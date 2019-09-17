Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.
During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.
Freshman Kyle Hamilton put a jolt into the Irish crowd in his first defensive snap in Notre Dame Stadium. He intercepted a New Mexico pass deflected by defensive end Daelin Hayes and returned it for a touchdown.
And Kyle Hamilton’s Heisman campaign is officially underway! #NDInsider #BeatLobos #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/WJ0KxhQvOW— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 14, 2019
YESSSSSSSSSS @kham316 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽...last week I said don't make me like you if you weren't gonna be a beast....I see you steppin up #ndinsider #goirish— Cocosl (@cdn515) September 14, 2019
The kid with the pick 6! #NDInsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) September 14, 2019
The first quarter ended without an offensive score for Notre Dame. New Mexico's offense did a good job of controlling the clock and keeping the Irish offense off the field. The Irish led 7-0 with the slow start.
Worst first quarter at home in a while. #NDinsider— Shane Broadway (@shanebobane19) September 14, 2019
Offense looks terrible. Book looks really uncomfortable #NDInsider— Aishly Corrigan (@AishlyC) September 14, 2019
Offense is horrible #NDInsider Defense looks decent. Special teams so far has been solid.— Jeremy Belcher (@cakalaky) September 14, 2019
Slooooooooow. Offense pretty anemic. Defense starting to adjust better. #ndinsider— p. (@thenotoriouspng) September 14, 2019
Are the Irish afraid to run the ball? #NDInsider— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 14, 2019
Glad I took UNM and the points. #NDinsider— NFL Mockstar (@NFLMockstar) September 14, 2019
*deep sigh* #ndinsider— Cocosl (@cdn515) September 14, 2019
Book < good. O line = avg. WR no separation. D line as expected. LB = not good. DB = good, bad, and great. #NDInsider— dav〽️gib 🍻🥃🏈⚽🍀 (@davmgib) September 14, 2019
#NDINSIDER pic.twitter.com/LRBg9S0q1l— SlapTheSign (@SlapTheSign) September 14, 2019
7 points? UGA is gonna murder this team. #NDInsider— MichaelZimmerman (@MikeZ0131) September 14, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/GHllZu8uTL— Tommy Baldwin (@T_Baldwin53) September 14, 2019
#NDInsider Perennial weaknesses of Brian Kelly teams: injuries, mental preparation— shamrockhead (@shamrockhead) September 14, 2019
Perennial strengths: talent, recruiting, somehow we win?
Notre Dame's offense came to life in the second quarter. The Irish scored the next four touchdowns with a one-yard run by quarterback Ian Book, a 59-yard catch and run by running back Avery Davis, a 65-yard reception with multiple broken tackles by wide receiver Javon McKinley and a 37-yard pass to wide receiver Chase Claypool.
New Mexico finally scored on a 47-yard run by Bryson Carroll to respond to Notre Dame's onslaught. But the Lobos left 29 seconds on the clock, which was just enough time for Book to move the offense in position for kicker Jonathan Doerer to hit a 36-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
The Irish took a 38-7 lead to the locker room.
Javon McKinley.....WOW! #BeatLobos #NDInsider #GoIrish #UNMvsND pic.twitter.com/hHqYBTULu8— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 14, 2019
Irish offense in the first half:— shamrockhead (@shamrockhead) September 14, 2019
🤨🙄😬
😯🏉😯🏉😯🏉
🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳
35-0#UNMvsND#GoIrish #NDInsider #BeatLobos
I like Asmir Bilals play and Daelin Hayes play and I’m really concerned about our run game and our offensive line #ndinsider— b. collopy (@irish2124) September 14, 2019
Is it wrong to be disappointed in the UNM TD? #NDInsider— Stephanie Winters (@stephie_winters) September 14, 2019
First half thoughts #NDInsider 👇🏼 https://t.co/ZBhUbe22Bf— Donald (@Fresno_Domer) September 14, 2019
The @NDclubofAustin is answering the #NDRollCall from our game watch in Lakeway, Texas. #GoIrish #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/dkPuGgP0PA— Andrew Barlow (@barlandrew) September 14, 2019
The NBC telecast used a sideline SkyCam for its primary play-by-play shot for the first time during a Notre Dame regular season game. The feedback starting flooding social media throughout the game. After several unsolicited tweets on the subject, I decided to ask my followers for their thoughts on the new view. The responses were overwhelmingly negative.
