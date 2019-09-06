Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.
During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.
Irish fans were anxious for Notre Dame's 2019 season to finally begin Monday night. There was plenty of confidence in a Notre Dame victory over Louisville.
Waiting for 8:06 and the #NDFB season to start. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatCardinals #NDvsLOU pic.twitter.com/5ej3zLebyT— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 2, 2019
ND 45— Tom Schuster (@tjsdomer2) September 2, 2019
Ville 20
Bourbon jokes on the broadcast 3#NDInsider
Irish 44-31. #NDInsider— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 2, 2019
Irish - 44— JJH (@jjhiler) September 2, 2019
Louisville - 17 #NDinsider
38-7 win for ND#NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) September 2, 2019
38-17, Irish. I’m interested to see how our defense look. Love and Dru were huge parts of that defense. #NDInsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) September 3, 2019
Notre Dame needed just 2:21 to score its first touchdown of the season. Sophomore running back Jahmir Smith scored his first career touchdown on a three-yard run.
SHOW THEM WHO WE ARE! Statement drive. #NDInsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) September 3, 2019
Touchdown Irish! Dominate them on the ground. #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) September 3, 2019
impressive start 😁...I like to see that kind of dominance #NDInsider #NDvsLOU #GOIRISH— Cocosl (@cdn515) September 3, 2019
#NDFootball opening drive of the year. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatCardinals pic.twitter.com/r8Nwv5c5fn— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 3, 2019
The Irish are back. Scored 7 in the first three minutes. My ❤️ is full. GO IRISH!! #NDInsider— Stephanie Winters (@stephie_winters) September 3, 2019
Louisville came right back with a touchdown of its own. Quarterback Jawon Pass capped an 88-yard drive with an eight-yard touchdown run.
Irish linebackers look absolutely out of their element right now. #NDInsider— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 3, 2019
uhhhhhhh defense are you there...anyone...anybody...hello #NDInsider #NDvsLOU— Cocosl (@cdn515) September 3, 2019
Well that was... weak #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) September 3, 2019
Defense has some work to do. Time to clean it up. Offsides really helped extend that drive. #NDInsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) September 3, 2019
That was too easy. ND D-tackles were dominated on that drive. #NDInsider— Chad Williams (@tool1934) September 3, 2019
Oof. Defense made that look a little too easy 🤔 #NDInsider— Stephanie Winters (@stephie_winters) September 3, 2019
The first quarter stayed a back-and-forth battle between both teams and ended in a 14-14 tie. Louisville took the lead with another Pass touchdown run. Irish running back Tony Jones Jr. even the score with an 11-yard touchdown run.
#NDInsider https://t.co/oBQrH7pPdG pic.twitter.com/fskiGwuCtd— HI MY NAME IS JARED (@Irishfootball11) September 3, 2019
Clark Lea......defense in 1st Q was not assignment correct. Lock it up!!! #NDInsider— Chad Williams (@tool1934) September 3, 2019
Louisville having a hard time keeping up with the Joneses. #NDFB #NDInsider— Jude (@ndjrs) September 3, 2019
RUN DA BALL #NDInsider— Dj Mixx (@djmixxent) September 3, 2019
Run game looks dominant. For both teams. #NDInsider— Brady (@_8rady_) September 3, 2019
Monday night games might not be our strong suit. Also run on every down. #NDInsider ☘️☘️☘️— Nicole Becker (@Crazy4OReilly90) September 3, 2019
We all know ND a little better by now than to expect perfection from the beginning. Gotta have faith #NDInsider— Stephanie Winters (@stephie_winters) September 3, 2019
#NDInsider it feels like the game at Texas and I am afraid.— Brandon Beery (@NDominator) September 3, 2019
Notre Dame fans started getting concerned about the lack of action for Jafar Armstrong. Their concern was justified.
The Irish running back didn't return to the game after the second Notre Dame drive. Armstrong is expected to miss several weeks with an injury, ND Insider confirmed earlier this week.
