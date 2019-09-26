Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.
During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.
Notre Dame fans tried to stay hopeful heading into the game as two-touchdown underdogs. The pessimists seemed to outweigh the optimists.
I really hope Notre Dame doesn't do that whole sleep walk through the first quarter thing...I need them to come out the gate with that fire in their hearts #NDInsider #GOIRISH #NDvsUGA— Cocosl (@cdn515) September 21, 2019
38-10, UGA. #NDInsider— Jeff (@jeffNDfan) September 21, 2019
UGA 38 - 13 #ndinsider— Shaun Shupert (@NDthunder_72) September 21, 2019
I think a close one either way. Just hoping ND doesn't get embarrassed in the event they lose. I am gonna say 31-24 GA. #NDInsider— PAUL (@Paul_Indy5680) September 21, 2019
Notre Dame and Georgia appeared to be feeling each other out in a scoreless first quarter. The Irish offense had some success moving the ball but hurt itself with mistakes. Notre Dame's defense tackled well and didn't flinch at the first punches from the Bulldogs.
UGA was dumb. They can run and they didn't. Played into our hands. Not sure why but I'll take it! #NDInsider— JM (@NDJeff06) September 22, 2019
0-0 at the end of one. Can’t remember being this nervous about a regular season game. Let’s go boys. #GoIrish #NDInsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) September 22, 2019
Several missed opportunities in the first quarter but overall the Irish are here to play. #NDInsider— Stephanie Winters (@stephie_winters) September 22, 2019
mildly impressed that it's scoreless and the defense has been holding their own #NDInsider #GOIRISH #NDvsUGA— Cocosl (@cdn515) September 22, 2019
Surprised #ndinsider— Blake_50 (@Blake_50_Lott) September 22, 2019
End of 1Q mood. #GoIrish #NDvsUGA #NDInsider #BeatDawgs pic.twitter.com/noOnMCIF1e— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 22, 2019
@TJamesNDI Despite some miscues team looks focused and ready. #NDInsider— Chris Dittus (@cadittus48) September 22, 2019
If they would stop killing themselves they can play with these guys #NDInsider— Aj (@Dre1NdFan) September 22, 2019
Irish offense is outplaying Georgia offense so far. D is containing their Offense pretty well so far #NDInsider— chris beltz (@cbeltz008) September 22, 2019
The offense is sputtering but is a least moving the ball and the Defense came to play so far!! #NDInsider ☘️☘️☘️— Nicole Becker (@Crazy4OReilly90) September 22, 2019
#NDInsider love the TE use and the Dline is playing well. Good routes and moving the ball.— Matt (@Mattcorich) September 22, 2019
Knock out the penalties on offense and so far so good #NDinsider— Tim Maye (@timaye05) September 22, 2019
I’m feeling our defense. Honestly thought I’d have turned the game off by now! Or at least have left the room a few times. #NDInsider— Brittney (@bherron411) September 22, 2019
A couple of silly penalties but pretty satisfied. Need to score ASAP and keep the momentum going #NDInsider— Stephanie Winters (@stephie_winters) September 22, 2019
Cautiously optimistic #NDInsider— Ernest (@Racer05X) September 22, 2019
Georgia doesn’t seem athletically superior like everyone said. #NDInsider— Jacob Repko (@jacobrepko) September 22, 2019
I’m not nervous, yet - but there’s a lot of game ahead. #NDInsider #NDvsUGA pic.twitter.com/YkKKGpxGvE— Mary Jane Daum🍀 (@MaryJaneDaum) September 22, 2019
#ndinsider at a wedding watching the vows. Irish doubling up the dawgs in yards. Good start. Clean up the penalties tho.— yo murphy (@rofeal1) September 22, 2019
#ndinsider defense playing tough. O line not so much.— dawsotr (@DAWSOTR) September 22, 2019
Defense looks solid. Penalties are killing the offense. Oh yea and can’t forget about Georgia having home field advantage, almost forgot about that. #NDInsider Go ☘️— Cal ᴽ 🌒🌕🌘 (@Durden_SoapCo) September 22, 2019
The Irish scored first on a one-yard touchdown catch by tight end Cole Kmet, who appeared to snag an Ian Book pass intended for running back Tony Jones Jr. Notre Dame's offense didn't make it look easy following Chase Claypool's fumble recovery, but the unit finally converted in five plays from eight yards out.
