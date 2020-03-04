Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea will be the featured speaker at the 89th annual Rockne Memorial Mass and Breakfast, March 22 at the Sacred Heart Parish Center at Notre Dame.
The Notre Dame Club of St. Joseph Valley, in association with the Knute Rockne Memorial Society, will host the event.
The event commemorates the life of former Irish head coach Knute Rockne, who guided Notre Dame to five undefeated seasons and three consensus national championships before his death in a plane crash on March 31, 1931.
The event begins with Mass at the Sacred Heart Chapel at 9:30 a.m., followed by breakfast and the program. Parking is available in the Sacred Heart lot off Moreau Drive.
Jim Lefebvre, executive director of the Knute Rockne Memorial Society, will honor Rockne with a presentation on “Rockne the Scholar.”
Lefebvre is author of the definitive biography “Coach For A Nation: The Life and Times of Knute Rockne."
Tickets are $25 per person and may be ordered by visiting: http://ndsjv.undclub.org/rockne20.
For more information, contact Ryan Trzaskowski at 574-850-1855 or rjtraz@alumni.nd.edu.