Where is Jafar Armstrong running the ball? Most explosive player on either team and is MIA... #NDInsider— Aaron Brock (@AaronJBrock) September 3, 2019
What’s going on with Jafer Armstrong?#NDInsider— Chris (@chrsbrmn) September 3, 2019
Is Jafar Armstrong hurt? #NDInsider— Johnny Brodbeck (@jbrodbeck819) September 3, 2019
What’s the story with Jafar? #NDInsider— Jason Mitchum (@jason_mitchum) September 3, 2019
Is Jafar hurt? #NDInsider— Go Irish (@sjenk26) September 3, 2019
A wild stretch late in the second quarter, which included three consecutive fumbles by Notre Dame and Louisville, ended with the Irish taking a 21-14 lead on an Ian Book 11-yard touchdown run.
The first half wasn't exactly what Notre Dame fans were looking for to start the season.
Happy: Running game Not Happy: Lack of discipline by both lines, still a few loose ends in linebacking corps. #NDInsider— Matthew Embury (@MattEmbury) September 3, 2019
Temporary feelings heading into halftime: #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/3g2PI5Z8tU— Stephanie Winters (@stephie_winters) September 3, 2019
Just don't understand. Too many inconsistencies. Better get right by GA game. #NDInsider— PAUL (@Paul_Indy5680) September 3, 2019
Encouraged: defense making adjustments— Jeremy May (@JermMay5) September 3, 2019
Frustrated: Book. #NDInsider
Ian Book’s extremely poor play #NDInsider— No. I am not Hootie. (@tbrooksND) September 3, 2019
#NDInsider— John Taylor (@ThisisCFBall) September 3, 2019
Encouraged: OL/RB play, and Lea's adjustments.
Frustrated: Book needs to calm down
What the hell happened to Book. He lllks like he's still playing Clemson! #NDInsider— @jacksnj (@JacksnJ) September 3, 2019
#NDInsider fans should have trusted our eyes with Book. He is a scatterbrained unreliable QB.— IrishBadger (@IrishBadgers12) September 3, 2019
Frustrated by the way Ian Book seems lost and rattled, encouraged by the way the defense made adjustments and locked things down #NDInsider ☘️☘️☘️— Nicole Becker (@Crazy4OReilly90) September 3, 2019
Is it possible to encouraged and frustrated with the defense? Good to see an adjustments made, but this won’t do against UGA & Mich. #NDInsider— EL (@EL001) September 3, 2019
Louisville fumbling twice to make ND feel less bad #NDInsider— Jordan Niespodziany (@NespoKnows) September 3, 2019
Most frustrated by Ian Book, who has been awful. Most encouraged by defensive adjustments which seem to be working. #NDInsider— Bill Gilligan (@irishfan357) September 3, 2019
#NDInsider Book looks worse than Wimbush when they pulled the plug on him. I just think the Georgia game is looking like a disaster.— Casey moore (@CaseyMoore70209) September 3, 2019
Encouraged: Kyle Hamilton and Owusu— Christian Bogen (@c_bogen1989) September 3, 2019
Discouraged: Tackling and Offense#NDInsider
#ND shooting themselves on the foot on both sides of the ball #NDInsider— Cam M (@JC_M_F) September 3, 2019
Book’s awareness. Pressure has him pressing and bailing too soon. A few bad reads. Really concerning first half for him. #NDInsider— NFL Mockstar (@NFLMockstar) September 3, 2019
Frustrated by Book’s lack of calm and pocket presence, encouraged by defensive adjustments #NDInsider— Jake (@JakeFromholt) September 3, 2019
Frustrated by Ian Book, he looks lost and is not seeing the field or making good throws. Encouraged by the defense recovering from a rough start #NDInsider— Tim Lory (@tim_lory) September 3, 2019
Lack of rush defense is most frustrating.— The Freq Show (@FreQaZoiD) September 3, 2019
Rush offense however is very encouraging. #NDInsider
#NDInsider running game looks good. Jones is a beast. Defense shows some spark after a rough few series. Book running well, off his mark in the passing game. Louisville much improved.— Brady (@_8rady_) September 3, 2019
Book looks similar to the playoff game against Clemson. Way out of control. Going to fast and not processing the defense. Trying to force it rather than taking what the defense gives him. #NDInsider— Michael Sales (@PrinceLeo103) September 3, 2019
Running game looks good, but is becoming too predictable. Need to get the passing game going. Defense is stepping up now. I expect a big second half from this team #NDInsider #WeAreND #BeatLouisville— Bill Richardson (@emsfire9711) September 3, 2019
