The Los Angeles Chargers have clearly been paying attention to Notre Dame in recent years.
By selecting Alohi Gilman in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, the Chargers added a fourth former Irish player to their roster.
Gilman, taken with pick No. 186, joins defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, linebacker Drue Tranquill and defensive end Isaac Rochell in Los Angeles. The Chargers drafted Tillery (first round) and Tranquill (fourth round) last year.
The 5-foot-11, 201-pound Gilman finished his Notre Dame career with 169 tackles, six tackles for a loss, six forced fumbles, three interceptions and seven pass breakups in two seasons in which he started all 26 games.
Gilman, from Laie, Hawaii, joined the Irish in 2017 as a transfer from Navy. After graduating from Kahuku High in 2015 as unheralded prospect, Gilman enrolled in the Naval Academy Prep School. Rivals rated Gilman as a two-star recruit in the 2015 class. 247Sports didn't even have a rating for Gilman.
Gilman is the fourth safety to be drafted during head coach Brian Kelly's tenure. He became the first former Irish safety picked since 2013 when the Cleveland Browns took Jamoris Slaughter (sixth round) and Atlanta Falcons took Zeke Motta (seventh round).
Six Irish players have been selected so far in this year's draft: tight end Cole Kmet (Chicago Bears, second round), wide receiver Chase Claypool (Pittsburgh Steelers, second round), defensive end Julian Okwara (Detroit Lions, third round), cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (Carolina Panthers, fourth round), defensive end Khalid Kareem (Cincinnati Bengals, fifth round) and Gilman.
Congrats to my friend @alohigilman - so proud of him! The @Chargers added a great person to their locker room. #Ohana #808Irish 🍀🌈 pic.twitter.com/5bncZUrDgi— Brian Polian (@BrianPolian) April 25, 2020
One of the most inspirational leaders in our locker room, @alohigilman is heading to the @Chargers. That makes four Fighting Irish playing for the Bolts.— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) April 25, 2020
Alohi will surely make an impact in the backfield.
Maika’i Loa and mahalo, Alohi! #GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/9b2F0D9gnf
Congrats @alohigilman! Proud of you!— Terry Joseph (@Coach_TJoseph) April 25, 2020
The Chargers just got a great one and a true leader. #IrishInTheNFL ☘️#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/eMHK2pOrtA
🍀 x ⚡️— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 25, 2020
welcome to LA, @alohigilman! pic.twitter.com/k5NG9NrszN
Seems like the @Chargers have stumbled onto a Gold Mine. They must have learned @NDFootball guys are built for the next level !!— Chris O'Leary (@Coach_OLeary) April 25, 2020
aloha, alohi 🤙 pic.twitter.com/IZFZqztvOB— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 25, 2020
Hey, @Chargers, we updated it for you. #IrishInTheNFL #GoIrish https://t.co/HaY2IOG8jM pic.twitter.com/mpaX54qDqS— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 25, 2020
special message from hawaii 🤙 pic.twitter.com/Hk0rFY1Eqf— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 25, 2020