I just broke my vocal cords. #NDInsider— Jeff (@jeffNDfan) September 22, 2019
Kmet was not gonna let them walk away without a touchdown 😂 #NDInsider #GOIRISH #NDvsUGA— Cocosl (@cdn515) September 22, 2019
Kmet with the best INT I’ve seen this season 😅. Let’s go! #NDInsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) September 22, 2019
@TJamesNDI Play call? IRISH special! #NDInsider— Chris Dittus (@cadittus48) September 22, 2019
Kmet literally stealing the TD there! Maybe that’ll shut these hillbillies up! #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatDawgs #NDvsUGA— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 22, 2019
WOOOOOOOWWWWWWW. Book panicked and threw up a prayer and Cole Kmet said AMEN. LETS. GO. #NDInsider— Stephanie Winters (@stephie_winters) September 22, 2019
The crowd noise clearly affected Notre Dame's offense. The Irish were flagged with four false starts in the first half.
Liam Eichenberg needs to switch to decaf. #NDInsider #BeatDawgs #NDvUGA #GoIrish— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 22, 2019
How many false starts will we be tallying tonight? #NDInsider— Stephanie Winters (@stephie_winters) September 22, 2019
Georgia countered Notre Dame's touchdown with a touchdown of its own on the ensuing possession. A 13-play, 75-yard drive was capped by a three-yard touchdown run by D'Andrew Swift.
But the Bulldogs left enough time for the Irish to drive into Georgia territory and convert on a 27-yard field goal by Jonathan Doerer as time expired in the first half for a 10-7 lead.
Lead at half. Cole has been huge this game. Total game changer. Need to clean up the false starts but they are holding their own. #NDInsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) September 22, 2019
I’m good at half. Kmet makes a massive difference. We miss Jafar but the D has been incredible. Clean up the falsies and we’re good to go! #NDInsider— Bryan Sharpe (@irisharpe) September 22, 2019
@TJamesNDI #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/u7jivFU3di— AJG (@AJ_Gelson) September 22, 2019
What a half. Irish (& Cole Kmet in particular) looking 👌🏻 #NDInsider— Stephanie Winters (@stephie_winters) September 22, 2019
Take this halftime score all day erry day #NDInsider #UGAvsND pic.twitter.com/woqMO1p7c6— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) September 22, 2019
I am happy, so far. #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) September 22, 2019
ND should be up more! Those penalties just made it harder. Kmet all day! #NDInsider— Mark Pickett (@Picked_Off) September 22, 2019
What I liked about the first half was how well the defense tackled in space. My concern is how they tackled in space the last drive.. #NDInsider— Michael Barker (@MrBarker718) September 22, 2019
Chip long is calling a great game! #NDInsider— @jacksnj (@JacksnJ) September 22, 2019
#ndinsider haven't heard much from the ND safeties and that's a good thing. Defense is keeping the ball in front of them so far.— Jacob (@jacobkoselke) September 22, 2019
Keep Georgia on its heals on offense and tackling very well on defense #NDInsider— NG3 Indiana (@NG3Indiana) September 22, 2019
Open field tackling...defense looks sharp...hopefully they stay that way 🍀 #NDInsider— Josh Boxell (@sportsnut1182) September 22, 2019
my biggest concerns are that we come out flat in the 2nd half and now georgia knows this is a game and they will not go quietly #NDInsider— Cocosl (@cdn515) September 22, 2019
Everything but the snaps. No seriously. Chip long's running circles around Georgia and the defense came to play. Winning on special teams too. Unshaken. Need to make better adjustments than Georgia at half. #NDinsider— #RideTheMob (@Patiicakess) September 22, 2019
+ Tackling— txfins (@txfins) September 22, 2019
- Mental errors #NDInsider
Great effort. Coaches game plan on both sides is tremendous. Go Irish. Wake up the echoes!!#NDInsider— EGWGoIrish (@EGWGoIrish) September 22, 2019
Need to get right on the offensive line and stop the penalties but super proud of the defense so far. #NDInsider— Patrick Darlington (@PatDarlington) September 22, 2019
1- Playing with heart!— Vincent Sebastiano (@sebasconsultant) September 22, 2019
2-False Starts and UGA run Gabe wearing us down. #NDInsider
Would really like to see some type of running game in the second half. Hate to seem one dimensional . #NDInsider— asst2227 (@sieas7) September 22, 2019
