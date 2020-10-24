Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.
During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.
Notre Dame opened the Louisville game trying to throw the ball with quarterback Ian Book, but the results weren't consistent. The Irish were able to sustain drives, but big plays were lacking. Notre Dame's defense started strong.
Ian book once again looks very inaccurate #ndinsider— MyFightingIrish (@myFightingIrish) October 17, 2020
make that play @kham316 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽...Hamilton with the clean stop #NDInsider #LOUvsND #GoIrish— Cocosl (@coco_sl) October 17, 2020
Ian Book looks horrible right now! Have to be better than this at this point of career #NDInsider #GoIrish— CR33 (@Craigr_33) October 17, 2020
It's nice to see when the play by play announcer mentions how many field goals a kicker missed during warm ups...that it has the same effect as when they say a kicker has made all his field goals so far during the season. #GoIrish #NDInsider— Chino (@D_RadioGuy) October 17, 2020
Jordan Botelho sighting. #NDInsider— Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) October 17, 2020
#ndinsider #irish Book and receivers need to keep working. they can't connect against this team, how will they do vs. Clemson and NC.— John Breneman, Jr. (@JohnBrenemanJr) October 17, 2020
Book needs to hit some over the top otherwise they’re going to pack the box and tee off all day. He looks off today. #NDInsider— Josh Ross (@jrossmedic) October 17, 2020
It's a tough day for Ian with him struggling with the pass rush, struggling when they drop 7-8 into coverage, and struggling with the wind. #NDINsider— Dave 🖤 ⚽🐓 🏈☘️ (@davmgib) October 17, 2020
#NDINsider
#NDINsider Very reminiscent of the season opener last year. Pressure really rattling Book
Field goals a win does not make. #GoIrish #BeatCardinals #NDInsider
They seem to be moving the ball well but stalling in the red zone. Book looks shaky on some of his throws. Hopefully he gets sharper as the game progresses. #NDInsider— Nicole Becker (@Crazy4OReilly90) October 17, 2020
#NDINsider Work on running the ball.— John Heizelman (@jheizelm) October 17, 2020
The offensive momentum of the first quarter stalled even more in the second quarter. Then the Irish opted for a fake field goal late in the second quarter which failed.
Best offensive line in the country they said. #GoIrish #BeatCardinals #NDInsider
@TJamesNDI Wow...ND playing a terrible team and @CoachBrianKelly has his team ill prepared once again!!! It does really get old!!!! #NDINsider— Suttid-48 (@Suttid48) October 17, 2020
Also Notre Same defensive ends 9 and 91 lose contain consistently #NDInsider— Kelly Madigan (@KellyMadigan6) October 17, 2020
we already didn't have a passing game so when Louisville takes away the run this is what you get smh ugh...we gotta figure this out #NDInsider #LOUvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) October 17, 2020
So much for UL having a horrible DL & ND having a dominant OL. ND looks pedestrian in every facet of the game. #NDInsider— Babaganoush (@PLACT_ITFDB) October 17, 2020
Notre Dame led 6-0 at halftime. The Irish offense struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone while the defense kept the Cardinals contained.
#NDInsider
#NDInsider
Book’s decision making #NDINsider— Adam (@Adam_Williamson) October 17, 2020
I’m beginning to doubt BKs honesty when he said they had a great week of preparation. #GoIrish #BeatCardinals #NDInsider.— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) October 17, 2020
#NDInsider Garbage offensive play calling. Absolute garbage.
Book isn't making good decisions, receivers aren't getting open, play calling isn't helping either. #NDInsider— Dave 🖤 ⚽🐓 🏈☘️ (@davmgib) October 17, 2020
.@TJamesNDI .@PeteSampson_ think we’ll ever get to see JJ? #NDINsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) October 17, 2020
Concerned about our inability to run the ball and a slight indecisiveness on Book’s part #NDINsider— Ric Ryan (@RicRyan52) October 17, 2020
#ndinsider recap. Defense was consistent and did their job effectively and efficiently. Offense struggling both at the QB spot and Receivers. Having issues with the 3 man front and finding holes and time to throw, picking up the blitzes. Special Teams doing their job as well— John Breneman, Jr. (@JohnBrenemanJr) October 17, 2020
the offense is not worthy of a top five ranking...#NDInsider— Ed Coghlan (@EdCoghlan) October 17, 2020
Book not being able to find open receivers once the play breaks down and he starts scrambling #NDinsider— Jason Thompson (@jasonrthompson) October 17, 2020
First half recap? I'm not going to waste my time watching Clemson dismantle us in two weeks. #NDInsider— T (@SomethingLatin) October 17, 2020
That fake field goal was the dumbest call Kelly has made since he gave the ball back to Navy a few years ago with 4-5 minutes left in the game. Smells like desperation. #NDInsider— Kelly Madigan (@KellyMadigan6) October 17, 2020
Bench Book #NDINsider— Nick Rehagen (@NickRehagen) October 17, 2020
I don’t think we can break 20 today without Louisville turning it over #NDINsider— Irishfan10 (@Irishfan102) October 17, 2020
#NDINsider Run the ball, outside zone and counter, then play action.— John Heizelman (@jheizelm) October 17, 2020
Louisville took a 7-6 lead on its first drive of the second half. The Irish took the lead right back on the ensuing drive with a 13-yard touchdown run by Book.
