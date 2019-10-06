Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.
During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.
Notre Dame fans settled in expecting a lopsided victory against Bowling Green. Only a three-and-out on the first series for the Irish offense delayed the inevitable. Notre Dame eventually jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter with three touchdown passes by quarterback Ian Book to tight ends Tommy Tremble and Cole Kmet and wide receiver Chase Claypool.
Today’s game day theme is “everyone gets to play!” #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatFalcons pic.twitter.com/KGeuQOSPSK— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) October 5, 2019
#Ndinsider pic.twitter.com/AxTEngtDo5— Notre Dame North (@NotreDameNorth) October 5, 2019
3 and out to start the game 🤦🏽♀️...against bowling green #NDInsider— Cocosl (@cdn515) October 5, 2019
Took a few min longer than expected, but 7-0 Irish #NDInsider— Stephanie Winters (@stephie_winters) October 5, 2019
#NDInsider also remembers that BVG’s DB’s take terrible angles— IrishGambler (@IrishGambler) October 5, 2019
The spark Notre Dame needed is here! Brian VanGorder #NDInsider— Dick Barone, CEO🚛🚛🚛 (@DickBaroneCEO) October 5, 2019
Welcome home, BVG! #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/UbtYDTBI57— Moons, but also, maybe a vampire? (@GAMoons) October 5, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/LdKvR4Zx4F— 4th & Goal (@unlnown64660701) October 5, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/hooyFdKRin— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) October 5, 2019
I am officially a fan of boring blowouts and traditional camera angles. #NDFootball #NDInsider #BGvsND #relaxing— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) October 5, 2019
Turns out former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder's lack of success in Notre Dame Stadium still continued despite changing colors since the last time he was coaching there. The Irish tacked on Book touchdown passes to Claypool and wide receiver Javon McKinley against VanGorder's Bowling Green defense for a 35-0 halftime lead.
#NDInsider Broken— Kevin Mosier (@Mosier_Kevin) October 5, 2019
Defense mirrors the coaching. Neither are very good.#NDInsider— Bill Beck (@Bill_Beck78) October 5, 2019
About all that was left for the second half was a lot of playing time for Notre Dame's backups and seeing if the Irish would cover the spread. They did so with a field goal by Jonathan Doerer and second-half touchdowns by Avery Davis on a seven-yard pass from Phil Jurkovec and C'Bo Flemister on a one-yard run.
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/cC9I5cH1Tr— Chris Scheiber (@scheib43) October 5, 2019
Deserved to get the TD - C’Bo’s blocking has been fantastic #NDInsider— Geisha Man (@Geisha5083) October 5, 2019
The Irish closed out their first shutout since a 31-0 victory over Michigan in 2014 when VanGorder served as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator. The Twitter chirping remained at a minimum during the 52-0 win. Next up: USC.
Last shutout since...#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/q8KV2kbyMd— Tommy Baldwin (@T_Baldwin53) October 5, 2019
Defense was solid, played sloppy at times. Would’ve liked to see Jurkovec run the offense at a normal pace. Book read the defense well. Favorite moment was getting that shut out. A bit of Irony, BVG gave us our last shut out, it was nice to shut his team. #NDInsider— Christian Bogen (@c_bogen1989) October 5, 2019
Notre Dame with the respectful 52-0 win...we could've run it up but it's not our style #GOIRISH #NDInsider— Cocosl (@cdn515) October 5, 2019
