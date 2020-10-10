Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.
During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.
Notre Dame blew out South Florida on Sept. 19 before the team had to put its season on a short hiatus due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Let's look back at that Irish victory before the Notre Dame returns to the field against Florida State.
Notre Dame's offense didn't wait long to get things rolling against USF. The Irish scored touchdowns on their first two drives of the game. Quarterback Ian Book capped the first drive with a four-yard touchdown run. Freshman running back Chris Tyree scored his first career touchdown with a one-yard run.
TD Book! That was a great drive to start the game #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) September 19, 2020
Fast start for Book and the boys. Love to see it. #NDInsider— Nick Gonzalez (@nickg1421) September 19, 2020
The 30 Year Old Punter sounds like an AWFUL movie idea. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatBulls— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 19, 2020
Tyreeeeeeeeeeee #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) September 19, 2020
so Tyree just walks in untouched...I'll take it 😁 #NDInsider #NotreDame— Cocosl (@coco_sl) September 19, 2020
Tommy Tremble is an absolute road grader! TD #Irish! #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatBulls pic.twitter.com/8BAD5eYZmW— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 19, 2020
A 14-0 lead had Irish fans feeling quite a bit better than they felt the week before during a slow start against Duke.
Book not rushing everything #NDInsider— Digger (@goodpizzaeater) September 19, 2020
O Line. #NDInsider— Bill Gilligan (@irishfan357) September 19, 2020
O line controlling the line of scrimmage #NDInsider— Brent Nye (@BrentNye) September 19, 2020
#NDInsider brought a different offensive playbook this week— Joonya (@rbf1582) September 19, 2020
OLine looking dominant. #NDInsider— Brady (@_8rady_) September 19, 2020
Today’s word is BEATDOWN. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatBulls pic.twitter.com/AWF620vF6V— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 19, 2020
What a difference a week makes! @NDFootball @NDonNBC #NDInsider— Brian Milam 🏌🏻♂️🥃✈️🇻🇦🇺🇸 (@brianmilam1973) September 19, 2020
The Irish offense continued to roll in the second quarter by extending Notre Dame's touchdown streak to four straight drives. Book added another touchdown run from one-yard out. Then running back C'Bo Flemister scampered for a 26-yard score.
this is a foreign feeling right now...Notre Dame came out fast...we're up big and it's not even half-time...I can get used to this #NDInsider #USFvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) September 19, 2020
Been saying it a long time FREE C’BO! #FREECBO #NDInsider— Dick Barone, CEO🚛🚛🚛 (@DickBaroneCEO) September 19, 2020
Tommy Tremble has been tremendous with his blocking #NDInsider— Rui Girao (@therealRuiGirao) September 19, 2020
If I'm Brian Kelly, I'm giving the game ball to Tommy Tremble. He has been outstanding today, often without the ball in his hands. #NDFB #NDInsider— Jude (@ndjrs) September 19, 2020
Is it me or does Bo have a different gear compared to the other RBs? I jus like the way he runs. #ndinsider— LBoogie (@its037) September 19, 2020
THIS is what the 2011 game should've looked like #NDInsider #NDTwitterati— Benny (@benny15910) September 19, 2020
Live twitter feed from South Florida 👇👇👇👇@NDFootball #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/dpkY0MGQk4— Brian Milam 🏌🏻♂️🥃✈️🇻🇦🇺🇸 (@brianmilam1973) September 19, 2020
Notre Dame took a 35-0 lead into halftime. The only Irish drive that ended without points came with a 38-yard missed field goal by Jonathan Doerer.
In hopes of saving Doerer’s leg I say the #Irish go for two the rest of the afternoon. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatBulls #SaveDoerersLeg— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) September 19, 2020
More #Tremble More points #NDInsider— Brian Milam 🏌🏻♂️🥃✈️🇻🇦🇺🇸 (@brianmilam1973) September 19, 2020
#NDInsider ☘️🏟🏈— IrishTiger (@IrishTiger23) September 19, 2020
first half : LOVE THIS GAME
second half : put JACK HENIGE in !!!! pic.twitter.com/Fdko98VBVy
Irish should play any of their traditional starters in the 2nd half. Let the backups play as this week has shown they will probably be needed. #NDInsider— Enjoy your life (@TweeterNotReal) September 19, 2020
Jock Jams and plastic grass works!#NDInsider— 🤦🏼♂️ (@NdnationC) September 19, 2020
What do I want from the 2nd half??? #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/uNJLTFFuyM— Dustin Kiefer (@DKiefer81) September 19, 2020
Obviously Charlie Jr. used his Father’s 2007 playbook today. #NDinsider— Notre Dame Football Skycam (@NDFBskycam) September 19, 2020
that's right @CoachBrianKelly...keep your foot on the gas...no playing nice...run it up on 'em #NDInsider #NotreDame #USFvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) September 19, 2020
The fan chatter quieted a bit in the second half with the rout well underway, but there was still an opportunity to critique Book. The Irish cruised to a 52-0 victory.
Kind of being missed because the running game has been so good today but Book sucks again this week. #NDInsider— Bill Gilligan (@irishfan357) September 19, 2020
we have no chance against clemson if Ian is going to be throwing like he did on that last drive 🤦🏽♀️ #NDInsider #NotreDame #USFvsND— Cocosl (@coco_sl) September 19, 2020
3-4 misses by Book today #NDInsider— IrishTiger (@IrishTiger23) September 19, 2020
FIFTY BURGER!!!!!!!!!!!! #GoIrish #NDInsider— Benny (@benny15910) September 19, 2020
Shut out Irish!!!! Wow! @NDFootball @NDonNBC #NDInsider— Brian Milam 🏌🏻♂️🥃✈️🇻🇦🇺🇸 (@brianmilam1973) September 19, 2020
Nice to get some of the deep depth chart guys some reps. Hoping to continue building depth and balance. #NDInsider— Paul In Indy (@Paul5680ND) September 19, 2020