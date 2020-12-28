Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.
During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.
There was plenty of anxiety, optimism and pessimism to go around ahead of Notre Dame's rematch with Clemson in the ACC Championship.
I can't predict today. So nervous. #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/rT7Fxb1nxp— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) December 19, 2020
It doesn't have to be close.— Jude (@ndjrs) December 19, 2020
Notre Dame 38, Clemson 24. #NDFB #NDInsider
My heart says the Irish but my gut tells me Clemson 27 Irish 10. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatTigers #CLEMvsND pic.twitter.com/5kd3PKI7Se— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) December 19, 2020
Clemson 30 ND 20 #NDInsider— Dave 🖤 ⚽🐓 🏈☘️🏒🐙 (@davmgib) December 19, 2020
Lifetime ND fan. Hate to say it, but Clemson wins with by a TD as a result of a mistake. Clemson 45-38. #NDInsider— Paul In iNDy (@Paul5680ND) December 19, 2020
I wish I was playing!!! #NDvsClemson #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/P8JHeA6rEf— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) December 19, 2020
The game opened with opportunities available for Notre Dame take advantage. The Irish settled for a field goal on their first drive, and then forced an interception of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, which was deflected by linebacker Drew White and caught by safety Kyle Hamilton.
But instead of cashing in on that turnover, Notre Dame settled for another field goal, which was missed by Jonathan Doerer from 24 yards out. For all the success the Irish had, they only lead 3-0 with 1:42 left in the first quarter.
Kyle with the oskie!!! #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatTigers #CLEMvsND pic.twitter.com/yYYaR8aL9L— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) December 19, 2020
Make that hurt! #NDFB #NDInsider— Pat MyHomies (@GJZose) December 19, 2020
I have to resist the urge to start missing Clark Lea already #NDInsider #NDvsClemson pic.twitter.com/qH1DDthaLB— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) December 19, 2020
#ndinsider book had a chance in the back of the end zone to left, just needed a second more to see it— AMG 4 8 15 16 23 42 (@aglenn0824) December 19, 2020
That’s going to come back and haunt them #NDInsider #NDvsClemson pic.twitter.com/qSwHhFLzPH— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) December 19, 2020
Clemson quickly made Notre Dame pay for not creating a bigger lead. Lawrence delivered a 67-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amari Rodgers in the final minute of the first quarter. Then things started to spiral out of control for the Irish.
Notre Dame's early offensive momentum completely fell apart with quarterback Ian Book struggling to get rid of the football. Meanwhile, Clemson offense started to accelerate. The Tigers took a 14-3 lead on a 33-yard pass from Lawrence to wide receiver E.J. Williams, which put Notre Dame down by more than a touchdown for the first time this season. Clemson added a 27-yard field goal by B.T. Potter and put salt in the wound with a 44-yard touchdown run by running back Travis Etienne in the final minute of the first half.
ND has to play a perfect game to win; so far it is not #NDInsider— bsaran (@bpsaran) December 19, 2020
Don’t like coming up empty into the 10-yard line. Like play calling so far though #NDinsider— Jason Thompson (@jasonrthompson) December 19, 2020
I feel a potential #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/zkWVJtPtRX— Paul In iNDy (@Paul5680ND) December 19, 2020
Can’t keep making self inflicted wounds like this. Not gonna get it done. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatTigers #CLEMvsND— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) December 19, 2020
#NDvsClemson #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/XqnupaWOLo— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) December 19, 2020
Did you know Skalski didn't play in the first game?— Andrew Barlow (@barlandrew) December 19, 2020
I hope @KirkHerbstreit tells us that 90 more times. I never get tired of hearing it. #NDInsider
He’s going to have to throw guys open, they aren’t going to get there on their own, he’s missed 2 big possibilities. O line is doing fine, giving him 3-4 seconds, can’t ask for much more than that #ndinsider— AMG 4 8 15 16 23 42 (@aglenn0824) December 19, 2020
I am going to update the personal section on my resume to include 20+ years experience of watching @NDFootball get embarrassed in big games #NDInsider— Joonya (@rbf1582) December 19, 2020
The onslaught in the second quarter made it tough to imagine any halftime adjustments that could turn the game back in Notre Dame's favor after trailing 24-3.
