Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.
During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.
Irish fans didn't have much patience with Notre Dame's offense struggling to start the game. Both teams started slow on offense and had special teams blunders. Michigan scored first with a 21-yard field goal.
@TJamesNDI Offense is stagnant and predictable! #NDInsider— Chris Dittus (@cadittus48) October 27, 2019
Hey Chip Long....the entire country can see running wide isn’t working! So STOP IT!!! #NDInsider #GoIrish— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) October 27, 2019
🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮#NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) October 27, 2019
October 27, 2019
How about we stop with the runs to the left. The edge isn’t there. #NDInsider— EL (@EL001) October 27, 2019
The Wolverines maintained a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
October 27, 2019
Deer in the headlights look #NDInsider— michael kelly (@ndmike79) October 27, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/Myz3umzo1d— Chris Amos (@chrisamos22) October 27, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/Sv8qOVjTEZ— Rob Goodale (@rgoody33) October 27, 2019
#NDInsider once again team opens flat with poor offensive plan— Kevin Cunningham (@kevincunn667) October 27, 2019
You can’t do anything about the weather, you can prevent the mistakes being made thus far #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/W8X7YUc9t3— Nicole Becker (@Crazy4OReilly90) October 27, 2019
Getting pushed around in the trenches on both sides #NDInsider— John_Skrynecki (@John_Skrynecki) October 27, 2019
Michigan's offense took control of the game in the second quarter. The Wolverines found a lot of running room against the Irish defense. Running back Zach Charbonnet scored a pair of touchdowns to extend the lead to 17-0.
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/7hbVbYQRTj— Cocosl (@coco_sl) October 27, 2019
Send help to the Irish, stat. #NDInsider— Stephanie Winters (@stephie_winters) October 27, 2019
I didn’t think Harbaugh was capable of out coaching someone #ndinsider— Lippy Lenny (@Smelly4HOF) October 27, 2019
This is Miami in 2017 all over again. #NDInsider #GoIrish #NDvsMich— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) October 27, 2019
#NDInsider typical Kelly team coming off a bye against a ranked team. I bet Kelly has a losing record when they come off a bye against ranked teams both in the regular season and bowl/playoff games.— Greg Ritter (@ccsaints71) October 27, 2019
#ndinsider Looks like ND is trying to play at 1/2 speed.— Jim MacDonald (@_jimmacdonald) October 27, 2019
Somebody can show Book and Long the door and not let them back in the game. I know there are other issues but play calling sucks again! #NDInsider— Chris Rassi (@c_rassi) October 27, 2019
Because Book only looked good against New Mexico. But today the entire team and coaching staff suck. #NDInsider— Tim Lory (@tim_lory) October 27, 2019
How has chip long made it this far when he has never really had the offense ready in big games? Also, why is he so afraid to threaten a team down field??? #NDinsider— JM (@NDJeff06) October 27, 2019
soooooo why does it look like michigan has 5 extra players on the field every play 🤦🏽♀️😡😑 #NDInsider #NDvsMich— Cocosl (@coco_sl) October 27, 2019
Why does #NotreDame refuse to make adjustments? UM has made plenty. Wait until we're down 30? #NDInsider— Shawn Foley (@SJLAFoley) October 27, 2019
Notre Dame is getting emasculated. #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) October 27, 2019
Unbelievable call some better plays ND. #NDInsider— Jessica Faltot (@JessicaFaltot) October 27, 2019
Is it safe to save the optimism we all had for book was largely based off good game's vs bad defenses? #ndinsider— J_V ND Fan (@JohnVarvel) October 27, 2019
Notre Dame played its worst half of football of the season. Irish fans were far from pleased with the performance against a rival.
