Notre Dame tight end George Takacs, left, gets past North Carolina's Tyrone Hopper but comes up just short of a touchdown to secure Notre Dame's 31-17 victory.

 Robert Willett

Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.

During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.

Notre Dame started the game with a punt, but then the offenses for both teams took over in the first quarter. North Carolina scored on its first drive with a six-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Howell to wide receiver Emery Simmons. Notre Dame responded with a two-yard touchdown run by running back Kyren Williams.

Howell scored North Carolina's second touchdown with a one-yard run. Williams scored the second touchdown for the Irish with a four-yard reception following a wild scramble by quarterback Ian Book.

The breakneck first quarter ended tied at 14.

Both defenses found their footing in the second quarter. But when ND safety Kyle Hamilton was ejected for targeting, it looked like the Irish might be in trouble.

North Carolina settled for a field goal after Hamilton was ejected. Notre Dame reacted quickly to kick a 32-yard field goal by Jonathan Doerer as time expired in the first half.

Notre Dame took its first lead of the game with a 13-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Ben Skowronek in third quarter. Meanwhile, the Irish defense was shutting down the Tar Heels.

In the fourth quarter, Book made an inexplicable flip to tight end Michael Mayer for an 11-yard gain on third-and-6. It kept an important drive alive, but the Irish would end up punting again.

Notre Dame's offense finally put the game out of reach with an eight-play, 89-yard drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Williams with 1:20 left in the game.

No.2 Notre Dame kept its undefeated season in tact following a shaky start against its toughest remaining opponent of the regular season. An ACC Championship rematch with Clemson was getting closer.

tjames@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6214

Twitter: @TJamesNDI