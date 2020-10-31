Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.
Score predictions? WhoKnows - NoClue. Could be ND 45 - Pitt 3, could be 9 - 7. I do think ND wins though. #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) October 24, 2020
I wonder if I’ll live long enough to see Notre Dame ever have a downfield passing game again #NDInsider— Joonya (@rbf1582) October 24, 2020
@ChemicalAT @CoachAWhite. This is why we wear masks. The Pitt coach is wearing this shield today vs #ND, spit all over that thing. ##NDInsider pic.twitter.com/V5OcaWIBTk— Not T-Bone (@NotTroyThomas) October 24, 2020
I’m not trying to be “that” guy but that was an awful throw by Book for the tuddy. Got lucky. #GoIrish #BeatPitt #NDInsider— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) October 24, 2020
Notre Dame struck first on its first drive of the game with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Ian Book to Ben Skowronek. Pitt responded with a 45-yard field goal to cap the scoring in the first quarter.
#NDINsider Fairly dominant. Would like to see more from the WR downfield. OL decent push. Limit mistakes.— The Wine Dude (@xamdoctor) October 24, 2020
Total yards after one quarter at Heinz Field - Notre Dame 126, Pittsburgh 31, including (-6) rushing. #Irish lead 7-3. #NDInsider— Tom Noie (@tnoieNDI) October 24, 2020
Seems to have gone away from the run some unless it's first and 20+. Need to set the edges and keep looking downfield. #NDINsider— Tim Gale (@TjmbtgaleGale) October 24, 2020
Pitt is non-threatening on O and with a Clark Lea making adjustments at half, I’m feeling pretty comfortable. A win is a win. #NDvsPitt #NDInsider— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) October 24, 2020
I think they are ok at this point... need to have receivers get some separation... defense looks good #NDinsider— James Russell (@jfrussell68) October 24, 2020
Receivers are getting open enough terrible quarterback play/play calling #NDINsider— Brian Farmer (@BrianFa85ND) October 24, 2020
#NDINsider Reese is failing, and Clemson is going to destroy us.— Tyler Sorrell (@T_Sorrelli) October 24, 2020
#NDINsider still very meh, blah! Clemson is going to slaughter them. Still holding out that they have not shown all of the offense. Lol— Michael Mackey (@irishfan1901) October 24, 2020
#ndinsider with this passing game, Notre dame is losing at least two games this year— Otohawk (@otohawk) October 24, 2020
Pitt lost any sense of control in the second quarter. Skowronek made the biggest play in the passing game this season with a 73-yard touchdown catch from Book. Notre Dame extended its lead to 28-3 late in the first half with a two-yard touchdown run by Kyren Williams and a blocked punt touchdown return by defensive end Isaiah Foskey.
Skowronek transfer, officially worth it. #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) October 24, 2020
Loving the lead, thank you #11 for going to the ball but Book is average at best. No Ocean, NJ QB from Pitt helps #NDInsider— Michael Foster (@mfostnyg) October 24, 2020
Best offensive line in the country is getting their lunch money stolen today. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatPitt— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) October 24, 2020
idk who or what Yellen was looking at on that interception...but my goodness he missed Bauer #NDInsider #NDvsPitt— Cocosl (@coco_sl) October 24, 2020
#NDINsider Good stat right there. Right side of the line getting a good push today.— The Wine Dude (@xamdoctor) October 24, 2020
Nice time for an Isaiah Foskey sighting....wheels officially off for Pitt....and nothing for #NotreDame to worry about. #NDInsider— Tom Noie (@tnoieNDI) October 24, 2020
#NDInsider someone give Brian Polian a kiss.— Dick Barone, CEO🚛🚛🚛 (@DickBaroneCEO) October 24, 2020
the ending of this half has been glorious...the wheels are all the way off for Pitt #GoIrish #NDInsider #NDvsPitt— Cocosl (@coco_sl) October 24, 2020
A late surge in the first half wasn't enough to please all of Notre Dame's fans, but the mood was mostly positive at halftime.
When you play your athletes... good things happen. #NDInsider— Scott McCleary (@snmccleary) October 24, 2020
Me thinks we need to start recognizing the fact the Irish win despite Ian Books shortcomings and not because he’s a “winner”. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatPitt— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) October 24, 2020
passing game still needs a lot of work. no one getting open. #NDInsider— John Breneman, Jr. (@JohnBrenemanJr) October 24, 2020
BEN SKOWRONEK 2 receptions 2 TD over 100 yards in the 1st half.— TD (@TheTomDevlin) October 24, 2020
Clark Lea is a mastermind. Defense is a smothering blanket without a ton of stars. #ndinsider— Dave Waivers (@DWaivers) October 24, 2020
@TJamesNDI Man oh man I hope they talk well about this man for a week #KellyGreen #GoIrish #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/5ZikafvdsT— IrishTiger (@IrishTiger23) October 24, 2020
I’m very impressed with the Pitt QB running to the sideline to get each play call and then being able to get the snap off before receiving a delay of game. Very outside the box by Whipple and Narduzzi. #NDINsider— Rich Marazzi (@RichMarazzi) October 24, 2020
Biggest problem with game? Listening to Todd Blackledge's BS. #NDInsider— Jim Janda 🇺🇸 (@JimJanda52) October 24, 2020
A really good defense like ND should be able to throttle a one dimensional team like Pitt. Not sure we learn anything except the Irish weren’t looking past them.— Ed Coghlan (@EdCoghlan) October 24, 2020
Balance on offense, dominant defense not giving up an inch on the ground, and taking advantage of opportunities. #NDinsider— Nick (@NickPlantan) October 24, 2020
#NDInsider @CoachKellyFans @MckierBFranks “Scoreboard!” pic.twitter.com/nLcX5rNLN4— Dick Barone, CEO🚛🚛🚛 (@DickBaroneCEO) October 24, 2020
@TJamesNDI made all third and shorts today ☘️🏈 #NDInsider— IrishTiger (@IrishTiger23) October 24, 2020
Notre Dame's defense ended up intercepting three passes to limit at Pitt offensive momentum. Unfortunately for the Irish, wide receiver Braden Lenzy pulled up with a hamstring injury once again on a deep route in the fourth quarter when the game was all but over.
You get a pick and you get a pick and you get a pick! #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) October 24, 2020
3rd Pick of the day ! This is not fair! @NDFootball #NDINsider #NDvsPitt— Brian Milam 🏌🏻♂️🥃✈️🇻🇦🇺🇸 (@brianmilam1973) October 24, 2020
Why is he even out there? Especially with the Austin news!! #NDINsider— Rich Marazzi (@RichMarazzi) October 24, 2020
Lenzy just cannot stay healthy 🥺 #NDINsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) October 24, 2020
#NDINsider without Austin and Lenzy i don’t see how ND will pass against Clemson— Samuel Ramirez (@samuel27rc) October 24, 2020
Notre Dame finished off its blowout of Pitt with a 45-3 score.
This is what teams that aspire to win national championships does to middling teams. #NDINsider— Ed Coghlan (@EdCoghlan) October 24, 2020
#NDInsider a missed opportunity to get Clark experience in the pass game. Our 4th string QB can hand the ball off— Geisha Man (@Geisha5083) October 24, 2020
ND's future look really bright when it come to handing the ball off.— Chino (@D_RadioGuy) October 24, 2020
This will always frustrate me. Just curb stomp someone..one time. They will do it to you...We've watched it happen. #NDInsider #GoIrish