Why did we all completely ignore the history of the 2nd year QB regression under BK?? #NDInsider— Decided Schematic Advantage (@DomenGolder) September 3, 2019
#NDInsider Ian Book’s happy feet. Pulls it down and burying his head in the sand instead of taking his time and looking for someone down field. Won’t be able to win many big games if you can’t throw it more then 7 yards downfield and give up on a play after 2 seconds.— PATRICK J. RONAYNE, PGA (@RonaynePga) September 3, 2019
JOK looking like the real deal at Rover #NDInsider— Nic Nation (@Mr_Grubie) September 3, 2019
#NDInsider Ian Book seems to be a one read QB. Still.— #RideTheMob (@Patiicakess) September 3, 2019
Quick slants are open with all these runs. TE is open, Book could be on dancing with the stars with his happy feet,defense made adjustments which was positive #NDInsider— Coach Bill (@Coach_Bill_S) September 3, 2019
Book looks like he is playing scared #NDInsider— The AllFather (@DucktalesDave) September 3, 2019
#NDInsider Frustrated with how the entire offense looks so unprepared.... encouraged by the defense that they made changes— Noah Giapolou (@GreekGod713) September 3, 2019
Book needs to stay in pocket; he’s been quick to run. Defense settled in and LBs making plays. Encouraged to see Kyle Hamilton make the PD after missing that tackle. Finally, RUN THE BALL! #NDInsider #staNDup— Mike Mullen (@mullen_mike34) September 3, 2019
One play would open things up.....bubble screens. #NDInsider— Chad Williams (@tool1934) September 3, 2019
Most frustrated with Book playing tentative. Encouraged by Owusu’s aggressiveness.#NDInsider— Chris (@chrsbrmn) September 3, 2019
Frustrated with Ian Book’s lack of confidence, he’ll never make it through the season running this much!! Encouraged with defensive adjustments but where is the pass rush? #NDInsider #GoIrish— NDfan13Goirish (@GoirishN) September 3, 2019
Encouraged by defensive adjustments, frustrated that Book needs to settle down and play his game! Where's Armstrong??? #NDInsider— k4uva (@k4uvadx) September 3, 2019
Was very discouraged by Book. Encouraged by the run game and the defense settling in at the end there. #NDInsider— Jeremy Overton (@OnEInTrOvErT) September 3, 2019
Frustrated: interior d-line, linebackers, QB.— Donald (@Fresno_Domer) September 3, 2019
Encouraged: o-line, running backs, secondary, punter. #NDInsider
Can we just forfeit the Georgia game now and save the embarrassment? #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatCardinals— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 3, 2019
I am going to go in a slightly different direction with my answer. Do I want to put myself through this again this year? I mean, of course I do. But sometimes I wonder what is wrong with me... #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) September 3, 2019
Irish season rests with linebacker play. #NDInsider— Steve Yaros (@fightingirish50) September 3, 2019
#NDInsider defense playing like Van Gorder is in charge. Book is hesitant and appears that he does not want to throw.— MGP (@mgperez0718) September 3, 2019
Book looks scared, not sure if that’s just him or the OL not providing a pocket for him. #frustrating #NDInsider— Dave Nelson (@bundy31198) September 3, 2019
I’m going to go out on a limb and say #ND won’t cover the spread, lol #hailgamblor #NDInsider— Cam M (@JC_M_F) September 3, 2019
Book's pocket presence. Looks nervous. #ndinsider— David Cotner (@dcotner17) September 3, 2019
Frustrated by our inability to stretch the defense. Our running game looks great. Defensively, great DB play, linebackers improving each play! #NDInsider— Patrick (@pburkin) September 3, 2019
Biggest disappointment is the offensive line. Book has happy feet but they also aren’t giving him much pass protection. That is supposed to be a strength. #NDInsider— Dave Hodges (@Big_DHodges) September 3, 2019
A couple of Notre Dame players made impressive debuts against Louisville. Sophomore tight end Tommy Tremble caught a 26-yard touchdown pass to put the Irish up 28-14 for his first career catch. Freshman Kyle Hamilton made his debut at safety with four tackles and a pair of pass breakups.
