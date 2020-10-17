Finnies Next Dooer

Finnies Next Door, with a mini replica of the Golden Dome, has been a popular sports bar for Notre Dame students and fans since it opened in 2015. It sat empty in May due to COVID-19 restrictions. It probably looked different on Saturday during the ND-Florida State game.

Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.

During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.

After a three week wait, the Irish took the field for their first game since the team's COVID-19 outbreak. An underwhelming Florida State team came to Notre Dame Stadium for the Irish to shake off the rust.

There was plenty of that rust from Notre Dame in the first quarter. Running back Kyren Williams fumbled on the second play of the game. Lawrence Keys III fumbled a punt return. The turnovers gave way to plenty of offense on both sides.

Florida State led 17-14 after 15 minutes of play.

Notre Dame's running game continued to provide big plays for the Irish. Running back Chris Tyree ripped off a 45-yrd touchdown run, just one yard shorter than Williams' 46-yard score in the first quarter.

Through the uneven play, Notre Dame led 35-20 at halftime. Quarterback Ian Book led an eight-play, 57-yard touchdown drive in the final two minutes to extend Notre Dame's lead to two scores. Hit connected with wide receiver Braden Lenzy for a six-yard touchdown.

Florida State pushed the ball down the field once again to start the second half. The Irish defense eventually found its footing later in the second half. Irish fans were split on how concerning the performance was following the long layoff.

Notre Dame stayed undefeated with a 42-26 victory. The Irish will serve host to another disappointing ACC team next week: 1-3 Louisville.

