Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.
During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.
Could No. 4 Notre Dame pull off the upset against No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal? Or were Irish fans being set up for another letdown? We'd all soon learn.
I so desperately want to be wrong but... #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/HqlCwTDTVq— Zach Smith (@pz_smith17) January 1, 2021
#ndinsider pic.twitter.com/N6LMcHNjqL— BL (@Lalib21) January 1, 2021
#NDInsider #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/Q4ZThLbNV7— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) January 1, 2021
Hey, a guy can dream, can’t he #RoseBowl #NDvsBama #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/7P2lKGsLhO— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) January 1, 2021
The Irish looked nervous from the start. Chris Tyree fumbled the opening kickoff, but it was recovered by his teammate Jack Kiser. Then quarterback Ian Book derailed the opening drive with a backward pass that short-hopped running back Kyren Williams and bounced out of bounds for a five-yard loss.
Alabama looked comfortable. The Crimson Tide cruised to a touchdown on their opening drive with wide receiver DeVonta Smith catching a short pass from quarterback Mac Jones and doing the rest on a 26-yard touchdown.
Notre Dame punted near midfield to end its second drive after a two-yard designed run for Book on third-and-7. Then Alabama scored again. This time Jones hit tight end Jahleel Billingsley for a 12-yard touchdown. The drive took off after running back Najee Harris leaped over cornerback Nick McCloud on a 53-yard run.
The Irish looked out of their depth for most of the first quarter.
Book already looks like he has happy feet and they’ve only rushed 4. #NDInsider #RoseBowl— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) January 1, 2021
Like a hot knife thru warm butter #ndinsider pic.twitter.com/QCSjXIULPp— yo murphy (@rofeal1) January 1, 2021
Clarence that ain't it 😡🤦🏽♀️ #NDInsider #GoIrish #NotreDame #NDvsBAMA— Cocosl (@coco_sl) January 1, 2021
Bama did everything they wanted to do with ease. Unreal. #NDInsider #RoseBowl— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) January 1, 2021
#NDInsider Well so much for my wish for ND to show up. Let the nightmare begin. 😩— mike huller (@mkuswing) January 1, 2021
That's a play I like on 3rd and 2, not 3rd and 8. Counter has been ripping Bama up so far, why not try it there if you are going to run? #NDInsider— JM (@NDJeff06) January 1, 2021
so throwing is out of the question today #NDInsider #NotreDame #NDvsBAMA— Cocosl (@coco_sl) January 1, 2021
Now we have to defend the whole field. This won’t end well. #NDINsider #NDvsBAMA— Dave Hodges (@Big_DHodges) January 1, 2021
Even for those of us with low expectations, this is worse than imagined. #GoIrish #NDInsider #BeatBama #RoseBowl #CFBPlayoff— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) January 1, 2021
In Hebrews 11, "Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen" was the author presciently referring to a @NDFootball win on New Years Day?#NDInsider— Andrew Barlow (@barlandrew) January 1, 2021
At this point, an ND td is a victory. #NDINsider— Justin (@therealputnam) January 1, 2021
Notre Dame's offense started to find some rhythm at the end of the first quarter, but the panic was already settling in for Irish fans.
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/Ix3Gkrc4qH— ‘Big’ Jim N. (@BigJimSports) January 1, 2021
January 1, 2021
Why is BK so conservative on offense? What do we have to lose? #NDINsider— Justin (@therealputnam) January 1, 2021
Still can’t hang with the elite. Very frustrating to see this every time. #NDInsider— bsaran (@bpsaran) January 1, 2021
#ndinsider— m-dog (@realmurdog2020) January 1, 2021
Shell shocked as usual in these games. 3 big plays against before settling in. No one on D has made any plays, just like Clemson 2
It’s a triage situation at the moment. #NDINsider pic.twitter.com/LBgET3cPfS— yo murphy (@rofeal1) January 1, 2021
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/ba6DQyGPSz— Patrick Darlington (@PatDarlington) January 1, 2021
A one-yard touchdown run by Williams on fourth-and-goal put Notre Dame on the board to give the Irish hope early in the second quarter following a 15-play, 75-yard drive. Alabama responded with its third touchdown on its third drive. Smith found the end zone again for a 34-yard touchdown reception.