#NDINsider pic.twitter.com/gbRhecZ0Wg— Patrick Darlington (@PatDarlington) December 19, 2020
@EHansenNDI Maybe talking about skipping the playoffs before you’re in the playoffs was a bad coaching decision! #NDINsider— Suttid-48 (@Suttid48) December 19, 2020
NDvsClemson #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/2kaaXzGnmE— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) December 19, 2020
Typical Kelly coached big game performance! #NDINsider— Mick Rauch (@mrauch3389) December 19, 2020
Shawn Crawford shouldn't be on the football field ever again. Notre Dame somehow made it 10-0 without an ounce of athleticism at receiver or defensive back minus Kyle Hamilton. They should fake COVID positive tests at halftime and end the game, hope for a playoff spot. #NDInsider— Hartman Teets (@HartmanTeets6) December 19, 2020
Same old BK team that implodes when they are on the biggest stage. And as much as everyone wants to say it, it sure feels like the Lea hiring was a distraction. The defense looks disinterested right now. #NDInsider— JM (@NDJeff06) December 19, 2020
Poor play calling on offense. Moved the ball passing and we try running. Pass the ball and get book comfortable again. #NDINsider— Chris Rassi (@c_rassi) December 19, 2020
Bama would/will wax #NotreDame regardless of the outcome today. So #Irish fans would you rather make the playoff and be served up as the sacrificial lamb or go to a NY6 bowl and beat a lesser team? #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatTigers #NDvsCLEM— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) December 19, 2020
Nope. They did it again, the duped us all back into getting our hopes up and it’s shattering in front of us. Not even putting up enough effort to get a nod for playoff. #NDInsider— Fozzy Brown (@DownTown_Brown7) December 19, 2020
#NDInsider what we all want to do to @PeteSampson_ and Clark Lea. pic.twitter.com/0ljMPsTC4D— mike ☕️ (@DocOfHypocrisy) December 19, 2020
A lot of missed, "almost" tackles.#NDInsider— Jack H (@nabatean92) December 19, 2020
#NDinsider pic.twitter.com/0ekzqX1k5D— Zach 'Tom Hanks in THE POLAR EXPRESS' Davis (@zachdavis_nd) December 19, 2020
Enough said. #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/J0HSGnent4— Dan Mahican (@dan0r0ck) December 19, 2020
Always exposed as a fraud in the big game. #ndfootball #NDINsider #ND— KeithD🇺🇸🇲🇽🏜🐘 #BackTheBadge #ResistSocialism (@Longin4Reagan) December 19, 2020
Clemson didn't let Notre Dame even get close in the second half.
My feeling at this entire game plan #NDvsCLEM #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/SFOMJxrJ2u— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) December 19, 2020
Take the starters out. Nothing to play for at this point. #NDInsider— Marc Schnader (@MSchnader) December 19, 2020
Quick, somebody fix Kyle! #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/g2L4YkrjOY— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) December 19, 2020
Lea makes changes but the one thing I haven't figured out is why he struggles to call a defense against a running QB. Everytime. And this talk about Rees, I'm not sure he made any. Last, where are 50/50 balls he threw in the first half? #NDInsider— JM (@NDJeff06) December 19, 2020
Offense by far. Defense has been on the field the entire game. They are worn out. Offense no adjustments! #NDInsider— Chris Rassi (@c_rassi) December 19, 2020
Everyone has bad games! This is ugly &semi embarrassing since it was an important game. Playing like this is going to make ppl 2nd guess @NDFootball season. “ND cant win the big game” or “They will get blown out in the playoff again” Sucks it couldnt be a better game! #NDInsider— CR33 (@Craigr_33) December 19, 2020
What’s preferable getting killed by Bama in the semi or playing Florida in a competitive Orange Bowl? #NDINsider— DOC (@DOCarroll1) December 20, 2020
Another lopsided loss in the spotlight, even though it was the first of the season, left some Notre Dame fans disgruntled and wondering what could possibly come next.
Clemson put on a coaching clinic on ND tonight. It’s 1-1 let ND be #3. I know they just played tonight but tOSU hasn’t played a team of this caliber all season. Let tOSU play Alabama. ND and Clemson play again in a couple of weeks. #wishfulthinking #NDInsider— A. Loza (@abelloza12) December 20, 2020
The lack of aggressiveness on both sides of the ball was concerning. This was not the same team that played on Nov 7th. Book didn’t play well Book didn’t take enough shots to keep the Clemson D off balance. ND moved the ball well early, but then got super conservative.#NDInsider— Christian Bogen (@c_bogen1989) December 20, 2020
For ND to ever compete never mind win these games, they need a 5 star QB. Period. #NDINsider— Rich Marazzi (@RichMarazzi) December 20, 2020
#NDInsider from now on can we be honest with ourselves when we beat Louisville 12-7 & VT 21-20 & ball st 24-16 & Vandy 22-17 & Pitt 19-14 & Navy 24-17 & on & on & on. We are not elite & we never will be— Joonya (@rbf1582) December 20, 2020
Even ND beat writers drank the kool-aid. After Patterson went out ND struggled to run early vs UNC & SU (2 bad defenses) & it came home to roost tonight. ND will get absolutely pulverized in the CFP...there’s zero spin u or any of your colleagues can put on this. #NDInsider— Babaganoush (@PLACT_ITFDB) December 20, 2020
Offense, defense and special teams. This team was not prepared... as usual for a Kelly coached team! #NDInsider #NDvsCLEM— Greg (@ccsaints71) December 20, 2020
Imagine if the 4th and 5th best teams combined their best players and still couldn't beat Alabama. #NDInsider— aj (@abcd7813) December 20, 2020
It pains me but, I've seen enough sports movies to know the greatest gift any fan can give to @NDFootball is to profess unbelief in their chances against @AlabamaFTBL. This empowers @CoachBrianKelly to say "nobody believes in us" to stoke the necessary underdog fire. #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/9Zdnp07z6u— Andrew Barlow (@barlandrew) December 20, 2020
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/pOYFtSgz8t— Buzz Liteyear Exotic (@buzz_liteyear) December 20, 2020
Groundhog Day....same thing over and over and over#NDINsider— Dj Mixx (@djmixxent) December 20, 2020
Tonight was no bueno. Clemson proved it still them and Bama and everyone else is playing for third place. Tomorrow will be spent grilling flank steak to a perfect medium rare and flying the #NotreDame flag at half staff. #Onward☘️ #NDInsider #GoIrish— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) December 20, 2020
#NDINsider opt out of the rest of the season— @natewest58 (@natewest58) December 20, 2020
History tells us this is ND. As a long time fan I have to wonder “What’s the point of caring?” #NDINsider— yo murphy (@rofeal1) December 20, 2020