Defense is running hard. Love it. Concern would be that without an established run, that UGA defense starts selling out and force us to use it. #NDInsider— Carleton Butler (@carleton_butler) September 22, 2019
#NDInsider Stop the Dawgs running. Maybe the Dawgs line will run out of gas in 2nd half. They have only played 1/2 the time so far.— John Heizelman (@jheizelm) September 22, 2019
Penalties, gotta cut those out and get off the field on 3rd down #NDInsider— The Jackal (@FreaQ_of_Nature) September 22, 2019
Liked defense and pass protection. Worried bout close game in hostile environment. #NDInsider— Shaun Shupert (@NDthunder_72) September 22, 2019
#NDInsider Poise!— EduardoAndradeIturri (@eduardoandradei) September 22, 2019
Likes: Kmet. Defense. Biggest concern: penalties. #NDInsider— Cal ᴽ 🌒🌕🌘 (@Durden_SoapCo) September 22, 2019
#NDInsider I liked the way the defense is flying to the ball. Concerned the halftime adjustments by GA will stifle the offense in the second half.— Paul Covell (@covell_paul) September 22, 2019
Second half is about adjustments. Even though I am impressed with ND preparation I doubt have a lot of faith in adjustments and clock management down the stretch. #NDInsider— Dave Hodges (@Big_DHodges) September 22, 2019
Defense has been wonderful! Want to see some vertical passing in the second half #NDInsider— J_V ND Fan (@JohnVarvel) September 22, 2019
Biggest concern - going in with the lead, they don’t look at any adjustments but Georgia does? #NDInsider— MarkyD (@uDontEvenKnoMe) September 22, 2019
The good vibes for Notre Dame were slowly squeezed away in the third quarter. Georgia tied the game at 10 with a 40-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship and later took a 13-10 lead with a 31-yard field goal by Blankenship.
Notre Dame's three offensive possessions ended with a Book interception and back-to-back punts.
10-10 and every ND fan knows what is coming. #NDInsider— The AllFather (@DucktalesDave) September 22, 2019
These refs just called a holding on a touchback lol 🤦🏻♂️ #NDInsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) September 22, 2019
@TJamesNDI All the poise is going away #NDInsider— Chris Dittus (@cadittus48) September 22, 2019
we've been holding it down for 3 quarters y'all...do not give up now #NDInsider #GOIRISH— Cocosl (@cdn515) September 22, 2019
Book is like a deer in headlights right now. #NDInsider— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 22, 2019
Georgia looked ready to slam the door shut on Notre Dame early in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs extended their lead to 10 points with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jake Fromm to Lawrence Cager. Then five plays later, safety J.R. Reed intercepted Book.
Georgia settled for another Blankenship field goal following the interception to give the Irish a glimmer of hope trailing 23-10 with 6:54 left in the game.
@TJamesNDI ND played not to lose and now they’ll lose! #NDInsider— Chris Dittus (@cadittus48) September 22, 2019
Can we get another QB #NDInsider— Shane Broadway (@shanebobane19) September 22, 2019
Just curious as to what happened to ANY deep threat or deep passing the last few years? I can’t recall any real deep passes since Will Fuller? I don’t understand ...it makes offense seem one dimensional everything short safeties can play in the box #NDInsider— CR33 (@Craigr_33) September 22, 2019
NOTHING good has happened tonight when Finke has been involved! Book also threw that ball too late. #NDInsider— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 22, 2019
New year, same story.#NotreDame #NDInsider #OffToPlayPlaystation pic.twitter.com/u30B2WDR5m— Patrick Darlington (@PatDarlington) September 22, 2019
Ian book having a nightmare second half. Total 180 from first half. Difference in the game right now. #NDInsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) September 22, 2019
Chip Long has to be a huge negative for this team! Does not make adjustments at all in game and horrible game manager! #NDInsider— Chris Rassi (@c_rassi) September 22, 2019
liam eichenberg has more penalty yards then our running backs have rushing yards #NDFB #NDInsider— Chino (@Chino1047) September 22, 2019
Can #IanBook be great? #notredamefootball #SECNation #NDvsUGA #NDvsGA #NDInsider— Jamie O'Hara (@3rdTeam2Preptm) September 22, 2019
Book took over to get Notre Dame within one score. He either threw a pass or ran on all 10 plays of a 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with a four-yard pass to Claypool.
