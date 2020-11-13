Notre Dame fan Clemson game

Notre Dame fan Van Pham watches warmups before Notre Dame-Clemson.

 USA TODAY Photo/Matt Cashore

Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.

During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.

It didn't take long for Notre Dame fans to get fired up Saturday night against Clemson. After a Clemson holding penalty wiped out the first unofficial play from scrimmage, Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams took a carry 65 yards for a touchdown on the first official play of the game.

Notre Dame's defense shut down Clemson on its first drive. Then the Irish offense continued to hum until it reach the red zone. A false start by freshman tight end Michael Mayer on fourth-and-goal from the 1 forced Notre Dame to settle for a field goal for a 10-0 lead. The Tigers responded with a 53-yard touchdown pass from quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to wide receiver Cornell Powell.

Mayer cost the Irish another potential touchdown when he dropped a pass from quarterback Ian Book on third-and-goal. For the second time, an Irish red-zone trip ended with a field goal. So Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah reminded the offense how to find the end zone. He caught a fumble by Clemson running back Travis Etienne and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown.

Notre Dame led 23-13 at halftime. Drama unfolded on the final play when Notre Dame kicker Jonathan Doerer's 57-yard field goal attempt fell short. Etienne returned it and had room to run until holder Jay Bramblett took him down to end the half with no harm done.

The Irish lead evaporated in the third quarter. Clemson started the half with a field goal on a drive that started at its 35 thanks to a Doerer kickoff out of bounds. The Irish went three-and-out, and then Bramblett punted short for 31 yards. Clemson then tied the game with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Uiagalelei to tight end Davis Allen. Notre Dame was poised to regain the lead when Book fumbled into the end zone and Clemson recovered.

Following the Book fumble late in the third quarter, it was hard to think the game was headed anywhere but another Irish heartbreak.

Both teams traded field goals early in the fourth quarter to keep the game tied. Then Clemson took its first lead with 3:33 remaining on a three-yard touchdown run by Etienne. Notre Dame failed to score on its ensuing drive, which ended with fourth-down drop by wide receiver Ben Skowronek. The Irish needed their defense to get a stop to have one more chance.

The defense delivered and so did Book. A drive that started at the Notre Dame nine-yard line with 1:48 left in the game ended with a four-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Avery Davis. Three plays before that, Davis put the Irish in position to score with a 53-yard reception. The Irish tied the game with 22 seconds left. Clemson then took a knee to send the game to overtime.

Overtime was filled with touchdowns and reviews. Both teams scored touchdowns on their first possessions with Uiagalelei scoring on a one-yard sneak and Williams scoring on a three-yard run. Then the Irish scored to open the second overtime on another three-yard Williams run. The Irish defense showed its strength in the second overtime by sacking Uiagalelei on the first two plays and wrecking any chance for Clemson to tie the game.

The Irish completed the 47-40 victory for their first win over a No. 1 team since 1993.

Notre Dame had a handful of standouts to choose from, but the performance of Book was hard to ignore as the most important.

