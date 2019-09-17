Notre Dame-New Mexico fans

Notre Dame fans dance during the Notre Dame's 66-14 win over New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

 Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA

Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.

During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.

Freshman Kyle Hamilton put a jolt into the Irish crowd in his first defensive snap in Notre Dame Stadium. He intercepted a New Mexico pass deflected by defensive end Daelin Hayes and returned it for a touchdown.

The first quarter ended without an offensive score for Notre Dame. New Mexico's offense did a good job of controlling the clock and keeping the Irish offense off the field. The Irish led 7-0 with the slow start.

Notre Dame's offense came to life in the second quarter. The Irish scored the next four touchdowns with a one-yard run by quarterback Ian Book, a 59-yard catch and run by running back Avery Davis, a 65-yard reception with multiple broken tackles by wide receiver Javon McKinley and a 37-yard pass to wide receiver Chase Claypool.

New Mexico finally scored on a 47-yard run by Bryson Carroll to respond to Notre Dame's onslaught. But the Lobos left 29 seconds on the clock, which was just enough time for Book to move the offense in position for kicker Jonathan Doerer to hit a 36-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

The Irish took a 38-7 lead to the locker room.

The NBC telecast used a sideline SkyCam for its primary play-by-play shot for the first time during a Notre Dame regular season game. The feedback starting flooding social media throughout the game. After several unsolicited tweets on the subject, I decided to ask my followers for their thoughts on the new view. The responses were overwhelmingly negative.

In the second half, Notre Dame was able to find playing time for a lot of young players. The Irish added a pair of touchdowns — receptions by wide receiver Chris Finke and McKinley — in the third quarter.

Then in the fourth quarter, sophomore running back C'Bo Flemister scored his first career touchdown. Later, freshman quarterback Brendon Clark and sophomore wide receiver Braden Lenzy connected for the first career touchdown pass for Clark and first career touchdown catch for Lenzy.

New Mexico added a touchdown in the fourth quarter with Notre Dame's backup defenders on the field. After a slow start, the Irish took command in a 66-14 blowout.

Next up: Georgia.

tjames@ndinsider.com

574-235-6214

Twitter: @TJamesNDI

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.