Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.
During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.
Notre Dame's bounce-back effort against Virginia Tech started a bit rocky. On the second Irish drive of the game, quarterback Ian Book threw an interception directly to Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield.
The social media heat directed at Book following the previous week's 45-14 loss at Michigan certainly wasn't going to cool down.
#NDinsider yep... make the switch.— Joey Flowers (@JoeyFlowers1) November 2, 2019
Was literally feeling so great about this drive. And then... he just .... WHY. #NDInsider— Stephanie Winters (@stephie_winters) November 2, 2019
Boy that wasn't the greatest pass #NDInsider— Caleb Hanson (@hansoncaleb) November 2, 2019
#NDInsider Book Sucks— Frank Serra (@FrankSerra3) November 2, 2019
Ian Book #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/rDDPnIDPj1— Joe Wesley (@jwesley123) November 2, 2019
When is it ok to start asking if #12 isn’t the answer? #NDInsider— Chris Dittus (@cadittus48) November 2, 2019
I feel bad for Ian...social media is going to eat him alive 😮 #NDinsider— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 2, 2019
Notre Dame did bounce back with the first score coming on an eight-yard touchdown catch by tight end Cole Kmet from Book. Virginia Tech responded with an eight-yard touchdown pass of its own from quarterback Quincy Patterson to wide receiver Damon Hazelton. The first quarter ended in a 7-7 tie.
Thank God it’s not raining #NDInsider— yvonne (@yvonneBonBonn) November 2, 2019
Blah #NDInsider— Patrick Knittel (@pknits) November 2, 2019
No run game #ndinsider— Conrad Tokyo (@chief_222) November 2, 2019
No run game. Still. #NDinsider— ☘️ Kevin the Irish Fan ☘️ (@NavyVet4ND) November 2, 2019
Jurkovec now #NDInsider— Cody Endrizzi (@CEndrizzi) November 2, 2019
Boring. #NDInsider— Greg Ritter (@ccsaints71) November 2, 2019
@TJamesNDI As bad as #12 appears...not 1 WR gets separation! #NDInsider— Chris Dittus (@cadittus48) November 2, 2019
Notre Dame had a chance to take control of the game in the second quarter. A four-yard touchdown pass from Book to tight end Tommy Tremble opened up a 14-7 lead. Then in the final minute before the half, the Irish had another opportunity to score. But instead of a Notre Dame touchdown, Virginia Tech scored on a 98-yard fumble return by safety Divine Deablo when running back Jafar Armstrong coughed it up on the one-yard line.
Omg a screen worked #GoIrish #NDInsider— Chino (@D_RadioGuy) November 2, 2019
Amazing what a little tempo can do #ndinsider #ndvsvatech— Jamie O’Hara (@DomenGolder) November 2, 2019
walk-in touchdown by Tommy Tremble 🍀🍀🍀 #NDinsider #GOIRISH— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 2, 2019
This ridiculous camera angle doesn’t work!!!!!! Especially in the wind. Get it together @NDonNBC #NDInsider #horrible— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) November 2, 2019
Story of the game so far for Book....3 step drop, make primary read and panic. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatHokies— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 2, 2019
I’m sorry but the ND corners are absolute hot garbage. #NDInsider #GoIrish #BeatHokies— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 2, 2019
#NDInsider do we have any data in regards to the amount of throw aways ND has compared to other top 25 teams??— Joey Flowers (@JoeyFlowers1) November 2, 2019
Shades of Jonas Gray in the 2011 Opener against USF 🤦🏻♂️ #NDInsider— Matt Lozar (@matt_lozar) November 2, 2019
This team though 🤔 what is happening to them?? #NDInsider— Stephanie Winters (@stephie_winters) November 2, 2019
After all that, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech were tied at 14 at halftime.
