Notre Dame fans USC

Notre Dame fans wave towels during the the 30-27 Irish victory in Notre Dame Stadium.

 Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA

Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.

During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.

Notre Dame didn't come out firing against USC. The slow start made some Irish fans restless.

USC led 3-0 after the first quarter. The teams combined for five punts and USC kicker Chase McGrath provided the first points of the game with a 40-yard field goal.

Notre Dame's offense came to life in the second quarter. Tight end Cole Kmet scored on a 10-yard touchdown catch to give the Irish a 7-3 lead. Then wide receiver Braden Lenzy sprinted his way to a 51-yard touchdown run to put Notre Dame up 14-3.

Kicker Jonathan Doerer added a 45-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the second quarter to push Notre Dame's lead to 17-3 at halftime.

Doerer extended Notre Dame's lead to 20-3 with a 52-yard field goal early in the third quarter. USC responded with another field goal of its own.

USC inched closer with a 38-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown late in the third quarter. Heading into the fourth quarter, Notre Dame still lead 20-13.

Another Doerer field goal pushed Notre Dame's lead to 10 early in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans quickly responded with another touchdown drive. This time wide receiver Tyler Vaughns pulled in the five-yard touchdown pass.

With the Irish desperately needing a touchdown, quarterback Ian Book directed a 14-play, 75-yard drive and ended it with an eight-yard touchdown run of his own. With just 3:33 remaining, the Irish led 30-20.

USC running back Markese Stepp kept the Trojan rally alive with a two-yard touchdown run, but the Irish recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the 30-27 victory.