The exact opposite #NDInsider— John_Skrynecki (@John_Skrynecki) October 27, 2019
Sign Coach Holtz for a half. #NDInsider— Dan Mahican (@dan0r0ck) October 27, 2019
Forget the first half. #NDInsider— MarkyD (@uDontEvenKnoMe) October 27, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/BcXveVWjUM— EL (@EL001) October 27, 2019
Notre Dame looks like hot garbage on both sides of the ball #NDInsider— Aishly Corrigan (@AishlyC) October 27, 2019
#NDInsider Let’s show up on both sides of the football this half! Go Irish!— Nick Noland (@NNoland) October 27, 2019
Recap - ND dominated in all phases. 2nd half comeback is doable but they will need some turnovers. #NDinsider— IrishJimmy (@IrishJimmy5) October 27, 2019
Tell Book he is not there to scramble and throw the freakin ball. Force Patterson to throw the ball. If you do not know how to do that watch the tape of the Michigan D. #NDInsider— c snpm (@csnpm) October 27, 2019
How about we find the TE, demote Long, and tell Book to look deep no matter what. When all else fails, force it to Claypool! #NDInsider— JM (@NDJeff06) October 27, 2019
All we have to do is anything. Which will be way better than nothing. #NDinsider— Kevin (@NavyVet4ND) October 27, 2019
Halftime feeling. #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/L6bgCL4cII— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) October 27, 2019
#NDInsider convince M to give up.— KK (@Bo24decker) October 27, 2019
#NDInsider stop the run against Michigan. Hate to say it, but need a try something different at QB. Book does not see the field under pressure (and Michigan is pressuring).— 🆓🚹 (@lll1ll1llll) October 27, 2019
Throw the ball to Kmet amd Claypool #NDInsider— c snpm (@csnpm) October 27, 2019
Show up. They were not ready for this big game again. Always seems to be this way. Tough to watch. They are way better then they are playing but will be hard to dig out if this hole tonight. #NDInsider— J. Woods (@JWoodsand2) October 27, 2019
They look hungover #NDInsider— Babaganoush (@PLACT_ITFDB) October 27, 2019
ND fandom is the very definition of insanity. #ndinsider pic.twitter.com/bnH9B2aRGX— yo murphy (@rofeal1) October 27, 2019
Apparently Michigan understands how to read Doppler Radar #ndinsider— Irishfan10 (@Irishfan102) October 27, 2019
#NDInsider when you lose to a bad team, what are you? #stayinthepocket— nobody. waiting for somebody to explain (@tschnor) October 27, 2019
#NDinsider this sucks— Frank Serra (@FrankSerra3) October 27, 2019
Honestlyi think Kelly needs to take the book away from Chip Long and change things up by starting Phil Jurkovec #NDInsider— Murphy'sLaw (@Zambonichaser_1) October 27, 2019
Out played, out coached and out hustled. Other than that it's just a rainy night. If I hear 11-3after an off week is good I might strangle someone. Has Book hit his ceiling. #ndinsider https://t.co/eWDRxG6pVM— Don F (@don2u74) October 27, 2019
Not much went Notre Dame's way in the second half either. The Irish finally scored on a seven-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cole Kmet. But the drive was aided by a questionable pass interference call on Michigan's defense.
But Michigan didn't panic with its lead cut to 17-7. The Wolverines responded with four more touchdown drives to bury the Irish in the second half.
Irish win probability now 0.4 percent. #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/6MGNs8gJ3b— Jude (@ndjrs) October 27, 2019
Oklahoma drills every day for the next week #NDInsider— CJ Golson (@CJGolson) October 27, 2019
Row the boat #NDInsider— Thomas Lammers (@thomasmlammers) October 27, 2019
Fire Big Game Brian #NDInsider— Christopher Corbett (@CTCorbett) October 27, 2019
Kelly hasn't managed to go a full year without it getting blown out. Losses are one thing but I thought, after Georgia, that they'd finally found a way to stay competitive in big games on the road. #NDInsider— Jackson Furdess (@JFurdess) October 27, 2019
Do something new ND....anything! Maybe a new QB? #NDinsider— kyle adamson (@kylepadamson) October 27, 2019
Every fan is ready for a change everywhere. #NDInsider— Babaganoush (@PLACT_ITFDB) October 27, 2019
This was the worst gameplan of the Kelly era. They are an awful night road team under him. Book should have been benched at halftime. Embarrassing loss. This Michigan team is not good #NDInsider— AJG (@AJ_Gelson) October 27, 2019