I wish I could tell. The camera angle is horrible. #NDInsider— Scott McCleary (@snmccleary) September 14, 2019
#NDInsider really really really bad offense + god awful new camera = more free time on saturdays this fall— AJG (@AJ_Gelson) September 14, 2019
@NBCSports Camera angles weren’t broken. Why mess with it? #NDInsider— The AllFather (@DucktalesDave) September 14, 2019
@NDonNBC this new angle sucks!!!! #NDInsider #NDvsNM pic.twitter.com/BhrrVS8lOj— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) September 14, 2019
New camera angles on NBC #ndinsider pic.twitter.com/ZXCB9Wmg0R— Cocosl (@cdn515) September 14, 2019
Current view of #UNMvsND broadcast. What are you doing @NDonNBC?!? #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/O1Ejj5Ln2g— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) September 14, 2019
Can they get rid of this stupid camera on the side #NDInsider— Coach Bill (@Coach_Bill_S) September 14, 2019
#NDInsider Had to open a ginger ale because the skycam is making me motion sick. pic.twitter.com/s2eW84z5g5— Karen D (@karend1995) September 14, 2019
Hard to see what happens on long plays and field goals #NDInsider— Alex Kraemer (@AKraemer23) September 14, 2019
Making it unwatchable #NDInsider— NFL Mockstar (@NFLMockstar) September 14, 2019
It’s great Twitter fodder for an otherwise nondescript game #NdInsider— Boba Bettis (@CBusIrish) September 14, 2019
Make it stop 😳#ndinsider— Yuri Thomas (@YuriThomas99) September 14, 2019
It sucks 👎#NDInsider— Aj (@Dre1NdFan) September 14, 2019
It truly is ruining the entire game. Making me sea sick. I never ever thought I’d say this, but I may turn it off in the second half. But hey..I’ll probably help attendance because no one can watch it on tv. #NDinsider— BC (@ndbrian) September 14, 2019
🔥 🗑 #NDInsider— Nicholas Salezze (@NickSalezze) September 14, 2019
Not feeling it. Difficult to follow the ball at times. McKinely’s long touchdown reception was difficult to watch as the view obscured the field. #NDINSIDER— Kevin McCarthy (@Irish30Mac) September 14, 2019
Unwatchable. ‘‘Tis what happens when you try to fix what’s not broken! #NDInsider— Irish Hoosier (@Irish_Hoosiers) September 14, 2019
Pretty much sums it up. #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/vXJ18BTGH4— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 14, 2019
Awful #NDinsider— Davie Dave (@Davie_Dave_40) September 14, 2019
September 14, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/jfbjDE71xz— AJ Meehan (@ajmeehan13) September 14, 2019
Bad #NDinsider— Digger (@goodpizzaeater) September 14, 2019
Is this just something they're trying out or do we have to endure this all season? It's terrible and is making me dizzy. #NDinsider— AJ Meehan (@ajmeehan13) September 14, 2019
#NDInsider it’s similar to our running game— jason stamm (@HerLoyalSon) September 14, 2019
#NDinsider makes me nauseous— #RideTheMob (@Patiicakess) September 14, 2019
It’s making me feel sick! Stop it NBC! #NDInsider— The Man Who Knocks🔰🏴☠️ (@JiveUnited) September 14, 2019
Worst ever!!!!!! blimp shot would be closer. Intern must be producing.#NDInsider— Leslie Sutherland (@ParkHillNY) September 14, 2019
#NDInsider it’s not that bad, I think it’s a work in progress. Camera is a little shaky when they zoom out, but it’s cool being up close in the action. People hate change lol— Tyler G (@tylermg2010) September 14, 2019
Problem is that it’s not a fixed angle. Preferred what they had on SNF where it was a wide, fixed view #NDinsider— Mikey G (@MikeyGalv) September 14, 2019
