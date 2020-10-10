Notre Dame-USF fans

A computer displays Notre Dame students cheering from the stands during the Notre Dame-South Florida game broadcast on NBC. As part of Notre Dame's COVID-19 safety protocols, photojournalists were not allowed inside Notre Dame Stadium.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.

During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.

Notre Dame blew out South Florida on Sept. 19 before the team had to put its season on a short hiatus due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Let's look back at that Irish victory before the Notre Dame returns to the field against Florida State.

Notre Dame's offense didn't wait long to get things rolling against USF. The Irish scored touchdowns on their first two drives of the game. Quarterback Ian Book capped the first drive with a four-yard touchdown run. Freshman running back Chris Tyree scored his first career touchdown with a one-yard run.

A 14-0 lead had Irish fans feeling quite a bit better than they felt the week before during a slow start against Duke.

The Irish offense continued to roll in the second quarter by extending Notre Dame's touchdown streak to four straight drives. Book added another touchdown run from one-yard out. Then running back C'Bo Flemister scampered for a 26-yard score.

Notre Dame took a 35-0 lead into halftime. The only Irish drive that ended without points came with a 38-yard missed field goal by Jonathan Doerer.

The fan chatter quieted a bit in the second half with the rout well underway, but there was still an opportunity to critique Book. The Irish cruised to a 52-0 victory.