Run the ball on first down in red zone. Kick FGs and PATs - don’t panic. Look for trick plays. That’s how you beat a weaker opponent. Zero for 3. #NDinsider— Lon Huffman (@LONH) October 17, 2020
Irish have left 4 points on the field in a game in which they are struggling to score. Not ideal. #NDInsider— Dave 🖤 ⚽🐓 🏈☘️ (@davmgib) October 17, 2020
This officiating crew is a joke. #GoIrish #BeatCardinals #NDInsider
DAELIN HAYES rocked him 🔥 #NDInsider #LOUvsND #GoIrish— Cocosl (@coco_sl) October 17, 2020
Mike Tirico is just the best, NBC needs to keep him on the broadcast whatever it takes. I have definitely enjoyed Tony Dungy also. Would not be mad if this was the booth going forward. #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) October 17, 2020
Most important pass of the year for #12 #NDINsider— Brian Milam 🏌🏻♂️🥃✈️🇻🇦🇺🇸 (@brianmilam1973) October 17, 2020
Notre Dame ran out the final 7:55 to hold onto a less-than-inspiring 12-7 victory over Louisville.
In three weeks it’s going to be Clemson 56 Notre Dame 3. #NDINsider— Tim Lory (@tim_lory) October 17, 2020
That’s as ugly a win as I’ve ever seen. But a win is a win. At this pace, the only hope of beating Clemson is a freak early November blizzard. #Onward #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatPitt ☘️🏈☘️🏈☘️🏈— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) October 17, 2020
Receivers need to improve drastically or Clemson will wreck them. Defense was great as always. #NDINsider— Rich Marazzi (@RichMarazzi) October 17, 2020
This team is pedestrian in every facet of the game. Without marked improvement on both sides of the ball, they will get embarrassed by Clemson despite the game being hyped as 2 heavyweights & will likely lose at least 3 games this year.#NDINsider— Babaganoush (@PLACT_ITFDB) October 17, 2020
@TJamesNDI @EHansenNDI that reminded me of the Ball State game a couple of years ago. Is this the part when we put in the back-up that takes the offense to another level?? 🤣☘️ #NDInsider— Liam’s Left Eye (@DOCarroll1) October 17, 2020
Defense very solid but the passing game is a struggle to say the least. Always take a win but need to get the offense up to speed quick. #NDInsider— Mike Mike Mike...what day is it? (@mwf090483) October 17, 2020
The Irish looked at UL as a team that they can try some things against. May have communicated that this would be light work for the team unintentionally. #ndinsider— Carleton Butler (@carleton_butler) October 17, 2020
#NDInsider excited to see the receiver snap count this week. Seemed like Austin and Lenzy weren’t a part of the the game plan. I got my pod of gold question ready.— Irishfan10 (@Irishfan102) October 17, 2020
out here with a #4 by our name when we're looking like #14...and that's being generous 🙄 #NDInsider #LOUvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) October 17, 2020
Love this Kid !! 📗🏈 #BookIt #NDInsider
#NDinsider i think ND receivers are gonna get preas man to man the rest of the year and teams will play to stop the run and force receivers to get separation for Book.— Bowlerjeff300 (@flabowlr) October 17, 2020
Looks like a formula to slow the ND offense
ND earns a lackluster 4th win against opponents who currently have a combined record of 4-15. #NDInsider— Tom Zwiller (@TomZwiller) October 17, 2020
Crap play. Crap coaching. Just crap. #ndinsider— SeanO (@spoirish90) October 17, 2020