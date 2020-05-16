Senior Day celebration

Notre Dame players pose for a picture following the Senior Day victory over Boston College in Notre Dame Stadium on Nov. 23, 2019.

 Tribune Photo/CHAD WEAVER

The commencement ceremony for Notre Dame's 2020 graduates will be held online Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To celebrate the achievements of its graduating players, the Notre Dame football coaching staff shared letters to them in videos on Twitter. You can watch them below.

DAELIN HAYES

JONATHAN JONES

JAVON MCKINLEY

TEMITOPE AGORO

JOHN SHANNON

LIAM EICHENBERG

ADETOKUNBO OGUNDEJI

DONTE VAUGHN

TONY JONES JR.

CHASE CLAYPOOL

JULIAN LOVE

