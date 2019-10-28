Notre Dame’s first football game on the ACC Network will be a prime-time kickoff.
The conference announced Monday a 7:30 p.m. EDT kickoff for Notre Dame’s Nov. 9 game at Duke (4-4).
It will be the fifth night kickoff of the season for the Irish. Notre Dame won night games at Louisville and at home against USC. The Irish lost two road night games at Georgia and Michigan.
Notre Dame’s three remaining home games will be played at 2:30 p.m. A kickoff time for the season finale at Stanford has yet to be announced.
The ACC Network, which is owned by ESPN, launched in August. To learn if your television provider carries the network, visit getaccn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.