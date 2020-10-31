Notre Dame Pittsburgh Football

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during warmups before playing at Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.

During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.

Some of the early takes on Notre Dame-Pittsburgh turned out to be prescient. Others may have been a bit of overreaction.

Notre Dame struck first on its first drive of the game with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Ian Book to Ben Skowronek. Pitt responded with a 45-yard field goal to cap the scoring in the first quarter.

Pitt lost any sense of control in the second quarter. Skowronek made the biggest play in the passing game this season with a 73-yard touchdown catch from Book. Notre Dame extended its lead to 28-3 late in the first half with a two-yard touchdown run by Kyren Williams and a blocked punt touchdown return by defensive end Isaiah Foskey.

A late surge in the first half wasn't enough to please all of Notre Dame's fans, but the mood was mostly positive at halftime.

Notre Dame's defense ended up intercepting three passes to limit at Pitt offensive momentum. Unfortunately for the Irish, wide receiver Braden Lenzy pulled up with a hamstring injury once again on a deep route in the fourth quarter when the game was all but over.

Notre Dame finished off its blowout of Pitt with a 45-3 score.