If playing at ND is about playing for Natty's, then at 2 losses we had better see another QB under center next week to start investing in next year because there isn't a chance this year. #NDinsider— Douglas (@MrDouglasW) October 27, 2019
#NDInsider had 2 weeks to come up with this offensive gameplan but it looks more like a 2 minute offensive gameplan.— #RideTheMob (@Patiicakess) October 27, 2019
Maybe not the most impactful, but have to get more out of the punt return game. Finke makes nothing happen, terrible decision making. #NDinsider— Michael Maguire (@ms_maguire) October 27, 2019
What thoughts? We are absolute trash. #NDInsider— Petrooo Huuuuumla (@PetroHumla) October 27, 2019
Michigan remains an irrelevant program under Harbaugh. But Kelly has shown tonight that ND is firmly in that category too. Any progress in the program since 2016 is nearly erased with this loss tonight. #NDvsMich #NDInsider— Jackson Furdess (@JFurdess) October 27, 2019
Not today, but honestly I think it is time to start Jurkovec for rest of season. Book has proven that he is definitely not the guy. He may even influence Long's calls of has no confidence qb can throw downfiled or even https://t.co/2jKi2dmL4P is afraid. #NDINSIDER— Thomas Walsh (@ThomasW60863413) October 27, 2019
#Michigan player of the game- Ian Book #NDInsider— BigNDfanDan (@danndfan_dan) October 27, 2019
Wasn't he supposed to be the savior at QB? Lots of pub coming out of high school. #NotreDame #NDInsider— PAUL (@Paul_Indy5680) October 27, 2019
there is still 8:46 left in this game 🤦🏽♀️😑 #NDInsider— Cocosl (@coco_sl) October 27, 2019
I'm done. #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) October 27, 2019
This game has shown that BK has taken this program as far as he can take it. #NDInsider— Dan Rodgers (@DrodgND) October 27, 2019
@TJamesNDI Name a worse loss than this? Team quit and that’s embarrassing! #NDInsider— Chris Dittus (@cadittus48) October 27, 2019
An absolutely embarrassing and pathetic showing from our Irish. Another big stage no show and poor play calling. And to an awful Michigan team no less. Sad. #NDInsider #NDvsMich #NotreDame #NotreDameFootball— Joel DeLorge (@JoelDeLorge) October 27, 2019
#NDInsider jogging does not equal running. Very little effort by Notre Dame tonight. Either play at top speed and strength or don’t play at all.— Jim MacDonald (@_jimmacdonald) October 27, 2019
At least you didnt get soaked on the 50 yard lone watching that garbage like my son and I #NDInsider— Coach Bill (@Coach_Bill_S) October 27, 2019
An unacceptable display by the Irish @NDFootball idle last week and did not have classes all this week because of fall break. Pathetic. This maybe the end of the Brian Kelly era. #NDInsider #NDvsUM #NotreDameFootball @NDJackNolan @IrishSportsTalk @IrishSportsTalk @talkingirishnd— Joel DeLorge (@JoelDeLorge) October 27, 2019
A 45-14 loss in the last matchup with Michigan until 2033 certainly did sit well with a fan base tired of losing in big games on the road. A number of fans were demanding changes.
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/JOxZcDVWPc— Jude (@ndjrs) October 27, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/fTB6ZYnYji— Brendan (@verypiratey) October 27, 2019
Start getting Phil ready #NDInsider— Derek Gerber (@GerbsIrish02) October 27, 2019
Will “fans” stop asking for Jurkovec now. I didn’t need this game to see it but maybe others did, he’s not the future at the position. Pyne or Buchner will take it and run with it, wouldn’t be surprised if Phil transferred at the end of the year. #NDInsider— Andrew Dreibelbis (@ADrewD) October 27, 2019
Fire the coaching staff! #NDInsider— Gary Picheco (@GPicheco) October 27, 2019
Time for #rowtheboat at @NDFootball ? #NDvsUM #NDFootball #NotreDameFootball #NotreDame #FightingIrish #Irish #NDInsider— Joel DeLorge (@JoelDeLorge) October 27, 2019
Book shouldn’t start again & Long should be fired as OC #NDInsider— Jim Nies (@BigJimSports) October 27, 2019
We can still have a 10+win season. Perhaps we should have Jurkovec start taking first team reps to prepare for the future. This game felt a lot like the Miami game of ‘17. There is no way that Michigan is 31 points better than ND. #NDInsider #IrishFaithful #GoIrish— Christian Bogen (@c_bogen1989) October 27, 2019
This was bad, yes, but I’m going to reserve judgement until after Stanford. Not to excuse 45-14, but we knew we weren’t a playoff team. I predicted 10-2 to start the season and that’s still within reach. We’ll see what the fiber of this team is next week. #NDInsider— Tommy Baldwin (@T_Baldwin53) October 27, 2019
