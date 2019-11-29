Notre Dame fans Boston College

Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.

During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.

The Irish settled in for a Senior Day matchup with Boston College wearing uniforms honoring the 1988 national championship team. 

Notre Dame couldn't turn yards into touchdowns in the first quarter. The Irish scored first with a 47-yard field goal by Jonathan Doerer to end the first drive of the game. The offense sputtered with Boston College pressuring quarterback Ian Book. Defensively, the Irish forced two punts and allowed just one first down.

After settling for another field goal early in the second quarter, Notre Dame allowed Boston College to take the lead on its next drive. A 39-yard pass from Dennis Grosel to Kobay White put the Eagles at the one-yard line. Grosel scored on a one-yard run. The Irish offense provided a necessary response with a touchdown drive capped by a six-yard pass from Book to Chase Claypool. Jonathan Doerer extended the lead to 16-7 just before halftime with a 45-yard field goal.

Notre Dame used the third quarter to pull away. Doerer added his fourth field goal of the game. Book connected with tight end Cole Kmet for a 11-yard touchdown pass. Then wide receiver Braden Lenzy took a handoff for a 61-yard score. In the fourth quarter, Book found Chris Finke for a six-yard touchdown pass on the final play for the starting offense. The drive was set up by freshman safety Kyle Hamilton's interception.

Notre Dame finished its second-straight season with an undefeated slate in Notre Dame Stadium with the 40-7 win over Boston College. The Irish haven't lost at home since the Georgia game in Sept. 2017.

