CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Red-hot Boston College scored three goals in the second period and skated to a 4-0 victory over road-weary Notre Dame Friday night in the 45th renewal of the Holy War on Ice.
A near-capacity crowd of 7,295 that made its way through the wintry weather conditions into the Kelley Rink at the Conte Forum saw the No. 7/10 Eagles of coach Jerry York, college hockey’s all-time winningest coach and a recent inductee into the Hockey Hall of Fame, win for the eighth straight time to move to 10-4.
After a scoreless first period, Julius Mattila scored on a power play, Logan Hutsko tallied an even-strength goal and Patrick Giles netted a shorthanded marker against beleaguered Irish goalie Cale Morris late in the middle period. David Cotton added a third-period goal in the final period as the Eagles improved to 23-20-2 all-time against the Irish.
Freshman Spencer Knight, the 13th overall pick in last summer’s NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers, continued his torrid goaltending of late, making 26 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.
The loss by Jeff Jackson’s 8-5-2 Irish, who started the season 7-0-1, was their fourth straight and they are now 1-5-1 in their last seven games, six of which have been played on the road the last four weekends. The teams fly to South Bend for the conclusion of the home-and-home series Sunday at 5 p.m. on the Lefty Smith Rink in the Compton Family Ice Arena.
Despite allowing three goals, Morris finished with 22 saves as the Irish scoring slump of late continued despite Jackson’s juggling of his lines. They have just seven goals in their last five games.
Morris, who sat out the third period of last Friday’s 5-2 loss to Bowling Green and all of Saturday’s 5-2 loss at Bowling Green as Jackson turned to freshman Ryan Bischel, made eight saves in the first period, the last on Ben Finkelstein just before the buzzer sounded. Knight made five saves, the best with his right leg pad on Alex Steeves’ shot from the point at the 15:00 mark.
The Irish drew the first penalty of the game when Tory Dello went off for tripping 52 seconds into the second period and Morris made three saves before the Eagles took advantage of a Notre Dame mistake with Mattila quickly slipping a loose puck past the Irish goalie at 2:41.
Notre Dame got a power-play chance at 4:40 when Jack McBain was whistled for hooking. Knight came up with four saves and Morris had to deny a shorthanded effort by Alex Newhook as the penalty expired.
The Eagles got another penalty at 7:09 when Graham McPhee was whistled for high sticking Morris. But only Cal Burke tested Knight during the two minutes, and after the penalty ended, Knight stopped Colin Theisen’s shot from the boards.
The Eagles took a 2-0 lead at 14:27 when Logan Hutsko poked the puck past Morris for his seventh goal of the season.
The Irish got a third power-play chance at 15:58 after McPhee barreled into Morris. But the Eagles took advantage of a 2-on-1 break and Giles buried an unassisted shot past Morris for Boston College’s fifth shorthanded goal of the season at 16:49.
Knight then made his 13th save of the period when he denied Cam Burke’s shorthanded breakaway and kept the Irish down 3-0 heading into the third period.
BOSTON COLLEGE 4, NOTRE DAME 0
John “Snooks” Kelley Rink at Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Notre Dame 0 0 0—0
Boston College 0 3 1—4
First Period—Scoring: None. Penalties: Notre Dame 0-0; Boston College 0-0.
Second Period—Scoring: 1. Boston College, Julius Mattila 5 (David Cotton, Logan Hutsko) PP 2:41; 2. Boston College, Logan Hutsko 7 (Drew Helleson, Alex Newhook) EV 14:27; 3. Boston College, Patrick Giles 2 (unassisted) SH 16:49. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 2-4 (2-4); Boston College 3-6 (3-6).
Third Period—Scoring: 4. Boston College, David Cotton (7) (Connor Moore) EV 12:33. Penalties (total): Notre Dame 0-0 (2-4); Boston College 0-0 (3-6).
Power-play opportunities—Notre Dame 0 of 3; Boston College 1 of 2.
Faceoffs won—Notre Dame 22 (3-10-9); Boston College 28 (10-8-10).
Blocked shots—Notre Dame 10 (5-2-3); Boston College 7 (1-3-3).
Shots on goal—Notre Dame 26 (5-13-8); Boston College 26 (8-14-4).
Goalie saves—Notre Dame, Cale Morris 22 (8-11-3); Boston College, Spencer Knight 26 (5-13-8).
Records—Notre Dame 8-5-2, Boston College 10-4-0
A—7,295 (7,884)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.