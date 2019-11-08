Notre Dame fan

Twitter can be a fun (or depressing) and brutally honest (or unreasonable) place during Notre Dame football games. That's why we open up this space for the #NDInsider Twitter Chatter following games.

During the game, readers are encouraged to send their thoughts and observations with the #NDInsider hashtag to be considered for our postgame fan recap. They joined us with their 280-character takes during the game.

Notre Dame's bounce-back effort against Virginia Tech started a bit rocky. On the second Irish drive of the game, quarterback Ian Book threw an interception directly to Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield.

The social media heat directed at Book following the previous week's 45-14 loss at Michigan certainly wasn't going to cool down.

Notre Dame did bounce back with the first score coming on an eight-yard touchdown catch by tight end Cole Kmet from Book. Virginia Tech responded with an eight-yard touchdown pass of its own from quarterback Quincy Patterson to wide receiver Damon Hazelton. The first quarter ended in a 7-7 tie.

Notre Dame had a chance to take control of the game in the second quarter. A four-yard touchdown pass from Book to tight end Tommy Tremble opened up a 14-7 lead. Then in the final minute before the half, the Irish had another opportunity to score. But instead of a Notre Dame touchdown, Virginia Tech scored on a 98-yard fumble return by safety Divine Deablo when running back Jafar Armstrong coughed it up on the one-yard line.

After all that, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech were tied at 14 at halftime.

Virginia Tech added a field goal early in the third quarter to take a 17-14 lead. Later, Book ended another Notre Dame drive with his second interception of the game.

Virginia Tech added another field goal to extend the lead to 20-14 in the fourth quarter. Notre Dame started moving the ball in an attempt to take the lead, but a drive stalled in the red zone again. When kicker Jonathan Doerer missed a 35-yard field goal with 7:02 remaining, the outlook was bleak for the Irish.

Despite so much going wrong for Notre Dame in the second half, the Irish managed to mount a comeback. Book led the Irish on an 18-play, 87-yard drive to score the game-winning touchdown on a seven-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left. The Irish escaped with a 21-20 victory.

tjames@ndinsider.com

574-235-6214

Twitter: @TJamesNDI

