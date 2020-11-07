Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.
During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.
Notre Dame needed 8:38 to finish its first drive, but the Irish capitalized with an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ian Book to wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr.
The first quarter ended before Notre Dame could finish its second drive.
#NDinsider Clemson is going to absolutely manhandle our offensive line. Wont even be competitive— Joonya (@rbf1582) October 31, 2020
I'm glad it was incomplete but I would really like to start seeing the DBs finish the play and get the interception. #NDInsider— JM (@NDJeff06) October 31, 2020
#NDInsider Do we really have a screen option that works now!? 😀— Douglas (@OoglerE5) October 31, 2020
#ndinsider ND is not a consistent team— Frank Serra (@FrankSerra3) October 31, 2020
Clemson in their thoughts #NDInsider— Dave 🖤 ⚽🐓 🏈☘️🏒🐙 (@davmgib) October 31, 2020
Georgia Tech tied the game at 7 by returning a fumble by running back Kyren Williams 93 yards for a touchdown. The Yellow Jackets couldn't do much to stop the Irish from moving the football, but all of a sudden the game was tied. Williams and the Irish offense quickly rebounded with a touchdown on the next drive. Near the end of the first half, the Irish struggled to convert a prime red zone opportunity.
Love the play calling and execution after the GT TD #NDINsider— Dave 🖤 ⚽🐓 🏈☘️🏒🐙 (@davmgib) October 31, 2020
KYLE HAMILTON folks on the 4th down stop...he's destined for Sunday's 🔥 #NDInsider #GoIrish #NotreDame— Cocosl (@coco_sl) October 31, 2020
#NDINsider - totally agree Oline is one of the most overrated units in the country . But Book is just terrible. It’s hard to watch, the fact PJ transferred is a travesty. The offense is so below average— mike huller (@mkuswing) October 31, 2020
Notre Dame led 17-7 at the halftime. The game was pretty one-sided even if the scoreboard didn't quite reflect it.
meh #NDInsider— Trick Ross (@Cobb785) October 31, 2020
Old man offense, Book is “just a guy”. Meh. #NDINsider— Not T-Bone (@NotTroyThomas) October 31, 2020
If this is playing to the standard, thank god the schedule has been easy #NDINsider— Brian Quigley (@BrianJQuigley) October 31, 2020
Notre Dame's offense didn't really bury Georgia Tech in the second half, but it didn't really matter. The Yellow Jackets couldn't move the ball against the Irish defense. Georgia Tech scored its first offensive touchdown with 7:15 remaining in the game.
Big man jumped on that like there was a cupcake on the ground! Irish ball! #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatGT pic.twitter.com/uTGVQckPjX— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) October 31, 2020
looked like McKinley stopped on a dime to make that catch #NDInsider #GoIrish— Cocosl (@coco_sl) October 31, 2020
. @DaelinHayes_IX is having himself a day 🔥 #NDInsider #GoIrish— Cocosl (@coco_sl) October 31, 2020
The OLine was determined to get Cbo that tuddy! #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatGT pic.twitter.com/BvJXYuU5TC— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) October 31, 2020
@TJamesNDI why does it appear ND WR struggle to get open or is it Book struggles to see the open WR? #NDINsider— NazaGreen (@anazpk) October 31, 2020
Notre Dame cruised to a 31-13 road victory. Now we can all turn our attention to No. 1 Clemson.
We could’ve just sim’d that game on NCAA 14 and gotten the same result. A yawner is never a bad thing. #NDInsider— Tommy Baldwin (@T_Baldwin53) October 31, 2020
we're destined to win the national championship during a season that will have an asterisk by it no matter the champion thereby giving the haters even more ammo, aren't we 🤦🏽♀️...they'll never shut up about it #NDInsider— Cocosl (@coco_sl) October 31, 2020
#NDINsider Irish run off the last 5 1/2 minutes of the game. That’s the kind of finish I like to see. C’Bo time...again & again.— OnlyBlueandGold (@sfgfan58) October 31, 2020
#NDInsider. Not good enough yet.— lincolna (@lincoln81977111) October 31, 2020
After watching the offense vs six bad teams, I haven’t see any evidence w/ ND’s one-dimensional offense that leads me to believe this won’t be another blowout against an elite opponent on the national stage. #NDInsider— Babaganoush (@PLACT_ITFDB) October 31, 2020
Really happy to see the pass rush get home, take away the fumble those two teams were not in the same area code #NDInsider #LeaandthelockdownD— SoDakIrishFan (@SdIrishfan) November 1, 2020
#ndinsider pathetic display by the offense yet again. Really hard to watch a 5th year QB be clueless. Does not really matter who plays QB for Clemson unless the Defense does something super special. O- line sub par. They know it— mike huller (@mkuswing) November 1, 2020
ND will open the nations eyes next week with how they control the game once again. Championship defense! Go IRISH! #NDInsider— Steve Rickerson (@steve_rickerson) November 1, 2020