Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced at a Monday afternoon press conference that Indiana has seen its first death from COVID-19.
Officials said the man, 60, fell into the high-risk category, and had underlying health problems.
The patient's significant other was also infected. The two had to be kept apart and had to give their goodbyes by iPad, officials said.
Community spread of the virus has also arrived in Indiana, said Kris Box, Indiana State Department of Health commissioner. That means the virus is spreading from person to person, and it's not always obvious where a person acquired the virus.
Ram Yeleti, Chief Physician Executive for Community Health, where the patient died, asked anyone in high-risk to self-quarantine.
"We have no treatment. We have no vaccine," Yeleti said.
Holcomb said Indiana residents should take action, including social distancing and checking on neighbors.
"To those who think we may be overreacting, I can assure you we are not," he said. "Indiana is under a public health emergency. We are, make no mistake about it, at war with COVID-19, and we will win this war."
Hoosiers should be prepared for this to last "30, 60, 90 days," Holcomb said.
As of Monday afternoon, Indiana had 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with one of those in St. Joseph County, though health officials say the number is likely low because testing so far has been slow.
