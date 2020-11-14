SOUTH BEND — Wisconsin overcame a hat trick by Notre Dame’s Colin Theisen with third-period goals by Dylan Holloway and Ryder Donovan for a 5-3 victory Saturday night at the Lefty Smith Rink in the Compton Family Ice Arena that completed a two-game sweep of the teams’ Big Ten Hockey Conference opening series.
It was the first career hat trick for Theisen, a senior right wing from Monroe, Michigan. All three of the goals were assisted by junior left wing Alex Steeves, and they were the first goals of the season by Notre Dame, which dropped Friday’s season opener 2-0.
Theisen’s first two goals came in the second period, the first on a power play at 14:37 off assists from Michael Graham and Steeves and the second at 16:17 with assists from Steeves and defenseman Matt Hellickson.
The two goals offset a pair of Wisconsin goals scored by Ty Pelton-Byce in the first period on a power play and by Donovan early in the second period.
Wisconsin broke the 2-2 tie with a goal by Brock Caufield at 19:21 of the second period, but Theisen banged home a rebound of a Steeves shot at 7:57 of the third period to tie the game at 3-3. Spencer Stastney also received an assist on the Irish goal.
But Holloway skated unguarded around the Irish net and beat senior goaltender Dylan St. Cyr over his shoulder at 10:33 of the third period before Donovan added his second goal of the night at 12:15 to complete the scoring.
Notre Dame coach Jeff Jackson pulled St. Cyr after the last goal and finished with sophomore Ryan Bischel. The two Irish goaltenders combined for 20 saves while Wisconsin goalie Robbie Beydoun, who got the shutout Friday night, finished with 29 saves as the Irish outshot the Badgers 32-25.
Notre Dame is off this week for final exams and travels to Michigan for its next Big Ten series Nov. 27-28.
WISCONSIN 5, NOTRE DAME 3
At Lefty Smith Rink, South Bend
Wisconsin;1;2;2—5
Notre Dame;0;2;1—3
First Period—Scoring: 1. Wisconsin, Ty Pelton-Byce 1 (Cole Caufield, Linus Weissbach) PPG 16:56. Penalties: Wisconsin 1-2, Notre Dame 2-4.
Second Period—Scoring: 2. Wisconsin, Ryder Donovan 1 (Jack Gorniak, Owen Lindmark) EV 3:54. 3. Notre Dame, Colin Theisen 1 (Michael Graham, Alex Steeves) PPG 14:37. 4. Notre Dame, Colin Theisen 2 (Alex Steeves, Matt Hellickson) EV 16:17. 5. Wisconsin, Brock Caufield 1 (Dominick Mersch, Tarek Baker) EV 19:21. Penalties (total): Wisconsin 1-2 (2-4), Notre Dame 1-2 (3-6).
Third Period—Scoring: 6. Notre Dame, Colin Theisen 3 (Alex Steeves, Spencer Stastney) EV 7:57. 7. Wisconsin, Dylan Holloway 2 (Tyler Inamoto) EV 10:33. 8. Wisconsin, Ryder Donovan 2 (Owen Lindmark) EV 12:15. Penalties (total): Wisconsin 2-4 (4-8), Notre Dame 3-17 (6-23).
Power-play opportunities—Wisconsin 1 of 4, Notre Dame 1 of 2.
Faceoffs won—Wisconsin 35 (14-11-10), Notre Dame 30 (11-8-11).
Blocked shots—Wisconsin 20, Notre Dame 20.
Shots on goal—Wisconsin 25 (7-8-10), Notre Dame 32 (14-9-9).
Goalie saves—Wisconsin, Robbie Beydoun 29 (14-7-8), Notre Dame, Dylan St. Cyr 17 (6-6-5), Ryan Bischell 3 (0-0-3).
Records—Wisconsin 2-0-0 (2-0-0-0 Big Ten), Notre Dame 0-2-0 (0-2-0-0 Big Ten. Officials—Referee, Brian Aaron. Linesmen, Justin Cornell and Nick Huff.