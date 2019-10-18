Notre Dame's Brian Kelly was one of 22 head coaches named to the Dodd Trophy midseason watch list on Thursday.
The award recognizes college football's top head coach that also embodies its three pillars — scholarship, leadership and integrity. Kelly claimed the Dodd Trophy in 2018 after leading the Irish to a 12-0 regular season and College Football playoff berth.
Kelly is the only Irish head coach to win the award since its inception in 1976.
“This group of coaches go out every single day and work hard to embody the scholarship, leadership and integrity that coach (Bobby) Dodd cared about so much,” said Jim Terry, the chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “This award is more than just winning on the field, and every one of these coaches cares deeply about seeing his players grow and mature as young men on top of winning football games.
"That is what the Dodd Trophy is all about.”
The No. 8 Irish (5-1) face another head coach on the watch list next week in Michigan's Jim Harbaugh. The No. 16 Wolverines (5-1) will host the 7:30 p.m. EDT matchup next Saturday. ABC will have the broadcast.
The following head coaches also made the watch list: Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), Mario Cristobal (Oregon), Sonny Dykes (SMU), Herm Edwards (Arizona State), Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), Luke Fickell (Cincinnati), PJ Fleck (Minnesota), James Franklin (Penn State), Bryan Harsin (Boise State), Tom Herman (Texas), Gus Malzahn (Auburn), Dan Mullen (Florida), Ed Orgeron (LSU), Chris Petersen (Washington), Matt Rhule (Baylor), Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma), Nick Saban (Alabama), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Dabo Swinney (Clemson) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah).
The winner will be announced in Atlanta during bowl week at this year's College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and College Football Hall of Fame members comprise the voters for the award.