look at the push the o-line got...great job by Kyren too #NDInsider #GoIrish #NDvsBAMA— Cocosl (@coco_sl) January 1, 2021
I maintain I’ll see ND win a nat’l championship before I die. At least I know I’ll make it another year! #NDINsider— Pat, from Texas (@elbigpadre) January 1, 2021
Tyree is under strict orders to fair catch from now on. #GoIrish #BeatBama #RoseBowl #CFBPlayoff #NDInsider— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) January 1, 2021
the offense needs to lock in but the defense needs to start getting some stops...this is crazy 🤦🏽♀️ #NDInsider #NotreDame #NDvsBAMA— Cocosl (@coco_sl) January 1, 2021
Notre Dame forced Alabama into its first punt with less than a minute left in the first half. Book put Notre Dame in position to add a late field goal before halftime, but Jonathan Doerer's 51-yard attempt fell well short after being tipped. The Irish trailed 21-7 at the break.
#NDInsider Smith makes it look too easy and too smooth. Let’s find a way to cut his rocket boosters from his shoulder pads.— Corey (@cmacneilson) January 1, 2021
Alabama subbing in their backups. #NDInsider— Joshua Williams (@oshw1372) January 1, 2021
Rtdb. It worked on the possession for a td, then got away from it. When we have trips and a te tight, it's 6 in the box for Bama's def. That's easy money for this offense. #NDInsider— JM (@NDJeff06) January 1, 2021
Nope.— 4th & Goal (@unlnown64660701) January 1, 2021
Alabama let’s their parents play. #NDINsider
leave the punter on the bench... need EVERY down at this point . #NDInsider— John G (@jvgauer) January 1, 2021
#NDINsider what's going on with Lenzy? Seems some speed more speed in Davis' position might help. I see him on the sidelines...— Joel Koziol (@Jkoz052) January 1, 2021
No.— ‘Big’ Jim N. (@BigJimSports) January 1, 2021
The only hope is to cover the spread #NDINsider https://t.co/GJ1rXM1k75
Hopefully they’ll let us play with 13 players on both sides of the ball in the 2nd half. #NDINsider— Tim_Schnor (@tschnor) January 1, 2021
so is the Notre Dame game plan not to throw the ball or am I trippin #NDInsider #NDvsBAMA— Cocosl (@coco_sl) January 1, 2021
WRs who can run the field. Lenzy, Keys, someone who can take the top off or at least make it look good. Change the playbook page Tommy, we have more than counters and draws. #NDINsider— MichaelZimmerman (@MikeZ0131) January 1, 2021
Unfortunately he needs to be in the game to make a difference. #NDInsider— Ice₿erg (@Stan_Cherry) January 1, 2021
More Kyren. More Skowronek. More Michael Mayer. Turn Wu loose.#NDInsider— Andrew Barlow (@barlandrew) January 1, 2021
Either way, if the lede afterward doesn’t include a reference to “hurdle” you will have disappointed me. #NDInsider— Tommy Baldwin (@T_Baldwin53) January 1, 2021
#NDINsider Pray— lincolna (@lincoln81977111) January 1, 2021
Notre Dame forced a second Alabama punt to start the second half, but any hope of a comeback was seemingly lost when Book threw an interception to linebacker Christian Harris that was intended for tight end Michael Mayer. The Crimson Tide capitalized with a third touchdown catch by Smith on the ensuing drive.
Alabama added a field goal early in the fourth quarter to take a 31-7 lead. Notre Dame had the ball for much of the fourth quarter trying to cut the deficit but fell short on two of its final three drives. Book scored on a one-yard touchdown run with 56 seconds remaining.