#NDInsider what has changed in the last 10 years, ND plays a good team on the road in prime time? Another beat down and another embarrassment? Complete failure. https://t.co/HlTRaTVQSW— John Z (@my4zs) October 27, 2019
Playing down to our opponents gets us every time.. still #Irish ☘️ though... #NDInsider— Jeremiah the Prophet (@BornAgain0409) October 27, 2019
Gutless #NDInsider— Yankees Offseason (@YPostseason) October 27, 2019
I can be honest & say I did not expect this team to make the playoff with the amount of issues it had. I did however expect the game to be close, Notre Dame made some costly mistakes but it feels like they gave up. I hope they come back strong next week. #NDInsider— Nicole Becker (@Crazy4OReilly90) October 27, 2019
#NDinsider Was at game. Irish were flat; unready for environment. Couldn’t run; couldn’t stop run. Made no plays. Had no intensity and got dominated as bad as I’ve seen in long time. Everyone was bad.— Jim LaFrance (@JimLaFrance) October 27, 2019
No Lenzy again means it’s time for @CoachBrianKelly to go. What a joke. Embarrassing #NDInsider— MichaelZimmerman (@MikeZ0131) October 27, 2019
Don't know where to start. Again let down in a big game. Offense is too predictable and struggles against a good D. No signature wins since 93-94. #NDInsider— PAUL (@Paul_Indy5680) October 27, 2019
I’ll go half full guy but ND might have been a block punt recovery from swinging the game the other way early 😒 but it was such a bad lost. #NDInsider— LBoogie (@its037) October 27, 2019
I like Book, but he’s scrambling WAY too soon. Ever since Clemson last year he’s been doing that and cannot seem to get past it. He NEEDS to get a handle on it and it needs to happen NOW. #NDInsider— Fighting Irish #BeatHokies (@IrishWeiss1842) October 27, 2019
See you next year #NDInsider— Alec not Alex (@MffNh) October 27, 2019
What is happening with this offense? Long’s play calling has been pathetic and that’s being generous. The regression of Book is staggering. Perhaps it’s time for a staff shake up. #NDInsider— Josh Ross (@jrossmedic) October 27, 2019
When’s the last season ND hasn’t been embarrassed at least once? #NDInsider— Babaganoush (@PLACT_ITFDB) October 27, 2019
Welp looks like my Saturday’s will be open again. #NDInsider— Dustin Kiefer (@DKiefer81) October 27, 2019
Looking back this play and Claypool dropping that pass on sideline when no one from Michigan was 40 yards near him was the difference it killed any momentum, but sittiing over the tunnel they didnt sprint on field before start of game that gave me a bad feelin #NDInsider— Coach Bill (@Coach_Bill_S) October 27, 2019
When are we go have a QB as our play maker? Can’t remember the last time ! Joe Montana?#NDInsider— mark smith (@stemdn) October 27, 2019
#ndinsider. absolutely embarrassing. Sat through this game, the rain and the wind. We never stood a chance. No game plan. No execution. Have never been so ashamed to be a ND fan. But come next Saturday I’ll b tuned in to cheer for my team. Win or lose blue and gold in my veins!— brett westhoven (@Westhoven339) October 27, 2019
10 years in this is the apogee of the Irish program under BK. Is this the best we can hope for or does ND have the stomach to do what it takes to get Urban Meyer? #ndinsider— yo murphy (@rofeal1) October 27, 2019
Ian Book might be broken. Tough opponent tough conditions but he looked like he never played the position before. He’s getting worse each week he looks like he has zero confidence. #NDInsider— The Man Who Knocks🔰🏴☠️ (@JiveUnited) October 27, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/ncaKEFFD5a— Joseph Rymasz☘️☘️ (@JosephRymasz) October 27, 2019
#NDInsider yes they had 2 weeks to prepare for this game i just dont get it and Book is plane old bad he did not stay in the pocket long enough just poor coaching all the way around— John Monti lll (@johnmontilll) October 27, 2019
I was out camping/hunting with my son Saturday evening, so I missed the whole @ndfootball game v UM. When I got home, knowing the outcome, I deleted it from the DVR without watching. So, as far as I'm concerned, it never happened. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BlissfullyUnaware pic.twitter.com/Q9ai9uQbuU— Andrew Barlow (@barlandrew) October 28, 2019
