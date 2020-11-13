Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.
During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.
It didn't take long for Notre Dame fans to get fired up Saturday night against Clemson. After a Clemson holding penalty wiped out the first unofficial play from scrimmage, Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams took a carry 65 yards for a touchdown on the first official play of the game.
House call! #NDInsider— Matt Lozar (@matt_lozar) November 8, 2020
SECOND PLAY OF THE GAME!!! #LOVETHEE #NDInsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) November 8, 2020
Kyreen with the long tuddy!!!!! Helluva start! #GoIrish #BeatTigers #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/IecY8EWXLP— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 8, 2020
WILLIAMS! HUGE TD #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) November 8, 2020
#NDvsClem #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/kPd8y4r1bB— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) November 8, 2020
YEAAAAAHHHHHHH Kyren to the HOUSE...that's how you start the game @NDFootball #NDInsider #GoIrish #CLEMvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 8, 2020
#NDinsider Let's Go. DEFENSE IS HERE TOO— Irisheyes24 (@Irisheyes242) November 8, 2020
Notre Dame's defense shut down Clemson on its first drive. Then the Irish offense continued to hum until it reach the red zone. A false start by freshman tight end Michael Mayer on fourth-and-goal from the 1 forced Notre Dame to settle for a field goal for a 10-0 lead. The Tigers responded with a 53-yard touchdown pass from quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to wide receiver Cornell Powell.
Wow!!! #NDINsider— Brian Milam 🏌🏻♂️🥃✈️🇻🇦🇺🇸 (@brianmilam1973) November 8, 2020
YES. #NDINsider— Frito Bandito (@nd_fredo) November 8, 2020
Can’t settle for fg’s. Period. #NDINsider— Rich Marazzi (@RichMarazzi) November 8, 2020
End of one. I won’t have any fingers nails after this game #NDInsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) November 8, 2020
well I am definitely ok with this being the game where Ian has finally found his passing accuracy 😏 #NDInsider #GoIrish #CLEMvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 8, 2020
Book playing like a third year QB, wide outs making plays, line controlling one CB that stop his feet away from a perfect quarter #NDINsider— SoDakIrishFan (@SdIrishfan) November 8, 2020
Mayer cost the Irish another potential touchdown when he dropped a pass from quarterback Ian Book on third-and-goal. For the second time, an Irish red-zone trip ended with a field goal. So Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah reminded the offense how to find the end zone. He caught a fumble by Clemson running back Travis Etienne and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown.
I feel like if Irish don't score a TD they will be trailing at half. #NDINsider— Dave 🖤 ⚽🐓 🏈☘️🏒🐙 (@davmgib) November 8, 2020
You don’t bring field goals to a touchdown fight. Too many points oeft on the board #NDinsider— Cam S. Pumpkins (@JC_M_F) November 8, 2020
Yikes. Two errors on the true freshman that likely took 14 off the board. Absolutely cannot make those errors in the red zone #NDInsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) November 8, 2020
we can't be leaving touchdowns on the field like this...that makes me nervous #NDInsider #CLEMvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 8, 2020
I feel NO stress...... this is weird #NDInsider— uNDefeated Benny (@benny15910) November 8, 2020
First time Mayer has played like a freshman this year. #NDInsider #NDvsClem— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) November 8, 2020
Everyone loves Crawford because of all that he has endured, but he’s non existent out there. #NDInsider— NDShockedDaWorld (@NotTroyThomas) November 8, 2020
Wow....Wu....#NDInsider....#Irish had them right where they wanted them.— Tom Noie (@tnoieNDI) November 8, 2020
JOK with some straight up highway robbery for the TD! #GoIrish #BeatTigers #NDInsider #CLEMvsND pic.twitter.com/i1bC2pWo16— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 8, 2020
Huge! Jeremiah wanted all the smoke 💨 #NDInsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) November 8, 2020
JOK doing work! #GoIrish #BeatTigers #NDInsider #CLEMvsND pic.twitter.com/P3sqyT0JPY— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 8, 2020
A flinch and drop from a perfect first half #NDinsider— SoDakIrishFan (@SdIrishfan) November 8, 2020
Notre Dame led 23-13 at halftime. Drama unfolded on the final play when Notre Dame kicker Jonathan Doerer's 57-yard field goal attempt fell short. Etienne returned it and had room to run until holder Jay Bramblett took him down to end the half with no harm done.
#NDINsider 2nd half adjustments are going to be huge. Wanna see them hit Wilkins on they play we missed in the 2nd. Offense has to get more TD’s.— Douglas (@OoglerE5) November 8, 2020
Good half of football. That last FG attempt was a poor coaching decision. Clemson will make adjustments. Will our coaching staff anticipate them? #NDFB #GoIrish☘️ #Rally. #NDInsider— MarkyD 🇺🇸 (@uDontEvenKnoMe) November 8, 2020
A lot of football left!
