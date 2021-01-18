Notre Dame fans

Notre Dame fans look on following the 31-14 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.

During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.

Could No. 4 Notre Dame pull off the upset against No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal? Or were Irish fans being set up for another letdown? We'd all soon learn.

The Irish looked nervous from the start. Chris Tyree fumbled the opening kickoff, but it was recovered by his teammate Jack Kiser. Then quarterback Ian Book derailed the opening drive with a backward pass that short-hopped running back Kyren Williams and bounced out of bounds for a five-yard loss.

Alabama looked comfortable. The Crimson Tide cruised to a touchdown on their opening drive with wide receiver DeVonta Smith catching a short pass from quarterback Mac Jones and doing the rest on a 26-yard touchdown.

Notre Dame punted near midfield to end its second drive after a two-yard designed run for Book on third-and-7. Then Alabama scored again. This time Jones hit tight end Jahleel Billingsley for a 12-yard touchdown. The drive took off after running back Najee Harris leaped over cornerback Nick McCloud on a 53-yard run.

The Irish looked out of their depth for most of the first quarter.

Notre Dame's offense started to find some rhythm at the end of the first quarter, but the panic was already settling in for Irish fans.

A one-yard touchdown run by Williams on fourth-and-goal put Notre Dame on the board to give the Irish hope early in the second quarter following a 15-play, 75-yard drive. Alabama responded with its third touchdown on its third drive. Smith found the end zone again for a 34-yard touchdown reception.

Notre Dame forced Alabama into its first punt with less than a minute left in the first half. Book put Notre Dame in position to add a late field goal before halftime, but Jonathan Doerer's 51-yard attempt fell well short after being tipped. The Irish trailed 21-7 at the break.

Notre Dame forced a second Alabama punt to start the second half, but any hope of a comeback was seemingly lost when Book threw an interception to linebacker Christian Harris that was intended for tight end Michael Mayer. The Crimson Tide capitalized with a third touchdown catch by Smith on the ensuing drive.

Alabama added a field goal early in the fourth quarter to take a 31-7 lead. Notre Dame had the ball for much of the fourth quarter trying to cut the deficit but fell short on two of its final three drives. Book scored on a one-yard touchdown run with 56 seconds remaining.

Notre Dame's season came to a close with a Book under pressure and an off-target pass to wide receiver Avery Davis. The Crimson Tide proved to be too much for the Irish once again.

