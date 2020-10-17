Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.
During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.
After a three week wait, the Irish took the field for their first game since the team's COVID-19 outbreak. An underwhelming Florida State team came to Notre Dame Stadium for the Irish to shake off the rust.
There was plenty of that rust from Notre Dame in the first quarter. Running back Kyren Williams fumbled on the second play of the game. Lawrence Keys III fumbled a punt return. The turnovers gave way to plenty of offense on both sides.
Florida State led 17-14 after 15 minutes of play.
#NDInsider...let's just hope this is the rust and not a foreshadowing pic.twitter.com/YbdPMlV2LM— Cocosl (@coco_sl) October 10, 2020
I love the effort that Tommy Tremble gives on EVERY. SINGLE. PLAY. Has to be inspiring for his teammates. #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) October 11, 2020
RIP Lawrence Keys as a punt returner at #NotreDame Sept. 12 2020- Oct. 10 2020 #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatNoles— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) October 11, 2020
I like how @CoachBrianKelly is leading by example with his mask use...unlike some coaches...y'all know who 🙄 #NDInsider #FSUvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) October 11, 2020
“If I had a play that was averaging 50 yards per try, I’d go right back to it” @TonyDungy with the line of the year in college football broadcasting @NDFootball #ndinsider #GoIrish— Brian O'Connell (@boccountry) October 11, 2020
Fumble = 3 pts— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) October 11, 2020
Fumble = 7 pts
Drop on 3rd down = 7 pts
Sick #NDINsider
October 11, 2020
#NDInsider I don’t like it— Travis Cromley (@AF_Cromley) October 11, 2020
Notre Dame's running game continued to provide big plays for the Irish. Running back Chris Tyree ripped off a 45-yrd touchdown run, just one yard shorter than Williams' 46-yard score in the first quarter.
Speeeeeeeeeeeeeeed #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) October 11, 2020
ND can run counters with just about anyone and break it. #NDINsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) October 11, 2020
tyree hit that hole and turned up 🔥 #NDInsider #FSUvsND #GoIrish— Cocosl (@coco_sl) October 11, 2020
Not sure if it’s because @FSUFootball isn’t very good or if @NDFootball is very very good but this may be the best rushing attack I’ve seen for the Fighting Irish in a long long time! #JustKeepRunning #GoIrish☘️ #NDInsider— CR33 (@Craigr_33) October 11, 2020
That hole was so big @EHansenNDI and @TJamesNDI could have skipped through it side by side and still scored! #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatNoles— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) October 11, 2020
Through the uneven play, Notre Dame led 35-20 at halftime. Quarterback Ian Book led an eight-play, 57-yard touchdown drive in the final two minutes to extend Notre Dame's lead to two scores. Hit connected with wide receiver Braden Lenzy for a six-yard touchdown.
stop the turnovers and put them away! #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatNoles #FSUvsND pic.twitter.com/2jMNWM31WV— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) October 11, 2020
I just want to know what happened to Eichenberg. #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) October 11, 2020
#ndinsider this game should be over. Two turnovers are risking starters health for the remainder of the season. I hope Liam’s peeper is ok.— Irishfan10 (@Irishfan102) October 11, 2020
No more fumbles. No interceptions.— Terry Dunlevy (@TerryDunlevy) October 11, 2020
Keep running the football.#NDInsider
Freshman involvement: Dont'e Thornton Jr - you will get touches next year! #NDInsider— Dan Boylen (@DanBoylen) October 11, 2020
1. This is the best Book has looked against a real (albeit bad) program in quite some time. Great run game from o-line and 23, solid passing.— MF20 (@MannyFernan20) October 11, 2020
2. Hold on to the ball and tackle better. #NDInsider
Just clean it up. Special teams has been sloppy. The fumble can be forgiven but this score should 49-10. #NDInsider— Annop Whaley (@442middie) October 11, 2020
#ndinsider Ian Book looks good tonight, making good decisions and accurate. Defense looks somewhat unprepared for a running QB.— Pam Whittington (@pamelawhit) October 11, 2020
Florida State pushed the ball down the field once again to start the second half. The Irish defense eventually found its footing later in the second half. Irish fans were split on how concerning the performance was following the long layoff.