Gotta finish drives on offense. Need to find ways to take Amari Rodgers away. #NDInsider— The Jackal (@The_JakAttack) November 8, 2020
You have to score touchdowns. #NDINsider— ABenjamin (@ndbass_2001) November 8, 2020
Defense has played well . Need to cash in on the redzone opportunities with TD’s #NDInsider— Aj (@Dre1NdFan) November 8, 2020
Defense is for real, just gave up a couple big plays to great players. Offense is playing really well, just need to score touchdowns not field goals. Otherwise ND is not overmatched. It’s a great game. Clean up the mistakes, and win.#NDInsider #GoIrish— Christian Bogen (@c_bogen1989) November 8, 2020
Gonna need to hit on the long ball at least once to keep the ground game going. #NDinsider— ☘️Proud Navy Veteran☘️ (@NavyVet4ND) November 8, 2020
#NDInsider don’t flinch in the 2nd half. Got to keep bringing the pressure.— GO IRISH ☘️ (@IRISH_GL) November 8, 2020
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/oCJfkyWxSf— Chris Kosiak (@C_K_42) November 8, 2020
ND has already scored more tonight than 2012 and and 2018 title games combine. #NDInsider— Paul In Indy (@Paul5680ND) November 8, 2020
It was JOK! #NDInsider— Michael Gerth (@Mgerth10) November 8, 2020
FGs does a National champ contender not settle for. #GoIrish #BeatTigers #NDInsider #CLEMvsND halftime mood..... pic.twitter.com/yZXNW2QcyB— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 8, 2020
Good half but IRISH can’t settle for field goals instead of TDs. This could be the death of them. #NDINsider— yo murphy (@rofeal1) November 8, 2020
Biggest takeaway: The defense has gotten stops when it needed to and assisted the offense in getting points.— Tommy Baldwin (@T_Baldwin53) November 8, 2020
Key to the 2H: Put the ball in the end zone.#NDInsider
#NDinsider have to keep a strong running game, and the Defense has to keep coming up big.— Irisheyes24 (@Irisheyes242) November 8, 2020
The Irish lead evaporated in the third quarter. Clemson started the half with a field goal on a drive that started at its 35 thanks to a Doerer kickoff out of bounds. The Irish went three-and-out, and then Bramblett punted short for 31 yards. Clemson then tied the game with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Uiagalelei to tight end Davis Allen. Notre Dame was poised to regain the lead when Book fumbled into the end zone and Clemson recovered.
Does “Tom” Rees know you don’t always to run to the short side? #NDInsider— NDShockedDaWorld (@NotTroyThomas) November 8, 2020
We need a punter.#NDInsider— Patrick (@pburkin) November 8, 2020
Somebody give Big Dave a Big Mask, please. #NDInsider— Tom Noie (@tnoieNDI) November 8, 2020
You can blame special teams for this terrible second half start- KO out of bounds and 30 yard punt. #NDInsider— NDShockedDaWorld (@NotTroyThomas) November 8, 2020
Seen this ending one too many times. #NDInsider— Joshua Williams (@oshw1372) November 8, 2020
And another turnover by Book inside the 10. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatTigers #CLEMvsND pic.twitter.com/M498G4w9ak— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 8, 2020
#ndinsider #irish #NDvsClem you will never beat top teams Kicking the ball out of bounds, punting the ball 30 yards, dropping td passes, committing false start penalties on 4 and 1, fumbling at the goal line— John Breneman, Jr. (@JohnBrenemanJr) November 8, 2020
Following the Book fumble late in the third quarter, it was hard to think the game was headed anywhere but another Irish heartbreak.
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/rCIRQuqHsD— 4th & Goal (@unlnown64660701) November 8, 2020
#ndinsider pic.twitter.com/f4HoVjoZhL— Aaron Musky (@OoseGooseND) November 8, 2020
#ndinsider pic.twitter.com/c2QMqCh11x— Kevin Will (@kevinwill89) November 8, 2020
#NDINsider pic.twitter.com/cO5tTkZnB6— Scotty Pods (@seinfeldologist) November 8, 2020
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/Hbyyzne8ZX— Tim Tyler (@RealTimmyTy) November 8, 2020
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/OjXPjuBNgU— Blacks United (@BlacksUnited7) November 8, 2020
#NDINsider pic.twitter.com/LGeXyGBXoJ— MamaWolf (@Jsthvnf1) November 8, 2020
Both teams traded field goals early in the fourth quarter to keep the game tied. Then Clemson took its first lead with 3:33 remaining on a three-yard touchdown run by Etienne. Notre Dame failed to score on its ensuing drive, which ended with fourth-down drop by wide receiver Ben Skowronek. The Irish needed their defense to get a stop to have one more chance.
Sometimes short crossing routes work on third down. Michael Mayer does most of the work on a 29-yard reception on third-and-11. #NDInsider— Tyler James 🦖🦕 (@TJamesNDI) November 8, 2020
Just call him Michael. @CarterKarels #NDInsider— Irish Sports Daily (@ISDUpdate) November 8, 2020
Kyren is picking these blitzes up like a champ 💪🏽...Book would be toast without him #NDInsider #NotreDame #GoIrish #CLEMvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 8, 2020
Last team with a field goal attempt wins. #NDInsider— Tom Noie (@tnoieNDI) November 8, 2020
Rees' play calling has been atrocious in 2nd half. #NDInsider— Greg (@ccsaints71) November 8, 2020
Typical BK and Tommy trying to get fancy. Why do something that works? #NDInsider— JM (@NDJeff06) November 8, 2020
Just once, just once I want to win one of these #NDvsClem #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/AtESAGmHi1— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) November 8, 2020
This officiating crew is hot garbage. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatTigers #CLEMvsND pic.twitter.com/Rii7CpX5sH— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 8, 2020
The defense delivered and so did Book. A drive that started at the Notre Dame nine-yard line with 1:48 left in the game ended with a four-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Avery Davis. Three plays before that, Davis put the Irish in position to score with a 53-yard reception. The Irish tied the game with 22 seconds left. Clemson then took a knee to send the game to overtime.
