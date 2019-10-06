Brian Kelly

Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.

During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.

Notre Dame fans settled in expecting a lopsided victory against Bowling Green. Only a three-and-out on the first series for the Irish offense delayed the inevitable. Notre Dame eventually jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter with three touchdown passes by quarterback Ian Book to tight ends Tommy Tremble and Cole Kmet and wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Turns out former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder's lack of success in Notre Dame Stadium still continued despite changing colors since the last time he was coaching there. The Irish tacked on Book touchdown passes to Claypool and wide receiver Javon McKinley against VanGorder's Bowling Green defense for a 35-0 halftime lead.

About all that was left for the second half was a lot of playing time for Notre Dame's backups and seeing if the Irish would cover the spread. They did so with a field goal by Jonathan Doerer and second-half touchdowns by Avery Davis on a seven-yard pass from Phil Jurkovec and C'Bo Flemister on a one-yard run.

The Irish closed out their first shutout since a 31-0 victory over Michigan in 2014 when VanGorder served as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator. The Twitter chirping remained at a minimum during the 52-0 win. Next up: USC.