Well that was less than inspiring defense #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) October 11, 2020
So much for second half adjustments.— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) October 11, 2020
#NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatNoles #FSUvsND pic.twitter.com/wgBRojfmRr
#NDInsider we’re playing undisciplined defense.— Pam Whittington (@pamelawhit) October 11, 2020
6 hit that hit stick 😳 #NDINsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) October 11, 2020
#ndinsider when you read the back properly...boom.— Pam Whittington (@pamelawhit) October 11, 2020
Okay offense, no more games. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatNoles #FSUvsND pic.twitter.com/dzGlR0717c— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) October 11, 2020
Not really #Ndinsider— A Cold Beer (@AColdBeer2) October 11, 2020
Yeah, that and the time off. Rusty. #NDInsider— Frito Bandito (@nd_fredo) October 11, 2020
LOL, no I’m never less forgiving, always want perfection from the #Irish, but I am looking at the D’s and wondering?? Bama/OleMiss, YIKES #NDINsider— Hockey Dad (@mixedphinandhab) October 11, 2020
Watching Clemson feast defensively is mildly concerning #NDINsider— Brendan (@verypiratey) October 11, 2020
#NDINsider No. Defense was not crips considering the opponent. I’ll give them some slack though given the circumstances. O looked much improved including Book.— Michael Mackey (@irishfan1901) October 11, 2020
A little since they haven’t done live tackling. I didn’t like the scheme #NDINsider— Steven Viorel (@steven_viorel) October 11, 2020
Yes because 10 of the pts ND gave up were off bs turnovers #NDInsider— Bobby Norell (@RENorell_III) October 11, 2020
Yes. No doubt. Only bc it puts into perspective that the Irish had all this time off. Probably would’ve been shaper. So the SEC struggle puts your Irish in bar. #ndinsider— Brian Pennacchio (@brianp05) October 11, 2020
Yes and if u take away points off turnovers, it could have been a decent defensive performance #NDInsider— Buzz Liteyear Exotic (@buzz_liteyear) October 11, 2020
#NDInsider a little. The turnovers didn’t help the cause but defense has to play better. I think they will when they shake the rust off. https://t.co/rEq8sBANsX— The Jackal (@The_JakAttack) October 11, 2020
#NDInsider, maybe a little, but I've been annoyed too many times tonight— Dave Petroziello (@dpetr12676) October 11, 2020
Notre Dame stayed undefeated with a 42-26 victory. The Irish will serve host to another disappointing ACC team next week: 1-3 Louisville.
All things considered, good win. Felt like we dominated most of the game. Turnovers and untimely penalties hurt but that was to be expected given the time off. O-line is incredible! #NDInsider— Patrick (@pburkin) October 11, 2020
Performances like tonight won’t beat North Carolina let alone Clemson. #Irish should have put them away early and never did. However, a win is still a win. #Onward #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatNoles #FSUvsND pic.twitter.com/jK6GDIcJl1— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) October 11, 2020
This was clearly NOT the Florida State team we expected. They found their QB, was able to do some athletic things, we gave ‘em a lot of stuff, looked real sloppy and rusty, it happens! #NDInsider— Joseph Rymasz☘️☘️ (@JosephRymasz) October 11, 2020
#ndinsider 2-7 on third down. Would like to have seen more screens in 2nd half. Nice to have a true running back(s) and not a WR convert. FSU is not very good— Geisha Man (@Geisha5083) October 11, 2020
After the time off and being out in a few bad positions I think the D played well #NDINsider— Ben Nash (@nasherben) October 11, 2020
I think most fans expected the offense to be rusty but now question the D. still hard to overreact after 3wk layoff. ND has a long way to go to compete w/ Clemson based on tonight’s performance of both teams. #NDINsider— Babaganoush (@PLACT_ITFDB) October 11, 2020
I’m not worried about the Defense. Clark Lea will get his unit back up to par.— Christian Bogen (@c_bogen1989) October 11, 2020
The Jordan Travis led FSU offense, is way better than anything Blackmon did. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the season goes for them.
JOK is still a monster.#NDInsider #GoIrish
Well a month off with no practice we looked pretty good. #NDInsider— LJ Sabin (@3EyesBlind_13) October 11, 2020
#NDInsider, take off the easy points from the turnovers and it looks better. With 3 weeks expected rust, but we couldn’t wrap up Travis and a lot of poor form when tackling. I am more happy the offense was crisp and besides the fumble was excellent.— NazaGreen (@anazpk) October 11, 2020
Travis is a much better QB! FSU is going to win some games by outscoring some teams in the ACC. I think we played them well considering the 2 week layoff we are still trying to find our rhythm. We now have 6 straight to see who we really are! #NDInsider ☘🏈💯— Jeffrey Frepan Jr ☘🏈💯 (@FrepanJr) October 11, 2020
Offense solid. Book managed the game very well. May go down as most underrated Irish QB in recent history. Defense was a bit soft. Need to tighten if they have any chance vs Clemson. #NDInsider https://t.co/Ts30wojITE— Sports Talk from the Bunker (@sportstalk_ftb) October 11, 2020