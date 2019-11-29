Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.
During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.
The Irish settled in for a Senior Day matchup with Boston College wearing uniforms honoring the 1988 national championship team.
To this senior class....THANK YOU! Now protect this house! #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatBC pic.twitter.com/bD8YC9I3lW— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 23, 2019
@TJamesNDI The black shoes and white laces are the ultimate throwback!!!!!!! #NDInsider— Chris Dittus (@cadittus48) November 23, 2019
#Irish offensive line is making BC front look like the Steel Curtain. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatBC— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 23, 2019
ok that was an impressive throw while on the run Ian...I 👀 you #NDInsider #GOIRISH #BCvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 23, 2019
Notre Dame couldn't turn yards into touchdowns in the first quarter. The Irish scored first with a 47-yard field goal by Jonathan Doerer to end the first drive of the game. The offense sputtered with Boston College pressuring quarterback Ian Book. Defensively, the Irish forced two punts and allowed just one first down.
Right side of OL showing it inexperience #NDInsider— Scott McCleary (@snmccleary) November 23, 2019
OL hasn't shown up today. Embarrassing performance so far. #ndinsider— Bill Gilligan (@irishfan357) November 23, 2019
The black cleats are FANTASTIC #NDInsider— Dan Repsher (@repsher7) November 23, 2019
Glad I took the under #ndinsider— Jamie O’Hara (@DomenGolder) November 23, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/iiJNB1Ld8X— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 23, 2019
#NDInsider no focus— Frank Serra (@FrankSerra3) November 23, 2019
You want to see TDs instead of FGs, game seems to be dragging some, need a spark! #NDInsider ☘️☘️☘️— Nicole Becker (@Crazy4OReilly90) November 23, 2019
Boston College is such a little brother. Crappy to decent all year, then jumps up to play well against ND #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) November 23, 2019
After settling for another field goal early in the second quarter, Notre Dame allowed Boston College to take the lead on its next drive. A 39-yard pass from Dennis Grosel to Kobay White put the Eagles at the one-yard line. Grosel scored on a one-yard run. The Irish offense provided a necessary response with a touchdown drive capped by a six-yard pass from Book to Chase Claypool. Jonathan Doerer extended the lead to 16-7 just before halftime with a 45-yard field goal.
Out offensive line, and associated coaching, is our weakness. Never thought id see the day. Missing Harry H. #ndinsider— Michael (@gogringobandito) November 23, 2019
they were only going to hold @ChaseClaypool for so long 😁...TD #1 #NDInsider #GOIRISH #BCvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 23, 2019
There are always games where it doesn’t matter what the records are, they’re always tight and nerve-wracking #NdvsBc is one of them. #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/Ra5blNejMx— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) November 23, 2019
Notre Dame used the third quarter to pull away. Doerer added his fourth field goal of the game. Book connected with tight end Cole Kmet for a 11-yard touchdown pass. Then wide receiver Braden Lenzy took a handoff for a 61-yard score. In the fourth quarter, Book found Chris Finke for a six-yard touchdown pass on the final play for the starting offense. The drive was set up by freshman safety Kyle Hamilton's interception.
turn on the burners Braden 💨💨💨 #NDinsider #GOIRISH #BCvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 23, 2019
Why does @NDonNBC have to ruin it?!?!? Horrible camera. Nice TD @blspeedy21 #NDInsider #NDvsBC pic.twitter.com/jnzwiLOYVk— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) November 23, 2019
Speed kills. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatBC pic.twitter.com/pckxqHm0L3— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 23, 2019
Speed. #NDInsider— Scott McCleary (@snmccleary) November 23, 2019
This is what I like to see, starting to pick it up and dominate on both sides of the ball and putting it in the end zone! #NDInsider #GoIrish ☘️☘️☘️— Nicole Becker (@Crazy4OReilly90) November 23, 2019
#NDInsider pleased but getting dizzy as NBC seems interested in force-feeding us some #skycam— Chase Gund (@TheGundShow) November 23, 2019
I love how jaded ND reporters get with the fans. Not saying it isn’t warranted... #NDInsider— Pat, from Texas (@elbigpadre) November 23, 2019
Sitting in a TV-less Mexican airport with only your tweets to keep me apprised. #thankyouforyourservice #NDInsider #GoIrish— Andrew Barlow (@barlandrew) November 23, 2019
#NDInsider Put. In. Jurkovec. And. Let. Him. Run. The. Offense.— Soap (@KeyserSozeSays) November 23, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/sY595XGr4G— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) November 23, 2019
If loving Kyle Hamilton is wrong then I never wanna be right. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatBC pic.twitter.com/r4yXxoRt53— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 23, 2019
KYLE HAMILTON FOLKS....I stan him...look at those hands on that interception...his future is BRIGHT #NDinsider #GOIRISH #BCvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 23, 2019
#NDinsider, yes now I am please. No more injuries!!!— Frank Serra (@FrankSerra3) November 23, 2019
I mentioned early that certain teams make you nervous, those same teams make it that much sweeter when @NDFootball blows them out #NDInsider #NDvsBC #sorelaxed pic.twitter.com/desemJCtZP— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) November 23, 2019
The only thing that I’m not pleased about is that there is less then 1 quarter of Home football & 2 more games left in the season & same amount of time to watch some of the seniors that have been fun to watch grow & play over last 4-5 years. #GoIrish #NDInsider— BigNDfanDan (@danndfan_dan) November 23, 2019
Notre Dame finished its second-straight season with an undefeated slate in Notre Dame Stadium with the 40-7 win over Boston College. The Irish haven't lost at home since the Georgia game in Sept. 2017.
Last few games demonstrate the elite talent on this team. In the CW and early BK years this BC game ends up being 23-20 after a slow and sloppy start. Makes it look more like the UM game was indeed an anomaly. #NDInsider— 🆓🚹 (@lll1ll1llll) November 23, 2019
Great game by the defense, Book, Finke & Doerer. Something has to be done about the lack of a run game. I know the OL are talented & I know they aren’t going to replace the OL coach but something needs to change.#NDInsider— Babaganoush (@PLACT_ITFDB) November 23, 2019
Thank you seniors! Finish strong and #BeatTree next week! #Onward #NDInsider #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/iTmzSBMXRt— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 23, 2019
My twitter comments make me a fool, because it seemed to me in the 1st half the contest was going to be an embarrassing loss. Adjustments were key, and the players finally came alive. Book really stepped up. #NDInsider— Douglas Nimtz (@figneutron) November 23, 2019
#NDInsider should have been 21 more points....Claypool drops early TD,Book over throws wide open Kmet on 5yd line.And we cant score on Jurkovics first and goal drive from the 3 https://t.co/5DVeNAucr4— Aloysius Winters 3 (@aloysiuswinters) November 24, 2019
