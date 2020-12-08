Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.
During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.
Notre Dame's start against Syracuse was far from encouraging. The Irish put together a good first drive, but it stalled when quarterback Ian Book missed a wide open Kyren Williams in the end zone and then Javon McKinley dropped an easy touchdown catch.
The Irish settled for a 25-yard field goal by Jonathan Doerer before punting on their next two drives. The Irish led only 3-0 early into the second quarter.
As always, we start with score prediction. On the Pod of Gold, I picked #NotreDame 45, Syracuse 7. What say you? Send it with the #NDInsider hashtag.— Tyler James 🦖🦕 (@TJamesNDI) December 5, 2020
#NDInsider. 45 points 😂😂😂— mike huller (@mkuswing) December 5, 2020
They are not bringing the #juice, that's for sure. #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) December 5, 2020
I’ve been to Saturday night Mass with more energy than this. #NDInsider— Irishfan10 (@Irishfan102) December 5, 2020
Not a good quarter for the officials/review booth. Missed hands to the face, two blatent holds, incomplete pass called a catch on the sidelines. Yikes! #NDInsider— Dave 🖤 ⚽🐓 🏈☘️🏒🐙 (@davmgib) December 5, 2020
Really not happy with this effort. Too methodical. Just going through the motions. This is the last game action before Clemson rematch. We must be crisper. We must be more dynamic. Cmon! #NDInsider— Kyle Schmoyer (@kyletvnews) December 5, 2020
#NDInsider offense not looking great since that first drive.— Irisheyes24 (@Irisheyes242) December 5, 2020
Zero energy from this team today. Just seem to be going through the motions. #GoIrish #NDInsider #BeatCuse— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) December 5, 2020
@TJamesNDI #ndinsider what a sad effort— Frank Serra (@FrankSerra3) December 5, 2020
#NDInsider Accurate. This is why fans are always angry.— Douglas (@OoglerE5) December 5, 2020
Well I sure didn’t name this score #NDInsider— Babaganoush (@PLACT_ITFDB) December 5, 2020
Syracuse took a 7-3 lead when quarterback Rex Culpepper connected with wide receiver Anthony Queeley for a 17-yard touchdown. Then Notre Dame failed to score on its third consecutive drive when tight end Michael Mayer caught a short pass from Book and picked up one yard by running sideways instead of pushing forward for the three yards needed on fourth down.
@TJamesNDI #NDINsider this is not a playoff team, take the invite to the Orange Bowl— Frank Serra (@FrankSerra3) December 5, 2020
#NDINsider Holy Crap really we can't pick up 3 yrds. SERIOUSLY— Irisheyes24 (@Irisheyes242) December 5, 2020
Lackluster execution. Not every play needs to go for 25yds with 3 broken tackles. Just get the 1st...#NDINsider— Dave 🖤 ⚽🐓 🏈☘️🏒🐙 (@davmgib) December 5, 2020
Rave all you want about Michael Mayer but he has made some stupid freshmen mistakes ALL season! #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatOrange— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) December 5, 2020
This is not the relaxing afternoon I had envisioned #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/SIZ14foIz0— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) December 5, 2020
Fortunately for the Irish offense, the defense wasn't letting Syracuse take advantage of the slow scoring start. Then Book jump started the offense with a 28-yard touchdown run. The Irish defense recovered a fumbel to set up a 21-yard touchdown pass from Book to McKinley on the very next play. Following a Syracuse three-and-out, Book reconnected with McKinley for a 28-yard touchdown pass.
That's right Ian!!! He said I'm not stepping out of bounds...I'm gonna put my head down and put it in the end zone #NDInsider #GoIrish #NotreDame #SYRvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) December 5, 2020
Live look at me watching this game #NDInsider #NDvsOrange https://t.co/oOfZtnvdfR— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) December 5, 2020
Great to see McKinley get a TD on senior day. #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) December 5, 2020
.@CuseFootball team was sounding awfully loud when they had a 4 point lead. They sound quite at tbt moment. #NDINsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) December 5, 2020
Watch Tremble after the TD. Love it! #ndinsider— brent leonard (@Bert2834) December 5, 2020
Notre Dame took control of the game with a 21-point spree in the final six minutes of the first half. After all the fan panic, the Irish led 24-7 at halftime.
#NDInsider that illegal substitution penalty was definitely the spark the team needed. From there on out they finally started playing inspired and angry football.— Jacob (@jacobkoselke) December 5, 2020
Thank Dungy for jinxing Syracuse by saying they were playing off, not going to give up the touchdown. Great to see that work in our favor, lol. #NDInsider— JM (@NDJeff06) December 5, 2020
I will take 24-7 at half. Was sloppy as heck, but that is okay against the 🍊 #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) December 5, 2020
that's how you persevere and finish a half 👀 #NDInsider #GoIrish #NotreDame #SYRvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) December 5, 2020
#NDInsider a bit sour at first but ultimately refreshing and good for you. Full of vitamin c(lark). #orangejuice— Tom Schuster (@tjsdomer2) December 5, 2020
Was welcoming a new puppy to the family, so I turned on the @ndfootball game late, shocked to see the Irish trailing 7 to 3. Since I tuned in, the Irish ripped off three touchdowns. You're welcome. #NDINsider #doxiesoftwitter pic.twitter.com/1qSNhVs9XM— Andrew Barlow (@barlandrew) December 5, 2020
The Irish offense didn't keep their momentum to start the second half. After Notre Dame's defense forced another fumble, Book gave it right back to Syracuse when he fumbled a snap from new center Josh Lugg. Syracuse converted that turnover into a a 40-yard touchdown run by running back Sean Tucker to cut the lead to 10 points.
Book followed that up with his first thrown interception with the season opener. Fortunately, the defense gave the ball right back to Book by forcing and recovering a third fumble. Book took advantage of the help with a 17-yard touchdown run to extend the lead back to 17 in the third quarter.
Graduate senior Daelin Hayes joined in on the Senior Day fun with a interception. Then McKinley, a fellow grad senior, caught his third touchdown pass of the day from Book.
This team continues to just go through the motions. Uninspired football today. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatOrange— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) December 5, 2020
Onside coming next. #NDINsider— NotTBone (@NotTroyThomas) December 5, 2020
@TJamesNDI #NDINsider Lea has Vandy on his mind— Frank Serra (@FrankSerra3) December 5, 2020
I really need someone to ask @Ian_Book12's parents if he was always this chill playing football...idk how he doesn't participate in celebrations...how is he so calm #NDInsider #GoIrish #NotreDame #SYRvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) December 5, 2020
Love Hayes getting that pick. Such a leader. #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) December 5, 2020
we'll take that pick...happy for @DaelinHayes_IX...he's a great young man...glad he's on my team #NDInsider #GoIrish #NotreDame #SYRvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) December 5, 2020
Do we have any new Kickers coming on board next year? #NDInsider— Anthony G (@antghibezzi) December 5, 2020
Freshman running back Chris Tyree added some flare to the fourth quarter with a 94-yard touchdown run. After a 45-21 victory, the Irish could turn their attention to Clemson once again.
So proud of all the seniors today. What a great regular season. Now the fun begins....three more to go. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatOrange #ThankYouSeniors #Onward☘️ pic.twitter.com/yOmywCX5Bi— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) December 5, 2020
You will always be part of the “echoes” @NDFootball (literally and figuratively). Thank you sir! #NDInsider