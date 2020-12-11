Former Notre Dame football player Taylor Dever, 31, died earlier this week, the Irish program announced Friday.
Dever played offensive line for the Irish under head coaches Charlie Weis and Brian Kelly from 2007-11. He finished his career as a two-year starter at right tackle and was a gameday captain twice during the 2011 season.
A cause of death was not shared in the football program’s announcement. A LinkedIn profile for Dever indicated he started working for Tesla in Fremont, Calif., in August.
The statement from Notre Dame read as follows:
“Our Notre Dame football family lost a brother earlier this week with the tragic passing of Taylor Dever.
“Taylor was a kind and affable person. He was also a determined player who grinded away for three seasons before becoming a starter in his fourth and fifth seasons. He was respected in our locker room and will be missed by many.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents, Tom and Lori, and his sister, Megan.”