Hamilton is a freshman. I repeat - HAMILTON IS A FRESHMAN!! #NDInsider #goirish— Jennifer Pinder (@have_a_day) September 3, 2019
was that @kham316 again 🤔...don't make me start liking you freshmen if you're not going to be a beast in the future lol #NDInsider #NDvsLOU #GOIRISH— Cocosl (@cdn515) September 3, 2019
#NDInsider. Need to create an Irish Bingo Card for all the new names and faces. Didn’t have Tommy Tremble on the radar. Go Irish!— Bob Carroll (@BCarroll3) September 3, 2019
The Irish offense didn't do enough in the third quarter to completely put the game away. Leading 28-14, the Irish still had some work to do in the final quarter.
Vertical passing #NDInsider— TJ from TWlTTER (@TJfromTWlTTER) September 3, 2019
Domination on o line and d line #NDInsider— J_V ND Fan (@JohnVarvel) September 3, 2019
Cover the spread— DBCooper (@tskully44_tom) September 3, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/8O4Fhz6wrb— Dustin Kiefer (@DKiefer81) September 3, 2019
Would like to see a few sustained drives where Book hits a couple receivers. Claypool.— Chris (@chrsbrmn) September 3, 2019
Would love to see the Oline take this game over. #NDInsider— @jacksnj (@JacksnJ) September 3, 2019
Ah the offense we had last year! #NDInsider— Larry_dickman16@yahoo.com (@LDickman16) September 3, 2019
A sustained drive for a touchdown.— Michael (@Michael54235471) September 3, 2019
A win #NDInsider— Nick Eber (@nicholaseber) September 3, 2019
As if Ian Book wasn't receiving enough flak for his performance, a throwaway in the fourth quarter quickly went viral. It hit an unsuspecting Louisville dancer on the sideline directly in the face.
Hate to see it... #NDINsider pic.twitter.com/t6eBhQhihs— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) September 3, 2019
that cheerleader isn't gonna be ok huh...ouch 😬 #NDInsider #NDvsLOU— Cocosl (@cdn515) September 3, 2019
Notre Dame tacked on one more touchdown — a one-yard touchdown run by Smith — to cap a 35-17 victory. It wasn't a pretty win for the Irish. Many fans couldn't help but worry what the slow start meant for what lies ahead on Notre Dame's schedule.
