Notre Dame cheerleaders do a cheer during the Notre Dame-Virginia game in 2019.

 Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA

Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.

During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.

Notre Dame opened the Louisville game trying to throw the ball with quarterback Ian Book, but the results weren't consistent. The Irish were able to sustain drives, but big plays were lacking. Notre Dame's defense started strong.

The offensive momentum of the first quarter stalled even more in the second quarter. Then the Irish opted for a fake field goal late in the second quarter which failed.

Notre Dame led 6-0 at halftime. The Irish offense struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone while the defense kept the Cardinals contained.

Louisville took a 7-6 lead on its first drive of the second half. The Irish took the lead right back on the ensuing drive with a 13-yard touchdown run by Book.

Notre Dame ran out the final 7:55 to hold onto a less-than-inspiring 12-7 victory over Louisville.

