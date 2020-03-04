Host, interviewer, and storyteller Jac Collinsworth, who has covered the NFL for the last three seasons as a host and features reporter at ESPN, is returning to NBC Sports Group beginning in March.
The 2017 Notre Dame graduate will work across a wide range of NBC Sports properties, including the Olympics, NFL, and Notre Dame football, on traditional and digital platforms. Specific assignments will be announced in the coming weeks.
Collinsworth, the son of NBC Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth, rejoins NBC Sports Group, where he previously worked on Notre Dame Football in on- and off-camera capacities. He also served as NBC Olympics’ first-ever social media correspondent at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
“We saw the potential for Jac to become a unique television personality when we worked with him as a college student, and his most recent reporting, interviewing and storytelling reinforced that thinking,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer & President, Production, NBC & NBCSN. “Having worked many games and events over three decades with Cris, we’ve decided not to hold that against Jac.”
“For as long as I can remember my dad has been my coach. Now we’re teammates. Life doesn’t get much better than that,” Collinsworth said. “It feels good to be home.”
