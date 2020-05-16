The commencement ceremony for Notre Dame's 2020 graduates will be held online Sunday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To celebrate the achievements of its graduating players, the Notre Dame football coaching staff shared letters to them in videos on Twitter. You can watch them below.
To the graduating class of 2020,— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) May 16, 2020
The journey has not been easy, but it is worth it. 🎓☘️#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/K51DvAGghL
DAELIN HAYES
Congratulations @DaelinHayes_IX on receiving your degree from Notre Dame.— Mike Elston (@CoachMikeElston) May 16, 2020
I am proud of the dedication that you've poured into your academics, as well as into the team. We still have more work ahead of us and more to accomplish together! pic.twitter.com/J8RXIxcd5G
JONATHAN JONES
Energy all day! @KingCaarlos thanks for everything over the past three years. You are a class act, and embody what it means to graduate a champion! Big things ahead! pic.twitter.com/12DunOIhNb— Clark Lea (@Coach_Lea) May 16, 2020
JAVON MCKINLEY
These past four years you worked your tail off, Javon. Whatever you set your sights on, you attacked it relentlessly until you accomplished it. That is why you are now a Notre Dame graduate. Congratulations on your hard work and dedication paying off. pic.twitter.com/8zLtTEHd84— Del alexander (@dalex3333) May 16, 2020
TEMITOPE AGORO
When you chose to attend Notre Dame Temi, you knew the standard. You worked tirelessly to compete and push all those who you encountered to be better. Congratulations on earning a degree from Notre Dame, you deserve it Temi. pic.twitter.com/vRk3EcKCne— Terry Joseph (@Coach_TJoseph) May 16, 2020
JOHN SHANNON
John- from a young age, you’ve dreamed of being a Notre Dame graduate. Hard work, dedication, and consistency got you here. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/svKgI9wBjX— Brian Polian (@BrianPolian) May 16, 2020
LIAM EICHENBERG
Congratulations @LiamEichenberg on earning your degree from Notre Dame. Proud of you for continuing to set the Standard. You have represented the Fighting Irish with class & distinction. We have much more to accomplish together. Continue The Mission! Go Irish. pic.twitter.com/be1mPlrXuf— Jeff Quinn (@CoachJeffQuinn) May 16, 2020
ADETOKUNBO OGUNDEJI
Let's Go ADE!!— Mike Elston (@CoachMikeElston) May 16, 2020
You've accomplished one of your lifelong goals, earning a degree from the University of Notre Dame. However, our work is not done. Continue to set the standard and pursue excellence. pic.twitter.com/attS49siO8
DONTE VAUGHN
You had goals set when you chose to come to Notre Dame, @_cavtion_.— Terry Joseph (@Coach_TJoseph) May 16, 2020
I've watched you live up to every challenge you've faced, whether it be academically or on the football field. Now you are here, a graduate of the University of Notre Dame. Wishing you success in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/bvEfDwCEek
TONY JONES JR.
Tony,— Lance Taylor (@CoachLT39) May 16, 2020
Your competitive spirit and fierce leadership set the standard for all those you’ve come in contact with. Laser focus & grit has led you to a prestigious degree from Notre Dame. I’m excited to watch you thrive in the NFL and beyond, Congrats @TonnJoness, I am proud of you! pic.twitter.com/dVZHhtehwJ
CHASE CLAYPOOL
I am proud of all of your accomplishments, @ChaseClaypool.— Del alexander (@dalex3333) May 16, 2020
Any obstacle that has come your way the past four years, you've conquered. Keep that chip on your shoulder always! Best of luck with the @Steelers and congratulations on becoming a Notre Dame graduate. pic.twitter.com/N1ogLpZj1I
JULIAN LOVE
It didn't take long for @julianlove27 to return to Notre Dame to complete another milestone in his journey as he earns a degree from the University of Notre Dame.— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) May 16, 2020
Can't wait to see what year two with the @Giants holds for you on and off of the field. #GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/juw1ra81S0
