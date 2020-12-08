Notre Dame-Syracuse

Notre Dame defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, left, and linebacker Drew White, right, sack Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper and force a fumble in the second quarter of the 45-21 Irish victory.

Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games.

During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.

Notre Dame's start against Syracuse was far from encouraging. The Irish put together a good first drive, but it stalled when quarterback Ian Book missed a wide open Kyren Williams in the end zone and then Javon McKinley dropped an easy touchdown catch.

The Irish settled for a 25-yard field goal by Jonathan Doerer before punting on their next two drives. The Irish led only 3-0 early into the second quarter.

Syracuse took a 7-3 lead when quarterback Rex Culpepper connected with wide receiver Anthony Queeley for a 17-yard touchdown. Then Notre Dame failed to score on its third consecutive drive when tight end Michael Mayer caught a short pass from Book and picked up one yard by running sideways instead of pushing forward for the three yards needed on fourth down.

Fortunately for the Irish offense, the defense wasn't letting Syracuse take advantage of the slow scoring start. Then Book jump started the offense with a 28-yard touchdown run. The Irish defense recovered a fumbel to set up a 21-yard touchdown pass from Book to McKinley on the very next play. Following a Syracuse three-and-out, Book reconnected with McKinley for a 28-yard touchdown pass.

Notre Dame took control of the game with a 21-point spree in the final six minutes of the first half. After all the fan panic, the Irish led 24-7 at halftime.

The Irish offense didn't keep their momentum to start the second half. After Notre Dame's defense forced another fumble, Book gave it right back to Syracuse when he fumbled a snap from new center Josh Lugg. Syracuse converted that turnover into a a 40-yard touchdown run by running back Sean Tucker to cut the lead to 10 points.

Book followed that up with his first thrown interception with the season opener. Fortunately, the defense gave the ball right back to Book by forcing and recovering a third fumble. Book took advantage of the help with a 17-yard touchdown run to extend the lead back to 17 in the third quarter.

Graduate senior Daelin Hayes joined in on the Senior Day fun with a interception. Then McKinley, a fellow grad senior, caught his third touchdown pass of the day from Book.

Freshman running back Chris Tyree added some flare to the fourth quarter with a 94-yard touchdown run. After a 45-21 victory, the Irish could turn their attention to Clemson once again.

