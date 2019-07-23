Each year, CBS chooses one SEC football game to televise in prime time. Since 2011, Alabama-LSU has been the choice of the network every year.
That streak has ended. On Tuesday, CBS announced the Sept. 21 matchup of Notre Dame at Georgia will start with an 8 p.m. EDT kickoff. Because Georgia is the home team, CBS owns the broadcast rights.
The Irish will likely play most of its road games at night following last year's 12-1 season. The season opener at Louisville on Sept. 2 has already been slated for an 8 p.m. EDT kickoff on ESPN. Start times for games at Michigan, Duke and Stanford have yet to be announced.
Notre Dame has only one prime-time kickoff scheduled at home: the Oct. 12 matchup with USC at 7:30 p.m. EDT.
Georgia and Notre Dame last met in the 2017 season when the Bulldogs secured a 20-19 victory. Georgia (11-3) finished last season with a 28-21 loss to Texas in the Sugar Bowl.
Barring any upsets, both Notre Dame and Georgia should be ranked in the top 10 when they meet again in September.
Notre Dame's 2019 schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|9/2
|at Louisville
|8 p.m. EDT
|9/14
|vs. New Mexico
|2:30 p.m. EDT
|9/21
|at Georgia
|8 p.m. EDT
|9/28
|vs. Virginia
|3:30 p.m. EDT
|10/5
|vs. Bowling Green
|3:30 p.m. EDT
|10/12
|vs. USC
|7:30 p.m. EDT
|10/26
|at Michigan
|TBA
|11/2
|vs. Virginia Tech
|2:30 p.m. EDT
|11/9
|at Duke
|TBA
|11/16
|vs. Navy
|2:30 p.m. EST
|11/23
|vs. Boston College
|2:30 p.m. EST
|11/30
|at Stanford
|TBA
