Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.

During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.

Irish fans didn't have much patience with Notre Dame's offense struggling to start the game. Both teams started slow on offense and had special teams blunders. Michigan scored first with a 21-yard field goal.

The Wolverines maintained a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Michigan's offense took control of the game in the second quarter. The Wolverines found a lot of running room against the Irish defense. Running back Zach Charbonnet scored a pair of touchdowns to extend the lead to 17-0.

Notre Dame played its worst half of football of the season. Irish fans were far from pleased with the performance against a rival.

Not much went Notre Dame's way in the second half either. The Irish finally scored on a seven-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cole Kmet. But the drive was aided by a questionable pass interference call on Michigan's defense. 

But Michigan didn't panic with its lead cut to 17-7. The Wolverines responded with four more touchdown drives to bury the Irish in the second half.

A 45-14 loss in the last matchup with Michigan until 2033 certainly did sit well with a fan base tired of losing in big games on the road. A number of fans were demanding changes.

