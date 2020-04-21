The Irish will be the sole focus of the ACC Network on Wednesday. The Notre Dame Takeover will include past victories in men's and women's basketball, volleyball, softball, fencing, men's soccer and men's lacrosse.
Below is the ACC Network schedule. All times listed are Eastern.
Midnight — Gymratts: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Basketball
12:30 a.m. — Men's basketball vs. North Carolina (Feb. 17, 2020): ND 77, UNC 76.
2:30 a.m. — Volleyball vs. Michigan (Sept. 18, 2019): ND 3, UM 2.
4:30 a.m. — Men's basketball vs Syracuse (Jan. 21, 2012): ND 67, SU 58.
6 a.m. — Women's basketball vs. Louisville (Jan. 1, 2019): ND 82, UL 68.
7:30 a.m. — Softball vs. Duke (Feb. 29, 2020): ND 1, DU 0.
9:30 a.m. — Women's basketball vs. Louisville (ACC Championship 2019): ND 99, UL 79.
11:30 a.m. — All Access with Notre Dame women's basketball
12:30 p.m. — Fencing (ACC Championship 2020)
2 p.m. — Men's soccer vs. Maryland (College Cup Championship): ND 2, UM 1.
4 p.m. — Men's lacrosse vs. Virginia (ACC Championship 2018): ND 17, UVA 7.
6 p.m. — Women's basketball vs. UConn (March 4, 2013): ND 96, UConn 87 3OT.
8 p.m. — Men's basketball vs. Duke (ACC Semifinal 2015): ND 74, DU 64.
10 p.m. — Men's basketball vs. UNC (ACC Championship 2015): ND 90, UNC 82.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.