Notre Dame will play under the lights in Michigan Stadium once again.
Michigan announced Monday that when the No. 16 Wolverines (5-1) host the No. 8 Irish (5-1) on Oct. 26, the game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on ABC.
The last two times Notre Dame played at Michigan, the kickoffs came in prime time. Both resulted in Irish losses: 41-30 in 2013 and 35-31 in 2011.
Notre Dame has lost the last four times it’s played in Michigan Stadium with the last win coming in 2005. Notre Dame’s last three home games against Michigan (2018, 2014 and 2012) have been prime-time Irish victories for
This year’s game at Michigan will be Notre Dame’s fourth of the season played in prime time. The Irish won at Louisville, lost at Georgia and won at home over USC in their three night kickoffs of the season to date.
The victory against USC this past weekend improved head coach Brian Kelly’s record to 24-18 in night games (after 6 p.m.) during his Notre Dame tenure.
Michigan will play its second night game of the season this Saturday at No. 7 Penn State (6-0) while Notre Dame has an off week.
Notre Dame’s three remaining home games will be played at 2:30 p.m. The kickoff times for Notre Dame’s two road games in November (Duke and Stanford) have yet to be announced.
