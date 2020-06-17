Cane Berrong should be used to 247Sports dropping him in its rankings by now.
The Notre Dame tight end commit has repeatedly dropped in rankings updates in the last year.
On Wednesday, Berrong’s latest drop came with a new distinction. He lost his fourth star.
In April, 247Sports slated the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Berrong as the No. 9 tight end and No. 218 overall in the 2021 class. Along with his new three-star rating, Berrong now sits No. 22 at his position and outside of the Top 247.
The 247Sports Rankings Council told Irish247 that Berrong “didn’t have the physical traits and upside of other four-star tight ends. Times we have seen him in person, he did not jump out from the pack. Solid, polished player without the upside to be a Top 247 guy.”
The ND Insider staff was able to watch Berrong in action last June at the Irish Invasion camp. At the time, Berrong was ranked as the No. 1 tight end and No. 60 overall in the 2021 class. His performance didn’t match up to that ranking.
In his post-camp notebook, Carter Karels wrote, “Berrong needs to add to his 6-4, 220-pound frame while improving his speed and hands.” Berrong didn’t appear to be a ready-made prospect like 2020 Notre Dame commit Michael Mayer, who 247Sports slated as a five-star recruit, the No. 2 tight end and No. 23 overall in his class.
Berrong verbally committed to Notre Dame less than two weeks after attending the Irish camp. In his junior season at Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County, Berrong caught 43 passes for 486 yards and four touchdowns.
The six Notre Dame commits still in the Top 247 didn’t make significant moves in the updated rankings. Quarterback Tyler Buchner remained the top-ranked commit at No. 43 overall and the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback.
Offensive lineman Blake Fisher dropped three spots to No. 85 overall as the No. 15 offensive tackle. Wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. jumped up 11 spots to No. 125 overall and No. 19 at his position. Defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio moved up three spots in the overall rankings to No. 147 and down three spots in the position rankings to No. 10. Notre Dame's newest four-star addition, cornerback Philip Riley, is ranked as the No. 14 cornerback and No. 216 overall.
247Sports slates Notre Dame’s 11-man class at No. 18 in the country with five four-star recruits and six three-recruits.
