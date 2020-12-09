The college football award committees are certainly learning how to spell Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
The senior Notre Dame linebacker was named Wednesday as one of five finalists for the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy, an award for the national defensive player of the year.
Owusu-Koramoah has been a popular name on award lists this season. He was also named as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award (linebacker), Bednarik Award (defensive player) and Lott IMPACT Trophy (defensive player for character and performance).
Owusu-Koramoah leads the Irish with 49 tackles and nine tackles for a loss this season. He also has forced three fumbles, recovered two fumbles, intercepted one pass and broken up three passes.
Four other Irish players were recently named semifinalists for national awards: quarterback Ian Book (Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award), left tackle Liam Eichenberg (Outland Trophy), running back Kyren Williams (Doak Walker Award), and safety Kyle Hamilton (Bednarik Award).
• Notre Dame defensive end Daelin Hayes was announced Wednesday as the winner of the Freddie Solomon Community Spirit Award. The honor is given annually to a college football player who has impacted the lives of others through giving and community service.
Hayes, a captain, serves on the program’s unity council and has been active in speaking out against racial injustice and inequality. He organized a campus rally for Juneteenth and has been involved with community service at the Robinson Community Learning Center in South Bend and other team events.
• The Broyles Award, given to the top assistant coach in college football, announced Tuesday its 56 nominees for the 2020 season. Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea made the list.
• The Burlsworth Trophy, given to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a walk-on, included Notre Dame long snapper Michael Vinson on its 67-player nominee list.