Two Notre Dame football legends will be inducted into the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame later this year: former head coach Lou Holtz and former defensive lineman Bryant Young.
Holtz, who led Notre Dame to its last national championship in 1988, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Young, an All-American following his senior season in 1993, will receive the George Connor Award.
The 23rd annual Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame dinner will be held Sept. 25 in Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. Tickets can be purchased at chicagolandsportshalloffame.com.