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/pMgsh6RcfB— Michael Mackey (@irishfan1901) November 2, 2019
I'm half tempted to just turn on the georgia vs. florida game 😡 #NDInsider— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 2, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/ysvaSScQGS— Greg Ritter (@ccsaints71) November 2, 2019
Offense is unimaginative. Middle of the field is never used unless it's a crosser. Run game and run formations are head scratchers. Cornerbacks are incredibly average to bad. Feels like Long is in over his head. Next 30 minutes will decide the fate of Kelly after '19 #NDInsider— Chris Scheiber (@scheib43) November 2, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/GXjhTVjg9H— Brandon Imbery (@bery751) November 2, 2019
“No way Jurkovich lets that happen” - majority of twitter bozos #ndinsider— Pat, from Texas (@elbigpadre) November 2, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/rth8Tlv0Kl— Patrick Darlington (@PatDarlington) November 2, 2019
At a point a coach reaches his ceiling and Kelly has and Chip Long isnt creative offensively and the 2 new lineman are better then the 2 starters. #NDInsider— Coach Bill (@Coach_Bill_S) November 2, 2019
Need more of this!!#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/Jb7H613xWC— Fighting Irish #BeatDuke (@IrishWeiss1842) November 2, 2019
Defense is playing really well. Just had the one bad drive. Offense is inconsistent. Book is looking better, but still not the same QB from last year. Offense needs to capitalize on drives, and not stall out.#GoIrish #NDInsider— Christian Bogen (@c_bogen1989) November 2, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/UGxrYB2szS— IrishHammer (@AdamWHammer) November 2, 2019
#NDinsider pic.twitter.com/ME5zLoxH0s— ☘️ Kevin the Irish Fan ☘️ (@NavyVet4ND) November 2, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/9168sJaZAI— JM (@NDJeff06) November 2, 2019
Virginia Tech added a field goal early in the third quarter to take a 17-14 lead. Later, Book ended another Notre Dame drive with his second interception of the game.
The fact that the Irish are losing to Va Tech right now is simply unacceptable. Get 👏🏻 it 👏🏻 together 👏🏻. #NDInsider— Joe Wesley (@jwesley123) November 2, 2019
@TJamesNDI This team, like so many, is soft...that’s a reflection of the head coach. #NDInsider— Chris Dittus (@cadittus48) November 2, 2019
His confidence has to be shot. #NDInsider— Fozzy Brown (@DownTown_Brown7) November 2, 2019
At this point I’m finding it hard to believe Book gives us our best option to win. #NDInsider #GoIrish— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 2, 2019
Oh goodness 🤦🏽♀️...this is not it Notre Dame #NDinsider— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 2, 2019
Smart call deep post in a 25mph wind not like you just ran the ball good on a couple plays #ndinsider— Coach Bill (@Coach_Bill_S) November 2, 2019
The Irish coaching staff has to rank as one of the worst in the country when it comes to half time adjustments. #NDInsider #GoIrish— Fozzy Brown (@DownTown_Brown7) November 2, 2019
OC has no confidence on QB. The QB has less confidence than that in himself. Players have no emotion. Defense needs a score! #NDInsider #IRISHSUCK— Dave Hodges (@Big_DHodges) November 2, 2019
How about we start talking more about the dismal run game and less about Ian Book? Lack of a run game is not helping him. @TJamesNDI @EHansenNDI @CarterKarels @CoachD178 @PeteSampson_ @_Brian_Hamilton #NDInsider— Andrew Dreibelbis (@ADrewD) November 2, 2019
Virginia Tech added another field goal to extend the lead to 20-14 in the fourth quarter. Notre Dame started moving the ball in an attempt to take the lead, but a drive stalled in the red zone again. When kicker Jonathan Doerer missed a 35-yard field goal with 7:02 remaining, the outlook was bleak for the Irish.
Ugh #NDInsider #NDvsVT pic.twitter.com/TOOwG2PkbJ— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) November 2, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/MKxwsLcw6U— yo murphy (@rofeal1) November 2, 2019
their hearts aren't in this game...we lost the last possibility for the playoff last week and our guys are playing like it smh #NDinsider— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 2, 2019
For the 25th week in a row I feel like ND could win with the other teams QB. The kid from VT isn’t good but he’s better and more confident tha Book. #NDInsider @EHansenNDI— Dave Hodges (@Big_DHodges) November 2, 2019
Despite so much going wrong for Notre Dame in the second half, the Irish managed to mount a comeback. Book led the Irish on an 18-play, 87-yard drive to score the game-winning touchdown on a seven-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left. The Irish escaped with a 21-20 victory.
