improved to 3-3-2 (2-3-1 Big Ten).
DeRidder, who stopped 47 Irish shots in Saturday’s 1-1 overtime tie, had to be up to the task again in the penalty-marred first period that ended 1-1 with goals by Slaggert at 1:13 and Combs at 3:26. The Irish outshot the Spartans 15-4 in the period and didn’t allow a Spartan shot over the final 12 minutes.
The Irish had three power-play opportunities, including a five-minute major and game disqualification handed out to defenseman Cole Krygier whose check from behind sent Notre Dame’s Colin Theisen’s helmeted head into the boards at 8:23. But Notre Dame couldn’t find the back of the net as DeRidder made 14 and his teammates blocked another 11 Irish attempts.
The Spartans took a 2-1 lead at 4:48 of the second period on Lewandowski’s goal, their first shot in over 16 minutes that beat a screened Bischel. Once again, the Irish outshot the Spartans, who went 7:25 between shots in the period, by a wide margin of 16-4. But DeRidder stopped every one, and his teammates blocked another eight in holding the Irish, who were on their fourth man-advantage late in the period, scoreless.
The Irish tied it at 4:45 of the third period after Spencer Stastney fired a shot on net that DeRidder saved. The rebound came to Silianoff, who poked it into the crease where the skate of a Spartan defenseman Christian Krygier knocked it into the net.
Just under five minutes later at 9:37, Jesse Lansdell corralled the rebound of Charlie Raith’s shot from the point and fed Graham who had a wide-open net and didn’t miss.
But the Spartans got the equalizer with 22.9 seconds remaining when Apap knocked home a rebound of Josh Nodler’s shot with Michigan State skating with a sixth attacker.
The Spartans return to Big Ten action Jan. 3-4 with a series against visiting Penn State. The Irish will start the new year with a non-conference visit from Arizona State Jan. 9-10.
MICHIGAN STATE 4, NOTRE DAME 3 (OT)
At Lefty Smith Rink/Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend
Michigan State 1 1 1 1 — 4
Notre Dame 1 0 2 0 — 3
First Period—Scoring: 1. Notre Dame, Graham Slaggert 3 (Alex Steeves, Trevor Janicke) EV 1:13. 2. Michigan State, Charlie Combs 3 (Josh Nodler, Powell Connor) EV 3:26. Penalties: Michigan State 5-21, Notre Dame 2-4.
Second Period—Scoring: 3. Michigan State, Mitchell Lewandowski 2 (Nico Muller, Dennis Cesana) EV 4:48. Penalties (total): Michigan State 1-2 (6-23), Notre Dame 0-0 (2-4).
Third Period—Scoring: 4. Notre Dame, Grant Silianoff 2 (Spencer Stastney) EV 4:45. 5. Notre Dame, Michael Graham 2 (Jesse Lansdell, Charlie Raith) EV 9:37. 6. Michigan State, Tommy Apap 2 (Josh Nodler, Tommy Miller) EV 19:38. Penalties (total): Michigan State 0-0 (6-23), Notre Dame 1-2 (3-6).
Overtime—Scoring: 7. Michigan State, Tommy Miller 1 (Nico Muller) EV 1:26. Penalties (total): Michigan State 0-0 (6-23), Notre Dame 0-0 (3-6).
Power-play opportunities—Michigan State 0 of 2, Notre Dame 0 of 4.
Faceoffs won—Michigan State 32 (11-9-11-1), Notre Dame 37 (10-11-16-0).
Blocked shots—Michigan State 24 (11-8-5), Notre Dame 5 (1-2-2).
Shots on goal—Michigan State 26 (4-4-18), Notre Dame 45 (15-16-14).
Goalie saves—Michigan State, Drew DeRidder 42 (14-16-12-0), Notre Dame, Ryan Bischel 24 (3-3-17-1)
Records—Michigan State 3-3-2 (2-3-1 Big Ten), Notre Dame 4-5-1 (3-4-1 Big Ten).
Referee—Brett Sheva and Colin Kronforst. Linesmen—Jonathan Sladek and Bill Hancock.
Saturday’s game
NOTRE DAME 1, MICHIGAN STATE 1 (OT)
Michigan State goalie Drew DeRidder stopped 47 of the first 48 shots Notre Dame’s 16th-ranked hockey team took at him in Saturday night’s Big Ten Conference game at the Compton Family Ice Arena.
But the Michigan State junior didn’t stop the final two shots taken by sophomore right wing Max Ellis and junior defenseman Nick Leivermann in the overtime shootout on the Lefty Smith Rink that earned Notre Dame two points from the game that ended in a 1-1 tie.
The goals by Ellis and Leivermann won’t count officially, but they helped the Irish win the shootout 2-0 for the extra point of the evening as Michigan State’s Mitchell Lewandowski and Kyle Haskins failed to beat Irish goaltender Ryan Bischel.
At Lefty Smith Rink/Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend
Michigan State 1 0 0 0—1
Notre Dame 0 1 0 0—1
(Irish win shootout, 2-0)
First Period—Scoring: 1. Michigan State, Tommy Apap 1 (Dennis Cesana, Mitchell Lewandowski) EV 14:16. Penalties: Michigan State 1-2, Notre Dame 2-4.
Second Period—Scoring: 2. Notre Dame, Alex Steeves 5 (Graham Slaggert, Nick Leivermann) EV 14:18. Penalties (total): Michigan State 0-0 (1-2), Notre Dame 1-2 (3-6).
Third Period—Scoring: None. Penalties (total): Michigan State 4-19 (5-21), Notre Dame 1-2 (4-8).
Overtime—Scoring: None. Penalties (total): Michigan State 1-2 (6-23), Notre Dame 0-0 (4-8).
Shootout—1. ND, Max Ellis make. 2. MSU, Mitchell Lewandowski miss. 3. ND, Nick Leivermann make. 4. MSU, Kyle Haskins miss.
Power-play opportunities—Michigan State 0 of 2, Notre Dame 0 of 4. Faceoffs won—Michigan State 29 (6-12-8-3), Notre Dame 31 (11-9-8-3). Blocked shots—Michigan State 14 (1-4-7-2), Notre Dame 9 (2-4-2-1). Shots on goal—Michigan State 20 (11-4-5-0), Notre Dame 48 (9-13-19-7). Goalie saves—Michigan State, Drew DeRidder 47 (9-12-19-7), Notre Dame, Ryan Bischel 19 (10-4-5-0) Records—Michigan State 2-3-2 (1-3-1-1-0-0 Big Ten), Notre Dame 4-4-1 (3-3-1-0-0-1 Big Ten). Referee—Brett Sheva and Colin Kronforst. Linesmen—Jonathan Sladek and Bill Hancock.