Crap angle , hard to watch #ndinsider— Clifton Notre Dame fan (@CliftonGillard) September 14, 2019
NBC got me dizzy. 🥴 #NDinsider— Thomas Galvin (@ThomasGalvin) September 14, 2019
In a word, brutal. I dislike it with great sincerity. #NDInsider— Phil Loscoe Jr. (@PhilLoscoeJr) September 14, 2019
Looking forward to watching away games#NDInsider— Josh Ross (@jrossmedic) September 14, 2019
#NDInsider my 9 yr old son said why are they doing this?— Shawn Foley (@SJLAFoley) September 15, 2019
@NDonNBC horrible camera angle. I have a headache from watching it. #NDInsider— Clark Delabar (@ClarkDelabar1) September 14, 2019
In the second half, Notre Dame was able to find playing time for a lot of young players. The Irish added a pair of touchdowns — receptions by wide receiver Chris Finke and McKinley — in the third quarter.
Then in the fourth quarter, sophomore running back C'Bo Flemister scored his first career touchdown. Later, freshman quarterback Brendon Clark and sophomore wide receiver Braden Lenzy connected for the first career touchdown pass for Clark and first career touchdown catch for Lenzy.
Man oh man still one more quarter to go? Can UNM handle it?! #mercyrule #NDInsider— Stephanie Winters (@stephie_winters) September 14, 2019
idc idc idc...run it up...can't hate on us for scoring with our 3rd stringers #NDInsider #GOIRISH #UNMvsND— Cocosl (@cdn515) September 14, 2019
I'm liking this Brendon Clark kid. #NDInsider— Joshua Williams (@oshw1372) September 14, 2019
At this point the trombone player may get some run in this game. #GoIrish #BeatLobos #NDInsider #UNMvsND #beatdown pic.twitter.com/4vgQymWhvL— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 14, 2019
New Mexico added a touchdown in the fourth quarter with Notre Dame's backup defenders on the field. After a slow start, the Irish took command in a 66-14 blowout.
Next up: Georgia.
Dislike: Run game or lack thereof.— Chris Creighton (@CTCreighton) September 14, 2019
Likes: The crazy number of young guys that are ready to be difference makers. #NDInsider
Running game and offensive line is really poor. Okwara still has a goose egg on sacks this year. #NDInsider— Sean Cabral (@Mrcabral76) September 14, 2019
Thoughts? I don’t like watching the game from this angle and I like when I have to look up the roster. #NDInsider #UNMvsND pic.twitter.com/uw936n9vDw— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) September 14, 2019
#NDInsider worried about offensive balance; we have been poor running the ball to sustain drives. On defense, worried about stopping run; we seem very hit/miss as we aggressively fill run gaps. Worried about ability to get pass rush without blitzing. https://t.co/ts41tzr0fC— Jim LaFrance (@JimLaFrance) September 14, 2019
2nd team depth. Especially QB needs some help. Otherwise looks fair. Hoping for a meaningful win. #NDInsider— PAUL (@Paul_Indy5680) September 14, 2019
.@NDFootball's offense by committee showed remarkable results. The defensive backs played with confidence and authority. Notre Dame's inability to win at the point of attack is a major concern heading into a game with one of the best defensive lines in football. #NDInsider— Andrew Barlow (@barlandrew) September 14, 2019
Likes: Book got passing rhythm on track; Daelin Hayes; Shaun Crawford; WR corps; ST; getting reps for the 2s & 3s— Babaganoush (@PLACT_ITFDB) September 15, 2019
Dislikes: No run game whatsoever; no push by OL in short ydg; struggled in run D...all this vs a horrible opponent. #NDInsider
