Notre Dame fans

Notre Dame fans cheer during the second half of a 31-13 victory at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

 Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Hyosub Shin

Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.

During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.

Notre Dame needed 8:38 to finish its first drive, but the Irish capitalized with an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ian Book to wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr.

The first quarter ended before Notre Dame could finish its second drive.

Georgia Tech tied the game at 7 by returning a fumble by running back Kyren Williams 93 yards for a touchdown. The Yellow Jackets couldn't do much to stop the Irish from moving the football, but all of a sudden the game was tied. Williams and the Irish offense quickly rebounded with a touchdown on the next drive. Near the end of the first half, the Irish struggled to convert a prime red zone opportunity.

Notre Dame led 17-7 at the halftime. The game was pretty one-sided even if the scoreboard didn't quite reflect it.

Notre Dame's offense didn't really bury Georgia Tech in the second half, but it didn't really matter. The Yellow Jackets couldn't move the ball against the Irish defense. Georgia Tech scored its first offensive touchdown with 7:15 remaining in the game.

Notre Dame cruised to a 31-13 road victory. Now we can all turn our attention to No. 1 Clemson.

