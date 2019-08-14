Notre Dame commits Chris Tyree and Michael Mayer received a sizable boosts in Rivals’ updated 2020 recruiting class rankings on Wednesday.
Tyree, a 5-foot-10, 189-pound running back out of Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale, benefited from the biggest move of the Irish commits and elevating 24 spots to No. 40 overall. The nation’s No. 1 all-purpose back now sniffs five-star territory.
Mayer, a 6-5, 236-pound tight end out of Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic, elevated 13 spots to No. 58 overall. He ranks as the No. 3 tight end, behind Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington.
Both Mayer and Tyree had standout performances in last month’s The Opening Finals. For the 7-on-7 portion of one of the most prestigious recruiting showcases, Mayer took home offensive MVP honors. Tyree claimed the “fastest man” award for the second year in a row. He clocked a 4.37 40-yard dash at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Notre Dame’s other commit at The Opening Finals, quarterback Drew Pyne, saw the biggest decrease of the ND commits in the rankings. The New Canaan (Conn.) High product descended 18 spots to No. 100 overall. He’s now the No. 5 pro-style quarterback.
Top-ranked Irish commit Jordan Johnson dropped two spots to No. 21 overall. The 6-2, 195-pound wide receiver out of St. Louis DeSmet held onto his five-star rating. ND tight end commit Kevin Bauman also dropped. The Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic product descended six spots to No. 127 overall. He plunged to No. 509 overall recently on 247Sports.
Offensive tackle Tosh Baker and defensive ends Rylie Mills and Jordan Botelho were ND’s other commits that improved their ranking. Baker rose seven spots to No. 44, Mills elevated one place to No. 160 and Botelho ascended three spots to No. 211.
Not many options remain for the Irish in regards to Rivals’ top 250. Most of the nation’s top recruits are already committed. Notre Dame received campus visits from the following uncommitted targets in the Rivals top 250 rankings: OT Andrew Gentry (No. 59) and WR Maliq Carr (No. 157).
Rivals ranks ND's 2020 recruiting class of 17 commits No. 9 nationally. To see the full updated rankings, click here.