When in doubt, just listen to Vegas. ND 35 Louisville 17. 1-0! #NDInsider— Stephanie Winters (@stephie_winters) September 3, 2019
We’ll go as far as BOOK goes....it’s all on him #NDInsider— Dj Mixx (@djmixxent) September 3, 2019
Overall the defense played great, lots of young talent on that side of the ball. Hopefully the passing game wakes up and Book gets more patient in the pocket going forward. #NDInsider— Tim Lory (@tim_lory) September 3, 2019
Jury is out on Book— Chad Williams (@tool1934) September 3, 2019
The run scheme is maddening
D tackles need to get off blocks
LBs will be fine. #NDInsider
#ndinsider lots of room for improvement on both sides of the ball, glad there's another game before Georgia to work on things— Clifton Notre Dame fan (@CliftonGillard) September 3, 2019
@TJamesNDI Irish win big and I’m ok with the Amazon commercial playing the Ave Maria during a Notre Dame game. With Georgia coming up, I’ll take a Hail Mary wherever I can get it 😂 #NDInsider— yvonne (@yvonneison1) September 3, 2019
September 3, 2019
O line very inconsistent #NDinsider— Ernest (@Racer05X) September 3, 2019
Oline isn't as good as advertised, Book looked absolutely horrible, and @j_owuu is gonna kill somebody at some point this season! #NDInsider— @jacksnj (@JacksnJ) September 3, 2019
Well for the first game I expected more of a clean game but a wins a win! Ian Book looked like Wimbush last year, almost like he’s scared to throw the ball. Hopefully he can fix it bc we need a to have a deep threat. Also need to find a WR to be like W. Fuller 2.0 IMO #NDInsider— CR33 (@Craigr_33) September 3, 2019
Need a playmaker to emerge on offense. Hope Claypool, Pride and Armstrong are healthy. Have to find a way to stop the run. Book and the line need to figure it out soon. Pass rush needs to improve #NDInsider— Sean Cabral (@Mrcabral76) September 3, 2019
Good win for the Irish. I’m not sure this iteration is much different from years past. It’s all good though. On to the next. #ndinsider— yo murphy (@rofeal1) September 3, 2019
New team same issues! Lacking explosive plays/playmakers, offense gets out coached, got a few lucky breaks to make the scoring margin better than game was played, and can’t close out games with strong drives - another 3 and out... #NDInsider— JMK (@JKreef) September 3, 2019
Time for change. #NDInsider— Dan Mahican (@dan0r0ck) September 3, 2019
#ndinsider use claypool more. O line very disappointing. Book shaky. Linebackers questionable. Play Hamilton more. Tony Jones runs hard. Lots of cleaning up to do— dawsotr (@DAWSOTR) September 3, 2019
ESPN kinda ripped us but rightfully so, we didn’t look good. But we survived a semi legit atmosphere and won the game with a week off. We have plenty of bulletin board material to work on in practice and I would expect us to look much better 9/14 #NDinsider— DeShone Kizer is Elite (@Kizer_is_elite) September 3, 2019
Rush Offense looks much better— Christian Bogen (@c_bogen1989) September 3, 2019
Book was trying too hard
Defense is, again, salty
LBs need to improve on tackling
Kyle Hamilton is going to be very good
Overall still excited for this season. We got the first game jitters out of the way. ND will be very good this year. #NDInsider
#NDInsider— CDP, Ed.D. (@cdpulse1) September 3, 2019
1. Defense looked solid overall
2. Book looked like Shea Patterson. Not good
3. Got gouged on runs off edge.
4. WRs looked good, Especially Claypool.
I’ll take the win, but there are gaping holes on this team. Tackling at all levels, keeping contain, the whole LB core, 3rd and short push, elite speed at RB......almost all of which can be covered with an improved Ian Book, which we did NOT see tonight #NDInsider— Kyle Goodwin (@cubster11) September 3, 2019
Going into this week, I thought ND having a week 2 bye week was dumb; now it’s all I would hope for and more #NDInsider— The AllFather (@DucktalesDave) September 3, 2019
#NDInsider the kicking game was good. Inexperienced players came through— EduardoAndradeIturri (@eduardoandradei) September 3, 2019
Offensive play calling seemed very lackluster and predictable. In a way I understand that, start with a portion of the playbook and grown from there. Book seemed to want to run (even when there was a pocket) after that first big run he had. LBs need to flow better. #NDInsider— Cody (@Hatchet185) September 3, 2019