that's not the type of passing I was hoping for smh...we can't help them beat us #NDInsider #NotreDame #NDvsBAMA— Cocosl (@coco_sl) January 1, 2021
Did Nick McLoud miss curfew or something this week? Why do the continue to punish him by having single cover Devonta?! #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatBama #RoseBowl #CFBPlayoff— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) January 1, 2021
DeVonta Smith is good at football.#rosebowl2021 #NDInsider— Andrew Barlow (@barlandrew) January 1, 2021
There just seems to be a ceiling on ND Football and unless you commit to the ALA/CLEM/OSU model, this is what you’re going to get. I didn’t want to believe it or get used to it, but guess I have to #NDvsAla #NDInsider— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) January 1, 2021
For as much credit as Tommy Rees received for his play calling early in the year, his play calling the last two games has been putrid at best. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatBama #RoseBowl #CFBPlayoff— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) January 1, 2021
If @AlabamaFTBL coach Nick Saban commits targeting on a ref, would he have to sit out the first half of the title game?— Andrew Barlow (@barlandrew) January 2, 2021
Asking for a friend.#NDINsider pic.twitter.com/tPWEFx2Gek
I get it that there is a talent gap between ND/Alabama. But isn’t there is bigger gap between Cincy/Georgia? And UGA needed a 50 yard FG at the end to win today. What’s missing here for the Irish? #NotreDame #NDInsider #NDFB— Ryan Stafford (@ryanstafford9) January 2, 2021
Notre Dame's season came to a close with a Book under pressure and an off-target pass to wide receiver Avery Davis. The Crimson Tide proved to be too much for the Irish once again.
Notre Dame is a QB away from competing on a national stage. #NDInsider— T.Sapp (@realTSapp) January 2, 2021
Remember the good ole days when it was our defense keeping us from being competitive? It’s the offense’s turn. Does it matter who our coordinator is? #NDInsider— Justin (@therealputnam) January 2, 2021
#NDInsider Offense fails #GoIrish again. 31 points given up against that Bama offense is not awful!!!! #CFBPlayoff https://t.co/hvASjVYmIz— Bill Margelewski (@theRealBigMarge) January 2, 2021
Feels better than 2012. Front 7 on both sides of ball are elite; but, lack elite talent on the edges, especially on defense. Talent gap is really just down to the cornerbacks. #NDInsider— 🆓🚹 (@lll1ll1llll) January 2, 2021
We simply do not have the athletes to compete with the big boys. The little brother to the big guys. We keep not showing up and we won’t get the benefit of doubt next time there is a toss up for who in/who out #NDInsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) January 2, 2021
To my dear, dear Aggie friends who said @NDFootball didn't deserve the bid to the CFP over @AggieFootball, the Irish kept the margin to 17 vs the presumptive champ.— Andrew Barlow (@barlandrew) January 2, 2021
So there's that.#NDInsider
(28 is more than 17.) pic.twitter.com/nAPfvM8PLg
ND defense couldn’t control Bama elite speed. ND offense doesn’t have enough elite speed to put 30 points on the board. #NDInsider— Kevin McNally (@HAPI_dude) January 2, 2021
Glass half empty: Still not elite.— Rich Marazzi (@RichMarazzi) January 2, 2021
Glass half full: Obviously way better program last decade. Never going to bridge the gap until they recruit and develop a 5 star qb. Period. #NDInsider
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/tnbEl7082Z— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) January 2, 2021
With all the respect to Book he is what he is. Defense played much better in the 2nd half. Our offense needs to evolve. Run first is fine but our passing game needs more playmakers. Our defense is championship level, it’s time for our offense to do the same.#NDInsider #GoIrish— Christian Bogen (@c_bogen1989) January 2, 2021
Needed more team speed, especially on those wide screens. Didn't handle their slants...needed to pop somebody when they come across the middle of the field. Not gonna win this one but ND belonged here. Great season. #GoIrish #NDInsider— Tim Murray (@TimMurr82677379) January 2, 2021
#NDInsider post game could have been pregame they didn’t deserve to be there to begin with although they did more than Ohio State.— Gary S. Cooke (@garyscooke) January 2, 2021
Interested to find out why the Irish adjustments, all year long and especially tonight, only seem to take place at halftime. Rarely see in-game adjustments in the first half...no hood when failing hopelessly behind early-on. #NDInsider— Mark DEBoskey (@MarkDeBo1) January 2, 2021
Proud of my Fighting Irish. Good effort, @NDFootball.#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/A3hOK9fPds— Andrew Barlow (@barlandrew) January 2, 2021
One thing I can’t ever forgive Kelly for is seemingly never deferring a won coin toss. Makes no sense to me. #NDInsider #ndfootball #NDFamily pic.twitter.com/dk1rQH0APM— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) January 2, 2021
BK has made great strides with ND’s program but they aren’t competing for a national championship. Any suggestion otherwise is ridiculous and infuriating. #ndinsider— yo murphy (@rofeal1) January 2, 2021