The Irish defense forced Georgia to punt and gave Notre Dame's offense two minutes to win the game. But Book didn't have any magic left, and his desperation heave to Claypool on fourth-and-8 was knocked down.
The Irish hung tough, but it wasn't enough to beat the Bulldogs in a 23-17 loss.
Fire Brian Kelly #NDInsider— Anthony (@AKeps17) September 22, 2019
QB is the weak spot on the offense. #NDInsider— T.Sapp (@realTSapp) September 22, 2019
No shame for my team...nothing but proud and they should hold their heads up...they showed some mettle tonight...the win would've been sweet but no one can say we don't belong...period #NDInsider #GOIRISH— Cocosl (@cdn515) September 22, 2019
Ball with under 2 with a chance to win the game. Couldn’t have asked for a better shot. Just missing that game changer. That’s what separates us from the elite. We just don’t that Will Fuller type player that can stretch a defense. On to the next. Let’s go, Irish. #NDInsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) September 22, 2019
Too many offsides #NDInsider— cindy kerr (@TheJCKerrs) September 22, 2019
Late hit on Book in last play. #NDInsider— Scott McCleary (@snmccleary) September 22, 2019
Lack skill positions and no running backs #NDInsider— Bruce (@MayorOfThe504) September 22, 2019
Needed to play with that urgency in the third quarter. Game ball to Kmet and the defense. No moral victories, but that was a lot of fun. Go Irish. #NDInsider— Tommy Baldwin (@T_Baldwin53) September 22, 2019
Defense played well enough to win , offense didn’t make enough plays to pull it out #NDInsider— Aj (@Dre1NdFan) September 22, 2019
@TJamesNDI didn’t get blown out and had a chance...progress??? #NDInsider— Chris Dittus (@cadittus48) September 22, 2019
Ian Book can not run an championship offense #NDInsider— @jacksnj (@JacksnJ) September 22, 2019
Difference between the top tier SEC teams & others is not skill position players. #NDFootball hung with them at the skill positions. It’s depth and the offensive & defensive fronts. UGA dominated both lines. No moral victories here. Losses suck. #Onward #GoIrish #NDInsider— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 22, 2019
Fromm > Book #NDInsider— Andy Goeddeke (@agoeddeke) September 22, 2019
Don't sel your 2020 Clemson tickets.. crowd and noise matters #ndinsider— Olivier Daoust (@OliDaoust) September 22, 2019
ND played really well, enjoyed what I saw. Jafar Armstrong and Jahmir Smith’s absences were apparent in this game. O-Line played well regardless. Play calling was not the greatest third and half of the fourth quarters. Defense showed its championship caliber. #GoIrish #NDInsider— Christian Bogen (@c_bogen1989) September 22, 2019
I get that PI is not called on many plays at the end of the game, but that was the worst I ever saw. Was flat out tackles before ball got there. Officials should be reprimanded there and suspended. Also Chip Long has got to go!#NDInsider— Chris Rassi (@c_rassi) September 22, 2019
I honestly can’t believe another ridiculously acrobatic toe touch TD ended up being the difference maker #NDInsider— Tyler (@TyVanVoorhees) September 22, 2019
Too many penalties. You can not make that many mistakes against top teams. Better discipline and it might have been a different outcome. #NDinsider— Tim Lory (@tim_lory) September 22, 2019
Still don’t see how that field goal helps Georgia Gary? If all ND needed was a field goal we are probably watching free football. #CBS #NDvsUGA #NDInsider— Dave Hodges (@Big_DHodges) September 22, 2019
#ndinsider we threw the ball away TWICE on a game winning drive. Tuck and run or something.— Joey Flowers (@JoeyFlowers1) September 22, 2019
#ndinsider when will nd win that marquee game? We cant win the big games.— dawsotr (@DAWSOTR) September 22, 2019
