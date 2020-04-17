With Will Shipley's recruitment coming to a close, the four-star running back joined the show to discuss his process going forward.
The Matthews (N.C.) Weddington product is considered Notre Dame's top target in its 2021 recruiting class. He discussed the the similarities and differences between Notre Dame and Clemson, his relationships with run game coordinator Lance Taylor and Christian McCaffrey, what virtual visits look like and more (1:15).
Then Eric Hansen and Carter Karels discuss Shipley's interview, talk about current college football topics and answer your Twitter questions (25:55).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Apple Podcasts.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Spotify.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Stitcher.
Click here to find "Pod of Gold" on Google Podcasts.
Don't miss any of our Notre Dame football coverage. Sign up for our ND football newsletter for twice-weekly updates on the Irish sent straight to your email inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.