MADISON, Wis. — Alex Steeves scored at 1:58 in overtime to cap another late comeback by No. 4/3 Notre Dame in its 5-4 victory over No. 15/15 Wisconsin Saturday night in Big Ten Hockey Conference play before 12,593 at the Kohl Center.
The victory allowed Jeff Jackson’s Irish (8-1-1, 4-1-1-0 Big Ten) to split a weekend series with the Badgers (6-6-0, 1-3-0-0 Big Ten) after Wisconsin skated to a 3-0 victory Friday night to end Notre Dame’s season-opening eight-game unbeaten string. Notre Dame returns to Big Ten play at Michigan State Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
Senior goalie Cale Morris made 31 saves and 11 different players scored points, led by sophomore Steeves, junior Colin Theisen and freshman Jesse Lansdell who each had a goal and an assist. The Irish also got goals from freshman Janicke and sophomore Cam Burke while sophomore defenseman Nate Clurman had a pair of assists.
It was the third time in four games that Notre Dame overcame a third-period deficit. Notre Dame twice rallied in a sweep two weekends ago against Ohio State.
Janicke opened the score just 34 seconds into the game with his fifth goal of the season. After the Badgers tied it on Dylan Halloway’s goal at 6:37, the Irish took a 2-1 lead at 11:17 when Burke rebounded Matt Steeves’ shot past Lebedeff. But the Badgers tied it again on Linus Weissbach’s goal at 13:06.
Lansdell made it 3-2 Irish at 3:49 of the second after Jake Pivonka won a draw to Nick Leivermann, whose blast was tipped in by Lansdell for his first career goal. Moments later, Morris stopped Wisconsin freshman Cole Caufield on a breakaway.
The Irish lost their lead in the third period when Wyatt Kalynuk (0:31) and K’Andre Miller (10:57 on a power play) scored. But Theisen tied it at 13:36, setting up the overtime during which Clurman pulled a loose puck away from the goal line after Morris made another save.
NOTRE DAME 5, WISCONSIN 4 (OT)
At Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.
Notre Dame;2;1;1;1—5
Wisconsin;2;0;2;0—4
First Period—Scoring: 1. Notre Dame, Trevor Janicke 5 (Jesse Lansdell, Nate Clurman) EV 0:34; 2. Wisconsin, Dylan Holloway 2 (Linus Weissbach, Owen Lindmark) EV 6:37; 3. Notre Dame, Cam Burke 2 (Matt Steeves, Nate Clurman) EV 11:17; 4. Wisconsin, Linus Weissbach 3 (Sean Dhooghe) EV 13:06. Penalties: Notre Dame 3-6; Wisconsin 2-4.
Second Period—Scoring: 5. Notre Dame, Jesse Lansdell 1 (Nick Leivermann, Jake Pivonka) EV 3:49. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 0-0 (3-6); Wisconsin 0-0 (2-4).
Third Period—Scoring: 6. Wisconsin, Wyatt Kalynuk 2 (Cole Caufield, Ty Emberson) EV 0:31; 7. Wisconsin, K’Andre Miller 4 (Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway) PP 10:57; 8. Notre Dame, Colin Theisen 4 (Alex Steeves, Graham Slaggert) EV 13:36. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 1-2 (4-8); Wisconsin 1-2 (3-6).
Overtime—Scoring: 9. Notre Dame, Alex Steeves 2 (Tory Dello, Colin Theisen) EV 1:58. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 0-0 (4-8); Wisconsin 0-0 (3-6).
Power-play opportunities—Notre Dame 0 of 2; Wisconsin 1 of 3.
Faceoffs won—Notre Dame 26; Wisconsin 32.
Shots on goal—Notre Dame 36 (10-12-10-4); Wisconsin 35 (13-7-13-2).
Goalie saves—Notre Dame, Cale Morris 31 (11-7-11-2); Wisconsin, Daniel Lebedeff 31 (8-11-9-3).
Records—Notre Dame (8-1-1, 4-1-1-0 Big Ten), Wisconsin (6-6-0, 1-3-0-0 Big Ten).
A—12,593 (15,237).