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/8pKOyafgSe— Jude (@ndjrs) November 8, 2020
oh my goodness we finally made a play in the redzone 🙌🏽😁 #NDInsider #GoIrish #CLEMvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 8, 2020
#NDvsClem #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/nLA403nhLu— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) November 8, 2020
Imagine cutting away from this game 😏 #NDInsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) November 8, 2020
I am totally spent #NDvsClem #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/ExIw1jphOI— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) November 8, 2020
Overtime was filled with touchdowns and reviews. Both teams scored touchdowns on their first possessions with Uiagalelei scoring on a one-yard sneak and Williams scoring on a three-yard run. Then the Irish scored to open the second overtime on another three-yard Williams run. The Irish defense showed its strength in the second overtime by sacking Uiagalelei on the first two plays and wrecking any chance for Clemson to tie the game.
Can we cut power to the review booth? #NDInsider— Dave 🖤 ⚽🐓 🏈☘️🏒🐙 (@davmgib) November 8, 2020
I almost think that all of these reviews are going to overshadow how amazing this game has been...you're welcome college football #NDInsider #GoIrish #CLEMvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 8, 2020
Doerer’s PAT looked close. Sure we don’t want to review it? #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatTigers #CLEMvsND— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 8, 2020
If @nbcsnl cuts to it right now, I’m going to lose my fricking mind #NDvsClem #NDvsClemson #NDInsider— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) November 8, 2020
The Irish completed the 47-40 victory for their first win over a No. 1 team since 1993.
Book may not be perfect but he is a WARRIOR! #NDInsider— Scott McCleary (@snmccleary) November 8, 2020
Fireworks currently going off in neighborhood...coincidence? #NDInsider— Tom Noie (@tnoieNDI) November 8, 2020
DOWN GOES NUMBER ONE....have a safe flight back home fellas @ClemsonFB 👋🏽 #NDInsider #GoIrish #CLEMvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 8, 2020
BALL GAME. What a game. I can confirm I have no more finger nails! Go Irish! LOVE THEE #NDInsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) November 8, 2020
I might be sports crying #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) November 8, 2020
#NDvsClemson #NDvsClem #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/23gSabTkzs— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) November 8, 2020
HELLLLLLL YESSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! VICTORY!!!!!!!!!!!! DOWN GOES CLEMSON!!!!! GOOOOOOO IRISH!!!!!!!!!! #NDFB #NDFootball #NDfamily #NDnation #NDInsider— Geoff (@GoldenDomerGP) November 8, 2020
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/dAXtgBX2lo— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) November 8, 2020
Outside of the red zone fumble, Book was absolutely phenomenal tonight in every way. No happy feet in the pocket, scrambled effectively, made critical throws, and played a heady game. Very proud of him especially considering all of the flack he has received. #NDInsider— Chase Bigham (@chasebigham) November 8, 2020
Isn’t it Great to be Irish ☘️ #NDInsider— NDFB247 (@NDFB247) November 8, 2020
I thought I saw this movie before but I was WRONG!! All time performance by Ian Book. Outstanding job by @NDFootball , coach Kelly and staff. AND this team can play even better!! #CLEMvsND #NDInsider— yo murphy (@rofeal1) November 8, 2020
SO PROUD OF THIS YOUNG MAN— IrishTiger (@IrishTiger23) November 8, 2020
☘️🏈🏟 #BookIt 📗🏈 @TJamesNDI #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/bCZvtSXPl1
Defense gave up some big plays, but made plays when they needed to. The WRs stepped up and made big plays. Ian Book finally played at an Elite level. Great team win, against a great team. It’s a victory I’ll never forget. #NDInsider— Christian Bogen (@c_bogen1989) November 8, 2020
In summary #refsMISSED 🦓 #NDInsider https://t.co/6JnQNJBBaZ pic.twitter.com/1NNZYknHW2— IrishTiger (@IrishTiger23) November 8, 2020
Notre Dame had a handful of standouts to choose from, but the performance of Book was hard to ignore as the most important.
Book #ndinsider— Trick Ross (@Cobb785) November 8, 2020
Book deserves the game ball, but JOK was the best player #NDInsider— Nick Blashill (@nickblashill) November 8, 2020
Kyren!! Not Karen, autocorrect strikes again on me— Steve Rickerson (@steve_rickerson) November 8, 2020
Shout out to Jonathan Doerer. Big kick after big kick. #NDInsider— Chino (@D_RadioGuy) November 8, 2020