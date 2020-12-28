Notre Dame ACC

Notre Dame defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola heads to the locker room following a 34-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.

During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.

There was plenty of anxiety, optimism and pessimism to go around ahead of Notre Dame's rematch with Clemson in the ACC Championship.

The game opened with opportunities available for Notre Dame take advantage. The Irish settled for a field goal on their first drive, and then forced an interception of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, which was deflected by linebacker Drew White and caught by safety Kyle Hamilton.

But instead of cashing in on that turnover, Notre Dame settled for another field goal, which was missed by Jonathan Doerer from 24 yards out. For all the success the Irish had, they only lead 3-0 with 1:42 left in the first quarter.

Clemson quickly made Notre Dame pay for not creating a bigger lead. Lawrence delivered a 67-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amari Rodgers in the final minute of the first quarter. Then things started to spiral out of control for the Irish.

Notre Dame's early offensive momentum completely fell apart with quarterback Ian Book struggling to get rid of the football. Meanwhile, Clemson offense started to accelerate. The Tigers took a 14-3 lead on a 33-yard pass from Lawrence to wide receiver E.J. Williams, which put Notre Dame down by more than a touchdown for the first time this season. Clemson added a 27-yard field goal by B.T. Potter and put salt in the wound with a 44-yard touchdown run by running back Travis Etienne in the final minute of the first half.

The onslaught in the second quarter made it tough to imagine any halftime adjustments that could turn the game back in Notre Dame's favor after trailing 24-3.

Clemson didn't let Notre Dame even get close in the second half.

Another lopsided loss in the spotlight, even though it was the first of the season, left some Notre Dame fans disgruntled and wondering what could possibly come next.