#NDinsider chip long laid an egg in the 3rd quarter when he could've stepped on their throat.— #RideTheMob (@Patiicakess) September 22, 2019
Recruit better at QB. Eichenberg & Finke flushed this game down the toilet. Great job defense gave them chances all night. #NDinsider— The Man Who Knocks🔰🏴☠️ (@JiveUnited) September 22, 2019
Quit handcuffing Book, let him play to his talent #NDInsider— Tim Lybarger (@tlybarger19) September 22, 2019
Are we going with moral victory ? #GoIrish #NDInsider— Michael L Murphy (@smurphdogg29) September 22, 2019
Death by bug bites followed by a valiant fight to get back into it... showed some heart and both sides of the ball had some great moments... need that little bit more to flip the script from “we hung with the big boys” to “we are one of them” #GoIrish #NDInsider ☘️☘️☘️— Nicole Becker (@Crazy4OReilly90) September 22, 2019
#NDInsider I understand Armstrong is hurt but how they let the RB cupboard get so bare is a crying shame. No viable play action without any kind of a run threat. The boys played their hearts out and showed they belong. Let’s hope V isn’t a let-down.— Mark DEBoskey (@MarkDeBo1) September 22, 2019
Offensive duldrums in the 3rd q lead to a depleted defense. Ran out of gas. Penalties were costly #NDInsider— David k powers (@dken_k) September 22, 2019
Defense showed up big time! Claypool and Kmet showed they are studs who can make plays. 14 total rushes shows ND not confident in run game/o-line. #NDinsider— Mike Mullen (@mullen_mike34) September 22, 2019
Too many self inflicted penalties, miscues and mistakes but the Fighting Irish fought until the very end. Terrible 3rd quarter was the difference. #NDInsider #GoIrish #notredamefootball #NotreDame #FightingIrish pic.twitter.com/r8PoSgRoy4— Joel DeLorge (@JoelDeLorge) September 22, 2019
ND defense shows up, Claypool shows grit & the surgically reconstructed Cole Kmet emerges as a bona fide threat (and NFL 1st-rounder), but the offense's failure to sustain drives leads to defensive exhaustion.— Andrew Barlow (@barlandrew) September 22, 2019
The haters who predicted a 3-TD loss can go to hell. #NDInsider
Stupid penalties are always going to come back and bite you. And Cole Kmet is a beast. That is all. #NDInsider— Stephanie Winters (@stephie_winters) September 22, 2019
I am tired of not embarrassing our selves. We have to win some of these. #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) September 22, 2019
Chris Finke’s ineptitude in the passing game and run blocking cost Notre Dame this game. Guy wants to be the center of attention, then play like it #NDInsider— Kevin Will (@kevinwill89) September 22, 2019
#NDInsider offensive line played terrible and blew that game for the team— Tony (@tony_rocco17) September 22, 2019
Another tough ND loss. The team played tough and showed grit! What great traits! Let’s erect a statue! #nexttimeornot #waittillnextyear #consolationprize #sadbuttrue #ndinsider— yo murphy (@rofeal1) September 22, 2019
I am sad. #NDInsider— Bridget (@bridgetgoirish) September 22, 2019
Close but no cigar #NDInsider— Ed Coghlan (@EdCoghlan) September 22, 2019
11-1 is attainable and necessary but the Irish also need @GeorgiaFootball to beat @AuburnFootball and @AlabamaFTBL and the playoffs are possible
Championship caliber defense. O needs some work and more elite talent. UGA fans showed us how we should be behaving when hosting the elite teams #NDInsider— bsaran (@bpsaran) September 22, 2019
Defense played out of their minds and left every last ounce they had in the tank on the field. Sadly, they were hung out to dry by an offense that could not execute and that failure started right up front with the o-line...who had more penalty than rushing yards #NDInsider— Josh Ross (@jrossmedic) September 22, 2019
I knew we’d lose when Kelly called the flea flicker. #NDInsider— Jamberg (@Jamberg3) September 22, 2019