Ian needed that....I swear...another week of that hate from ND nation and he might've cracked #NDinsider— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 2, 2019
Ian Book came up big in the end. Kid faced adversity and spat in its face. #Onward #NDInsider #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/SVMGWTpUZj— Chris Buckley (@Toefer15) November 2, 2019
Never in doubt 😂 #lipstickonapig #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/e5QAqTIi9a— yo murphy (@rofeal1) November 2, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/9IQSVUQKMX— Tommy Baldwin (@T_Baldwin53) November 2, 2019
We didn’t deserve that win, but I fully accept. Ian made one redemptive play at the end but man oh man do they have a lot to talk about this week before Duke. #NDInsider— Stephanie Winters (@stephie_winters) November 2, 2019
Still need a change of qb and offensive coordinator! Yes Book scores the game winner, but missed receivers all day long and the game should have been over at the half! #NdInsider— Chris Rassi (@c_rassi) November 2, 2019
#NDINSIDER pic.twitter.com/YUA8Cw5hPR— Brendan (@verypiratey) November 2, 2019
That last drive was uhhh something else...I'm not sure how I'm feeling about where my team is overall but obviously I'm happy we won #NDInsider— Cocosl (@coco_sl) November 2, 2019
.@miketirico & @DougFlutie talking through the @NotreDame alma mater on @nbc is disgusting. Have some respect, you ignoramuses.— 👩⚖️Elizabeth Ann🎭 (@BethOrLiz) November 2, 2019
Winning Ugly is still a win win win!!! That’s the kind of drive that gets your confidence back, for the offense & Book. #NDInsider— BigNDfanDan (@danndfan_dan) November 2, 2019
Book was going to lose the game for us, but then he put together a beauty of a drive to win it for us. Mad respect for #12, however I’m not sure he should stay our #1 QB. Our Defense stepped up when we needed it. So if our Offense can get on track, we should win out. #NDInsider— Christian Bogen (@c_bogen1989) November 2, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/gcSMnSYkRW— Chris Scheiber (@scheib43) November 2, 2019
#NDInsider This honestly sums it up pic.twitter.com/QW0dvq6zKc— Chino (@D_RadioGuy) November 2, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/cvWJplrR5d— Babaganoush (@PLACT_ITFDB) November 2, 2019
@TJamesNDI Glad ND won, glad #12 had go ahead TD...not glad nothing will change and mediocrity will remain in place. #NDInsider— Chris Dittus (@cadittus48) November 2, 2019
Interception reversed, leads ND to regain the lead and the victory #NDInsider— Daniel Joseph (@djfrank44) November 2, 2019
Sooo no Urban for Christmas? #ndinsider— Pat, from Texas (@elbigpadre) November 2, 2019
#NotreDame is determined to kill me!! #NDInsider pic.twitter.com/Z0MohxwDq6— DOC (@DOCarroll1) November 2, 2019
I am convinced I will not see another Notre Dame national championship in my lifetime. I've seen 2. ND has accepted mediocrity. Coaching and player development is not there. No relevant wins since 93 FSU and 94 Cotton Bowls. #NDInsider— PAUL (@Paul_Indy5680) November 2, 2019
If I was Ian Books father I’d be hunting some of these people down on Twitter. Relax it’s a freakin football game. #NDInsider— Dave Hodges (@Big_DHodges) November 2, 2019
I am convinced there is a maize and blue urn in Ann Arbor that still holds the soul of this team, stolen during last week's game. @CoachBrianKelly needs to send a @USNavy #SEALTeam up there to recover it if we have any hopes for winning out. #NDInsider— Andrew Barlow (@barlandrew) November 2, 2019
#NDInsider pic.twitter.com/Lc7VUeu03i— Jason Rideout (@fuzzbucket43) November 2, 2019
Never seen fans who have that little faith in their QB. Stands emptied with 7 minutes left because they felt he couldn't do it. #NDInsider— Justin (@therealputnam) November 2, 2019
