Turns out playing well in a victory over No. 1 Clemson catches the attention of the college football world.
That's certainly been the case for Notre Dame rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. He was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week, the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week and the ACC Linebacker of the Week.
Owusu-Koramoah recorded nine tackles, two tackles for a loss, half of a sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovered and returned for a 23-yard touchdowns against Clemson.
Owusu-Koramoah is the first player to win the Bronko Nagurski weekly honor since defensive tackle Jerry Tillery in 2018 for his performance against Stanford.