Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.

During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.

Irish fans were anxious for Notre Dame's 2019 season to finally begin Monday night. There was plenty of confidence in a Notre Dame victory over Louisville.

Notre Dame needed just 2:21 to score its first touchdown of the season. Sophomore running back Jahmir Smith scored his first career touchdown on a three-yard run.

Louisville came right back with a touchdown of its own. Quarterback Jawon Pass capped an 88-yard drive with an eight-yard touchdown run.

The first quarter stayed a back-and-forth battle between both teams and ended in a 14-14 tie. Louisville took the lead with another Pass touchdown run. Irish running back Tony Jones Jr. even the score with an 11-yard touchdown run.

Notre Dame fans started getting concerned about the lack of action for Jafar Armstrong. Their concern was justified.

The Irish running back didn't return to the game after the second Notre Dame drive. Armstrong is expected to miss several weeks with an injury, ND Insider confirmed earlier this week.

A wild stretch late in the second quarter, which included three consecutive fumbles by Notre Dame and Louisville, ended with the Irish taking a 21-14 lead on an Ian Book 11-yard touchdown run.

The first half wasn't exactly what Notre Dame fans were looking for to start the season.

A couple of Notre Dame players made impressive debuts against Louisville. Sophomore tight end Tommy Tremble caught a 26-yard touchdown pass to put the Irish up 28-14 for his first career catch. Freshman Kyle Hamilton made his debut at safety with four tackles and a pair of pass breakups.

The Irish offense didn't do enough in the third quarter to completely put the game away. Leading 28-14, the Irish still had some work to do in the final quarter.

As if Ian Book wasn't receiving enough flak for his performance, a throwaway in the fourth quarter quickly went viral. It hit an unsuspecting Louisville dancer on the sideline directly in the face.

Notre Dame tacked on one more touchdown — a one-yard touchdown run by Smith — to cap a 35-17 victory. It wasn't a pretty win for the Irish. Many fans couldn't help but worry what the slow start meant for what lies ahead on Notre Dame's schedule.

