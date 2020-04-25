Khalid Kareem's wait ended with the first pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.
The Cincinnati Bengals made the former Notre Dame defensive end the 147th pick of the 2020 draft.
Kareem is the sixth defensive end to be drafted during head coach Brian Kelly's tenure. He followed teammate Julian Okwara's selection by the Detroit Lions in the third round Friday.
Kareem finished his Notre Dame career with 109 tackles, 26 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks and 25 quarterback hurries in 43 games with starts in each of the last 26.
The 6-foot-4, 268-pound Kareem played through a torn labrum in his left shoulder, which he injured against Duke, in the final five games of last season. Kareem still managed to tally 46 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, six sacks and 11 quarterback hurries as a senior.
Kareem, a product of Farmington Hills (Mich.) Harrison, joined the Irish as a four-star recruit in the 2016 class. 247Sports slated Kareem as the No. 13 strongside defensive end and No. 183 overall that year. Rivals ranked him as the No. 17 strongside defensive end and No. 237 overall.
Kareem became the fifth Notre Dame player selected in the 2020 NFL Draft behind tight end Cole Kmet (Chicago Bears, second round), wide receiver Chase Claypool (Pittsburgh Steelers, second round), defensive end Julian Okwara and cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (Carolina Panthers, fourth round).
Let’s Go @khalid_kareem53!! Congratulations on your NFL selection today @Bengals So excited for you and absolutely proud of the player and person you’ve become. Your future is so bright and I’m excited to watch it!! #IrishInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/fquKpzoGmD— Mike Elston (@CoachMikeElston) April 25, 2020
Another incredible defensive force goes to the @Bengals.— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) April 25, 2020
I know that @khalid_kareem53 will be an NFL leader on and off the field.
Congratulations, Khalid! #GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/8DCLm4ZrrY
