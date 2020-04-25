Troy Pride Jr. will return to the Carolinas.
The former Notre Dame cornerback and product of Greer, S.C., was drafted Saturday in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers with overall pick No. 113.
Pride joined the Irish as a four-star recruit out of Greer High in the 2016 class. 247Sports slated Pride as the No. 7 cornerback and No. 95 overall that year. Rivals ranked him as the No. 23 cornerback.
The 6-foot, 193-pound Pride finished his Notre Dame career with 121 tackles, four interceptions, 18 pass breakups and 2.5 tackles for a loss in 45 games with 32 starts. Pride intercepted three passes and broke up 16 passes while allowing only five touchdowns in his final two seasons.
Pride is the fifth Notre Dame cornerback to be drafted during head coach Brian Kelly's tenure. Last year, the New York Giants picked Julian Love in the fourth round with pick No. 108.
Twelve cornerbacks were taken ahead of Pride in this year's draft.
Pride became the fourth Notre Dame player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft behind tight end Cole Kmet (Chicago Bears, second round), wide receiver Chase Claypool (Pittsburgh Steelers, second round) and defensive end Julian Okwara (Detroit Lions, third round).
He's 𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 where he belongs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mTtNzaRIc0— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 25, 2020
The @Panthers are getting a speed demon in @TroyPride18. I can't wait to watch him succeed.— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) April 25, 2020
Congratulations, Troy! #GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/b51eh9ZYrh
Congrats @TroyPride18 - you earned it!— Terry Joseph (@Coach_TJoseph) April 25, 2020
Good luck in Carolina! #IrishintheNFL ☘️#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/gxpTMsMITn
Another defender? pic.twitter.com/lPhrNK6MGA— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 25, 2020
See ya as soon as we can @TroyPride18! pic.twitter.com/WVpqqHxy2P— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 25, 2020
