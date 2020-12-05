Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.
Notre Dame started the game with a punt, but then the offenses for both teams took over in the first quarter. North Carolina scored on its first drive with a six-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Howell to wide receiver Emery Simmons. Notre Dame responded with a two-yard touchdown run by running back Kyren Williams.
Howell scored North Carolina's second touchdown with a one-yard run. Williams scored the second touchdown for the Irish with a four-yard reception following a wild scramble by quarterback Ian Book.
Well that was a horrible start. #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) November 27, 2020
An absolutely awful start to this game. #GoIrish #BeatHeels #NDInsider #NDvsUNC pic.twitter.com/uJv1SLk1Xs— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 27, 2020
That was an excellent drive. #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) November 27, 2020
welp that's Kyren for you...TD Notre Dame #NDInsider #GoIrish #NDvsUNC— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 27, 2020
Secondary better pull their heads out of their collective...#NDInsider— Greg (@ccsaints71) November 27, 2020
My heart can’t take this for 4 quarters. #GoIrish #BeatHeels #NDInsider #NDvsUNC pic.twitter.com/T63HqZR2zA— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 27, 2020
The breakneck first quarter ended tied at 14.
#ndinsider pic.twitter.com/E1opZcJvkA— Brian Quigley (@BrianJQuigley) November 27, 2020
#NDInsider do you think Brian Kelly realizes neither he, Lea or Lyght recruited cornerbacks? Did they not feel this was a crucial position to recruit in today’s game?— IrishBadger (@IrishBadgers12) November 27, 2020
#NDInsider tackling specifically pic.twitter.com/kPohFrjdt9— John G (@jvgauer) November 27, 2020
Ian Book is Great !!! Need to Tackle better !!! #NDInsider recap ☘️🏈 https://t.co/78yHNj1GB0— IrishTiger (@IrishTiger23) November 27, 2020
#ndinsider pic.twitter.com/mnfvPhLn3c— Ryan Carey (@ryancarey0320) November 27, 2020
Both defenses found their footing in the second quarter. But when ND safety Kyle Hamilton was ejected for targeting, it looked like the Irish might be in trouble.
The bye week made me forget that JOK is a bad, bad man. #GoIrish #BeatHeels #NDInsider #NDvsUNC pic.twitter.com/HUkLhqUaE3— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 27, 2020
I appreciate some of these words on North Carolina jerseys #NDInsider #GoIrish #NDvsUNC— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 27, 2020
Nooooooooooooo not @kham316...not targeting...smmfh this is not good #NDInsider #NotreDame #NDvsUNC— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 27, 2020
The only guy who’s been consistently tackling people is out for the game. This is as bad as it gets. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatHeels #NDvsUNC pic.twitter.com/WsKouAvbro— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 27, 2020
I thought it was completely necessary, personally. #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/4RvGBsfpFN— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) November 27, 2020
North Carolina settled for a field goal after Hamilton was ejected. Notre Dame reacted quickly to kick a 32-yard field goal by Jonathan Doerer as time expired in the first half.
#NDInsider book pic.twitter.com/JF8mCr8kLM— Tom Schuster (@tjsdomer2) November 27, 2020
First half analysis: when Book was in rhythm he was on, defense is getting pressure, someone needs to step up big in the secondary #NDInsider— SoDakIrishFan (@SdIrishfan) November 27, 2020
Halftime feeling. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatHeels #NDvsUNC pic.twitter.com/CI5t4nYncW— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 27, 2020
Notre Dame took its first lead of the game with a 13-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Ben Skowronek in third quarter. Meanwhile, the Irish defense was shutting down the Tar Heels.
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/HeiCfvXg8N— AJ Meehan ☘️ (@ajmeehan13) November 27, 2020
#NDINsider don’t feel good, out OL not hood, Lugg needs to step up or out— Frank Serra (@FrankSerra3) November 27, 2020
Optimistic with a side of nausea and a bourbon chaser. #NDINsider— Dave 🖤 ⚽🐓 🏈☘️🏒🐙 (@davmgib) November 27, 2020
In the fourth quarter, Book made an inexplicable flip to tight end Michael Mayer for an 11-yard gain on third-and-6. It kept an important drive alive, but the Irish would end up punting again.
This. #NDInsider https://t.co/ESOEG8zuCB— Tyler James 🦖🦕 (@TJamesNDI) November 27, 2020
WHAT!?!?! Talk about backyard football by Book. #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) November 27, 2020
what is @Ian_Book12 doing 😂...he just flung that like a hail Mary and a sure pitch all at the same time lol #NDInsider #GoIrish #NDvsUNC #NotreDame— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 27, 2020
Tight end waiting for catch #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/CpfvZhDrCV— Tom Schuster (@tjsdomer2) November 27, 2020
Ian Book’s scrambling always gives me anxiety #NDInsider— yvonne (@yvonneBonBonn) November 27, 2020
Notre Dame's offense finally put the game out of reach with an eight-play, 89-yard drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Williams with 1:20 left in the game.
Great run by Williams! No surprise Tremble was out front. #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) November 27, 2020
Statement drive. Huge drive to seal the game. #NDINsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) November 27, 2020
#NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatHeels #NDvsUNC pic.twitter.com/HjT9MUkdv1— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 27, 2020
No.2 Notre Dame kept its undefeated season in tact following a shaky start against its toughest remaining opponent of the regular season. An ACC Championship rematch with Clemson was getting closer.
Do WHATEVER it takes to keep Clark Lea. #NDvsUNC #NDInsider— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) November 27, 2020
Another successful business trip! Put the game away when they needed to. Now send the seniors off in style next week! #NDInsider #GoIrish #Onward☘️ #BeatOrange #NDvsUNC pic.twitter.com/hr6K3n0wAv— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 27, 2020
.@Ian_Book12 is always so mature and workmanlike...sometimes after a win I wish he would just let loose and yell and jump up and down and be free #NDInsider #NotreDame #NDvsUNC— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 27, 2020
@TJamesNDI great game by ND’s D after the first quarter. Question: what has happened to Bracy? He used to be so solid out there, now he’s a liability? Or am I overreacting? #NDInsider— Liam’s Left Eye (@DOCarroll1) November 28, 2020
Recap : NOTRE DAME IS GOOD ‼️#NDInsider ☘️🏈 https://t.co/LnTJftv6QM— IrishTiger (@IrishTiger23) November 28, 2020