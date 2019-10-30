A poor showing from Notre Dame's Ian Book against Michigan evidently wasn't enough to knock him out of consideration for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
The award, which will be announced on Dec. 11 in Baltimore, recognizes the top senior quarterback on and off the field. Book was one of 10 quarterbacks that made the cut in the award's narrowed watch list released on Wednesday.
Joe Burrow (LSU), Jacob Eason (Washington), Justin Herbert (Oregon), Tyler Huntley (Utah), Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma), Bryce Perkins (Virginia), Nate Stanley (Iowa), Zach Thomas (Appalachian State) and Brady White (Memphis) also made the list.
Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew Jr. claimed the award in 2018. Last year's five finalists did not include Book, who led the Irish to a 12-0 regular season.
Book finished 8-of-25 for 73 yards and a touchdown in last week's 45-14 loss at Michigan. He's 116-of-196 passing (59.2 percent) for 1,492 yards and 15 touchdowns with two interceptions this season.
